U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,202.75
    +32.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,471.00
    +311.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,122.00
    +106.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.40
    +8.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.29
    +0.59 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.80
    -7.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.53
    +3.51 (+12.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2598
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8280
    +0.6180 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,011.99
    -1,454.06 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.01
    -35.86 (-3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,422.39
    +36.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

XVIVO Submits an IDE Application to US FDA for Its Innovative Heart Technology – a Significant Milestone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XVIPF

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

XVIVO proudly announces the filing of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). It will support an initial FDA regulatory approval to conduct the "PRESERVE Clinical Trial: A Prospective, Multi-center, Single-Arm, Open-Label Study of Hearts Transplanted after Non-Ischemic Heart PRESERVation from Extended Donors".

This is being done under the previously announced FDA Breakthrough Designation granted for the XVIVO heart technology which is a Non-Ischemic Heart Preservation (NIHP) device. In pre-submission meetings, XVIVO worked constructively with the FDA to discuss questions and concerns and has used FDA's feedback to determine the path forward for its IDE application. An IDE allows the investigational device to be used in a clinical study in order to collect safety and effectiveness data that XVIVO will use in support of a Pre-Market Approval (PMA).

In 2019 there were 112,000 Americans on the national transplant waiting list while only 39,718 transplants were performed. With a growing organ shortage, the importance of preservation of available organs is magnified. The XVIVO heart technology is designed for preservation of donor hearts during transport using cold, non-ischemic perfusion for use in transplant surgery.

The technology was invented by Professor Stig Steen at Igelösa Lifescience and has been developed in collaboration with XVIVO. The device and the proprietary solution is patented by XVIVO.

"We are very pleased with the investigational plan, set forth in the IDE filing, that we believe accurately reflects the spirit of the Breakthrough Designation and are looking forward to the Agency's feedback" says Jaya Tiwari, XVIVO's Vice President Clinical & Regulatory Affairs, USA. "We expect that our discussions with FDA will complete in the first half of 2022, with the goal of beginning patient enrollment during the summer across multiple leading US institutions that have already expressed their keen interest to participate in this trial. We plan to discuss more detail on the trial upon approval of our IDE application."

"This significant milestone is proof of our dedication that nobody should die waiting for a new organ. The US is our largest market and therefore the IDE application for our heart technology will be an important extension to the ongoing clinical trails in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. As XVIVO is a research-driven company it is very rewarding when hard work turns into solid results" says Dag Andersson, CEO of XVIVO.

April 22, 2022
Gothenburg
Dag Andersson, CEO
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

XVIVO submits an IDE application to US FDA for its innovative heart technology - a significant milestone

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699066/XVIVO-Submits-an-IDE-Application-to-US-FDA-for-Its-Innovative-Heart-Technology-a-Significant-Milestone

Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer Stock Rose Today While the Market Tanked

    Over the past few years, popular pharmaceutical company Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has proven to be a resilient stock during market downturns. Pfizer and its partner, vaccine-focused biotech Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN), unveiled data from the phase 2 pediatric clinical trial of VLA15, their Lyme disease vaccine candidate. Pfizer and Valneva now plan to include pediatric recipients in the phase 3 trial they are devising for VLA15.

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Can a decades-old antidepressant keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital?

    A generic antidepressant may be able to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital, though it’s unclear whether the cheap and readily available pill will be made part of the pandemic medicine cabinet. The latest findings come from a review of three rigorous clinical trials conducted in Brazil, Canada, and the U.S. that points to a tie between fluvoxamine and a reduced risk of hospitalizations, according to the research, which was published April 6 in JAMA Network Open. The studies enrolled a total of 2,196 patients, though most of the data came from the Together trial, which had 1,497 participants.

  • What an Unvaccinated Sergeant Who Nearly Died of COVID Wants You to Know

    CAMDEN, N.J. — No one thought Frank Talarico Jr. was going to live. Not his doctors, his nurses or his wife, a physician assistant who works part time at the Camden, New Jersey, hospital where he spent 49 days fighting to survive COVID-19. A 47-year-old police sergeant, he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Unconvinced of the vaccine’s merits, he figured he was young and fit enough to handle whatever illness the virus might cause. He was wrong. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from th

  • Here's the Worst News for Abbott Right Now (and Why Investors Shouldn't Worry)

    Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) investors have plenty to be happy about when they look at the company's recent earnings report. In fact, this recall is the reason Abbott lowered its annual revenue growth guidance to the mid-to-high single digits from the high single digits. This is the worst news to hit Abbott in the first quarter.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Axsome Therapeutics' Good Fortune Reverses As Its Migraine Drug Hits A Hurdle

    Axsome Therapeutics expects the Food and Drug Administration to reject its migraine treatment, leading AXSM stock to crumble on Monday.

  • Mask mandate ruling is about as 'incoherent as possible:' former Biden health adviser

    Dr. Zeke Emanuel, vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and former adviser to then–President elect Joe Biden, called a repeal of a federal mask mandate "as incoherent as possible."

  • Do Vaccines Protect Against Long COVID?

    As the pandemic enters its third year, long COVID has emerged as an increasingly important concern. And many people are wondering whether getting a COVID shot can reduce their chances of developing long-term symptoms. What does the research show so far? The jury is still out, but a growing number of studies suggest that getting a COVID vaccine can reduce — though not eliminate — the risk of longer-term symptoms. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Britain’s Health Security

  • No jail time for mother arrested in death of 5-year-old daughter who weighed 8 pounds

    The district attorney said the child was “looking like a mummy" when she was brought to the hospital.

  • Kellogg's takes Britain to court over new sugar rules

    U.S. food company Kellogg's is taking the British government to court over new rules that would stop some of its breakfast cereals being displayed prominently in grocery stores because of their high sugar content. Kellogg's, whose brands include Frosties, Coco Pops and Crunchy Nut, said the formula being used by the government to measure the nutritional value of cereals was wrong and not being implemented legally. "It measures cereals dry when they are almost always eaten with milk," said Chris Silcock, Kellogg's UK Managing Director.

  • Why this Peninsula cancer drug maker's stock soared more than 100%

    The company's off-the-shelf therapies are attempting to harness the power of "natural killer" cells, the body's first line of defense against viral infections and cancer cells.

  • First COVID treatment for kids under 12 gets FDA approval. What to know about Veklury

    “As COVID-19 can cause severe illness in children, some of whom do not currently have a vaccination option, there continues to be a need for safe and effective COVID-19 treatment options for this population.”

  • Many Household Products Contain Obesity-Promoting Chemicals, Study Says

    In addition to poor diet and lack of exercise, endocrine-disrupting chemicals called "obesogens" may be contributing to rising obesity rates in the United States.

  • New vegetable recall: Check your fridge for these contaminated green beans

    Last week, we warned you about a zucchini recall following a positive result in routine testing for Salmonella. But zucchini isn’t the only vegetable you should pay attention to, as there’s another similar warning in place. This time, we’re looking at a green beans recall. Routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on a … The post New vegetable recall: Check your fridge for these contaminated green beans appeared first on BGR.

  • Axsome expects U.S. FDA to decline approval for migraine drug, shares fall

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to make its decision on the drug, AXS-07, by Saturday. Axsome's submission, accepted by the FDA in September, was based on two late-stage clinical trials that showed usage of the drug led to significant elimination of migraine pain compared with placebo and active controls. The company said https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001579428/000095017022006038/axsm-20220422.htm on Monday that chemistry, manufacturing and controls issues were identified during the FDA's review of the drug.

  • 115 people from one N.J. high school had tumors, investigator says

    Al Lupiano, his sister and his wife are among the 115 people from Colonia High School in Woodbridge, New Jersey that he has determined have had a brain tumor.

  • Harris prescribed COVID-19 antiviral pill after testing positive

    Vice President Harris has been prescribed and has taken Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19. Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen tweeted the announcement about the vice president’s treatment on Tuesday. It came just hours after it was announced that Harris, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for COVID-19. “She has exhibited…

  • White House expands availability of COVID antiviral pill

    President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid

  • East Bay drug maker gets chance to make case for struggling kidney drug

    The company's stock closed more than 31% higher than Friday, but investors largely took a wait-and-see approach.