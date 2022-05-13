U.S. markets closed

xWEOWNS Treasury Reserve DeFi Platform and 90 Million X-WEOWNS Collateralized Loan With Tether USDT

Weownomy Platform Corporation
·5 min read
Image
Image

A new Decentralized Treasury Reserve DeFi Platform backed by sharable charge fee transactions

Featured Image for Weownomy Platform Corporation

Featured Image for Weownomy Platform Corporation
Featured Image for Weownomy Platform Corporation

DELAWARE CITY, Del., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Decentralized Treasury Reserve DeFi Platform in the World to provide stability for cryptocurrency price fluctuations by creating an incentive for stablecoins - this way creates a truly global digital economy where all cryptocurrencies are interchangeable.

The decentralized currency is backed by Sharable Charge Fee Transactions (4% purchase and 40% sale order) which are worth $282 USD per minted token, in addition to 30% Quarterly Fixed Price Value which pays out every minted xWEOWNS tokens to holders on every transaction, along with a 90 Million USDT collateralized loan with xWEOWNS tokens backing Crypto Ecosystem as insurance.

"No matter what cryptocurrency you're trading on our platform, you'll always be able to access its underlying value when trading any coin by converting it into $282 US Dollars using our unique fixed price value feature; no more wondering how much your currency is worth because we give you exact dollar values right there in front of you," said Ssemakula Peter Luyima, xWEOWNS DeFi Treasury Reserve Founder.

The Next Generation of Crypto Economy.

For the first time in history, crypto investors have more than just their own holdings for protection against volatility or risk-off scenarios; they now have a secure reserve that can be shared through trading volume on the platform's infrastructure.

"With the backing of a US$90 million in USDT collateralized with xWEOWNS future shareable charge fees, we will be able to provide stable large scale swap to xWEOWNS while simultaneously sharing in the rewards from every transaction made on our platform on all purchase and sale orders placed through our treasury reserve Defi Platform," said Ssemakula Peter Luyima.

The Company is partnering with a leading over-the-counter trading exchange so that when users make their trades, they will receive both a fiat currency as well as their share of the charge fees charged per transaction - creating a more stable crypto environment where even the most volatile cryptocurrencies can be used for daily transactions.

A New Era of Shareable Value.

The recent bear market has seen prices drop by more than 70%. With more cryptocurrencies dying every day, there needs to be a solution that stabilizes the supply chain of cryptos in order for them to regain their worth. xWEOWNS can act as a backstop for the crypto ecosystem with its 90 Million USDT collateralized loan with xWEOWNS Treasury Reserve DeFi Platform shareable revenue charge fee.

Crypto Crash? Recover with xWEOWNS Treasury Reserve DeFi Platform

As a result of the Bitcoin price drop, there is an urgent need to stabilize it in order to avoid any further losses for investors who have invested in this cryptocurrency, as well as to ensure that their investment does not continue to decrease due to the Bitcoin plunge. The xWEOWNS Treasury reserve DeFi Platform solves this problem by using xWEOWNS Collateralized Loans in USDT that can urgently stabilize crypto assets value and provide liquidity for traders who need it most during times of uncertainty or emergency situations like what's happening right now with the ongoing Bitcoin plummeting prices due to mass selling pressure because of regulatory concerns or geopolitical risks like trade wars etc.

xWEOWNS Treasury reserve is an innovative DeFi Platform that will revolutionize the Crypto Ecosystem through swapping of digital assets on Lachain blockchain network as well as providing shared revenue charge fee to facilitate rapid circulation of cryptocurrencies among people all over the world so as to protect their rights of property ownership, reduce risk factors due to fluctuation in cryptocurrency prices or market interference caused by irresponsible interventionism or manipulation at any time.

"What makes xWEOWNS DeFi Platform different? We are creating global liquidity on every exchange, allowing traders to trade without mass sale pressure. This will increase volume exponentially while also decreasing volatility. With rapid market changes come challenges - challenges that our DeFi platform is designed to solve through the creation of an economic ecosystem which ensures stability even during unstable periods like these," said Ssemakula Peter Luyima.

Security and Stability for a Growing Industry.

The cryptocurrency industry has grown exponentially over the past few years and more people are looking to invest or make transactions with cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. With this growth comes an increased need for stability in an asset that can be used without fear of volatility from government regulations or manipulation from any single entity that could have negative effects on the markets.

By backing xWEOWNS coin with shareable revenue charge fee, we create a stablecoin DeFi Platform that can be trusted globally and allows both traditional investors who are new to crypto investing, as well as those who have been actively trading coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), etc., to take advantage of its stability while still benefiting from their other investments when they need liquidity.

The idea behind this project is simple: as more people invest in xWEOWNS, it becomes easier for all to get back their investment with a shareable percentage of charges fees generated from transactions done on the platform each day. Sharing in the platform's revenue stream ensures that all stakeholders have an incentive to maintain the system's stability, providing peace-of-mind security not found in any other crypto ecosystem today.

90 Million Tether USDT Collateralized Loan with xWEOWNS.

The Company is offering a 90 Million USDT Collateralized Loan with xWEOWNS agreement that will create alternative backing asset for Tether USDT, which will provide the loan of $90 million in tethers that are backed by Shareable charge fee revenues from minted xWEOWNS Treasury Reserve Defi Platform.

xWEOWNS Treasury Reserve DeFi Platform protocol has created a new way to share stability through this model so that everyone can have access to financial security without having to rely on any single entity.

Press Releases Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile, and there is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

About xWEOWNS

Weownomy is launching the xWEOWNS fixed $282 stablecoin on Latoken exchange that provides treasury reserve protection against price drops of digital assets while capitalizing on the high volatility that exists today in the crypto currency markets. The development team at Weownomy has designed an automated process for trading cryptocurrencies through an intermediary asset called xWEOWNS which will allow traders to hedge their investments from market volatility.

About Weownomy Platform Corporation

Weownomy Platform Corporation, Incorporated in the State of Delaware https://www.weownomy.global is launching a subscription-based, open and participatory platform. A new redefined social network that facilitates people's participation in the democratic process of defining their own rules for their future, generating an ownership structure where every person has rights to share in the proceeds generated by this new economy and hence true economic equality.

Media

Ssemakula Peter Luyima
ceo@weownomy.global
President and CEO
Weownomy Platform Corporation

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


