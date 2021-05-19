XWPharma Announces Abstract for XW10172 Accepted for Presentation at the Associated Professional Sleep Societies SLEEP 2021 Annual Meeting
Data to establish safety, tolerability, and once-nightly pharmacokinetics of XW10172 for treatment of sleep disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease and narcolepsy
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WUHAN, China, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWPharma Ltd. today announced that data from clinical research of XW10172, a new chemical entity (NCE) in development for the treatment of sleep disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases and narcolepsy, has been accepted for poster and oral presentation at the Associated Professional Sleep Societies SLEEP 2021 Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from June 10-13, 2021.
Details of the poster and presentation are as follows:
Title: Clinical Pharmacokinetics of XW10172 for Once-Nightly Therapy in Patients with Narcolepsy or Sleep Disorders in Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases
Abstract number: 501
Presenter: Dr. Daniel Canafax, Chief Medical Officer, XWPharma Ltd.
Session Name: Innovation in the Assessment and Management of Central Hypersomnia
Session Details: June 13, 12:52 PM Eastern Daylight Time
The abstract and additional meeting information can be found on the SLEEP website at https://www.sleepmeeting.org/. The presentation will also be available on the XWPharma website at www.xwpharma.com.
About XW10172
XW10172 is a conjugate of the GABAB receptor agonist, oxybate, that is in development as a modified release formulation intended to provide the desired tolerability and efficacy based on once-nightly dosing. The drug and formulation are designed to deliver oxybate without the sodium content of other products that is associated with increased cardiovascular health risk and monitoring requirements. The company plans to develop XW10172 for treatment of sleep disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases, starting with excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with Parkinson’s disease and cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.
About XWPharma
XWPharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of therapeutics that apply novel platform chemistry to time-regulated neurobiology. XWPharma's expertise in drug design is focused on providing potential first- and best-in-class medicines with differentiated features to address the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from debilitating neurological diseases. XW10172 is a clinical-stage conjugate of the GABAB agonist, oxybate, in development as an investigational once-nightly therapy intended to regulate the patient’s sleep cycle in order to alleviate excessive daytime sleepiness and other consequences of sleep dysfunction associated with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease and narcolepsy. XW10508 is a glutamatergic NMDA antagonist and AMPA activator in development as an oral, once-daily therapy with potential abuse deterrent properties, designed for the treatment of major depressive disorder and chronic pain.
