Xybion Digital Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

·2 min read
In this article:
  • XYBN.V

VANCOUVER, BC and PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV:XYBN) ("Xybion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the Provinces of British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

The Base Shelf Prospectus filings allow Xybion to make offerings of Class A subordinate voting shares, warrants, units, subscription receipts or debt securities, or a combination thereof, up to an aggregate total of CDN$50 million during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains effective. Such securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s). Information regarding the use of proceeds from a sale of such securities will be included in the applicable prospectus supplement.

This news release shall not in any circumstances constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of any jurisdiction.

A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that can save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 29 countries using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/

For further information regarding Xybion, please contact Pradip Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, PBanerjee@Xybion.com. Phone 1-609-512-5790 X 122.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release may contain forward-looking information concerning the Base Shelf Prospectus, any potential prospectus supplement and the amount and terms of any securities to be offered under the Base Shelf Prospectus or any shelf prospectus supplements, plans related to the Company's business and other matters that may occur in the future, made as of the date of this news release. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that regulatory approval of any shelf prospectus filings and related offerings will be obtained in a timely manner; that general economic and business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that the Company will be able to raise additional funds on reasonable terms and the use thereof will proceed as planned. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the failure of the Company to receive regulatory approval of any shelf prospectus supplement filings, general market conditions, the Company's inability to secure financing, on favourable terms, pursuant to the Base Shelf Prospectus and any prospectus supplement, the impact of COVID-19 on the business, operations and personnel of Xybion, general economic and political uncertainties and the additional risks described in the Base Shelf Prospectus and the other disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

SOURCE: Xybion Digital Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686882/Xybion-Digital-Announces-Filing-of-Final-Base-Shelf-Prospectus

