Xybion Digital to Participate in the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET

Xybion Digital Inc
·5 min read
Xybion Digital Inc

VANCOUVER, BC and PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV:XYBN) ("Xybion" or the "Company"), a global, low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries like Life Sciences, announced today that Company Chairman and CEO, Dr. Pradip Banerjee has been invited to present at the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Please join us for the upcoming conference on Healthcare IT. Participating companies focus on technology addressing rising health care costs, and scarcity of workers and resources. Learn about companies that are using technology and AI in the effort to improve healthcare outcomes and shift to value-based care. We also highlight companies that seek to provide low-cost, remote solutions and timely monitoring of patient risk factors.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

Panel Topics
8:30 a.m. ET - iSpecimen (ISPC) - Company Introduction
9:00 a.m. ET - Marpai (MRAI) - Company Introduction
9:30 a.m. ET - Reliq Health Care (RHT.V & RQHTF) - Company Introduction
10:00 a.m. ET - OnTrak (OTRK) - Company Introduction
10:30 a.m. ET - Cloud DX (CDX.V & CDXFF) - Company Introduction
11:00 a.m. ET - Heart Sciences (HSCS) - Company Introduction
11:30 a.m. ET - Well Health (WELL.TO & WHTCF) - Company Introduction
12:00 p.m. ET - Research Solutions (RSSS) - Company Introduction
12:30 p.m. ET - Technology for Physicians
1:15 p.m. ET - Remote Heart Monitoring Panel
2:00 p.m. ET - Digital Delivery of HC Products & Research Management
2:45 p.m. ET - Improve Patient Outcomes & Experiences Panel
3:30 p.m. ET - Cryo-Cell (CCEL) - Company
4:00 p.m. ET - Respiri (RSH:ASX) - Company Introduction
4:30 p.m. ET - Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) - Company Introduction

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that may save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 29 countries using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

These modules are unified together creating a robust lab execution system that provides seamless experience for all preclinical laboratory staff and a very simple IT ecosystem to maintain for the IT organization.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/

For further information: For more information regarding Xybion Digital Inc., please contact Dr. Pradip K. Banerjee, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, PBanerjee@xybion.com, 609-512-5790 x122

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release may contain forward-looking information concerning relating to Xybion's position in the life sciences sector, the services to be performed by Xybion as described above and the results thereof, plans related to the Company's business and other matters that may occur in the future, made as of the date of this news release. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that Xybion will be able to perform its services as currently anticipated. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. Such factors include, among others, the risk that the Company may not be able to perform its services as currently anticipated, that results of such services may not be consistent with anticipated outcomes, or those described in disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

SOURCE: Xybion Digital Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736252/Xybion-Digital-to-Participate-in-the-Healthcare-IT-Virtual-Conference-Presented-by-Maxim-Group-LLC-and-Hosted-by-M-Vest-on-Wednesday-January-25th-at-815-AM-ET

