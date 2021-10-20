U.S. markets closed

Xylem Technologies Announces Launch of Mark2 Robotic Vaporizer Assembly System at MJBizCon Expo

·2 min read

Xylem delivers transformative automation to cannabis companies with the introduction of its cartridge assembly machine featuring in-line filling and capping capabilities and adjustable fill lines

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xylem Technologies today announced the launch of its game-changing Mark2 robotic cartridge assembly machine. With unparalleled vaporizer production robotics technology and the ability to handle temperature-sensitive materials, Mark2 introduces cannabis companies to a truly automated filling experience–all of which can be managed with a single operator through its programmable user interface.

Xylem Technologies logo
Xylem Technologies logo

Xylem leads with a customer-focused approach to deliver exceptional support and expertise. The company provides unrivaled customer support with operational and onsite training, enabling seamless integration of its equipment into each company's unique environment.

"Mark2 delivers modern assembly manufacturing to an industry that is in dire need of efficient production systems. This system vastly increases profitability and speed of production. With this level of automation, we now have the potential to change how companies plan their product rollouts and respond to market demands in a way that has never before been seen in this category," said Jeff Wu, Head of Xylem Technologies business unit Robotics and Automation Technology. "With Mark2, we're taking the first step in creating a truly automated ecosystem for producing vaporizer products in a scalable, cost-effective way."

Xylem has experience in manufacturing and supply chain. The company's team has roots in consumer electronics manufacturing and pharmaceutical devices. Xylem is now entering the cannabis category in cartridge manufacturing and robotics with the launch of Mark2.

Xylem Mark2 can be experienced live at MJBizCon in LVCC at booth C2115. To learn more about Mark2, please visit xylemtech.com.

About Mark2
Mark2 fully automates the vaporizer manufacturing process by producing filled and assembled cartridges with a system that only requires one operator. This compact robotic system features in-line filling and capping and has the ability to handle temperature-sensitive materials like live resin. Mark2 can produce up to 1,200 units per hour, enabling companies to scale vaporizer manufacturing rapidly, while reducing operating overhead and the ancillary handling of extracts and cartridge components. Designed for sustained operation, this system is capable of increasing the speed of production exponentially, meeting market demand in real-time, and turning over inventory quickly.

Media Contact:
Jordan Houston
925-963-2283
jordan@xylemtech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xylem-technologies-announces-launch-of-mark2-robotic-vaporizer-assembly-system-at-mjbizcon-expo-301405052.html

SOURCE Xylem Technologies

