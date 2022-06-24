U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,883.20
    +87.47 (+2.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,313.45
    +636.09 (+2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,488.77
    +256.58 (+2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.16
    +44.49 (+2.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.17
    +2.90 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.13 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0550 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1490
    +0.2160 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,905.02
    +613.80 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.00
    +1.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Xylene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary Global Xylenes capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 77. 35 mtpa in 2021 to 116. 11 mtpa in 2026. Around 50 planned and announced Xylenes projects are expected to come online by 2026, predominantly in Asia followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years.

New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Xylene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288355/?utm_source=GNW
Among countries, China is expected to lead Xylene capacity additions by 2026, followed by India and Brunei. Hebei Xinhua Petrochemical Co Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd and Shenghong Petrochemical Group Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope
- Global Xylenes capacity outlook by region
- Global Xylenes outlook by country
- Xylenes planned and announced projects details
- Capacity share of the major Xylenes producers globally
- Global Xylenes capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global Xylenes capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Xylenes plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global Xylenes industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Xylenes capacity data
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288355/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms – live updates

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Grace period for overdue bond payment lapses on Sunday Germany’s Habeck warns of industrial shutdown as gas crisis grows Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly amid European rally Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • Carnival Cruise Lines earnings: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Carnival Cruise Lines' stock ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.

  • What’s Wrong, Warren? Berkshire Hathaway Stock Has Been Hit Hard in June.

    The drop is exciting some Berkshire investors because the stock now trades for 1.3 times Barron's estimate of its June 30 book value, compared with more than 1.5 times at its March high.

  • Is Meta Platforms (FB) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV outperformed S&P 500 in the first quarter of 2022 with a return of -3.60% net of fees versus -4.60% for the benchmark. Since its inception in 2017, annualized performance […]

  • Is Amazon (AMZN) a Smart Long-Term Investment?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Partners III Opportunity Fund’s Institutional Class returned -5.09% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with -4.60% for the S&P 500 and -5.28% for the Russell 3000. […]

  • These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Higher During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 14 Stocks Paying Huge Dividends Totally Burn Investors

    Dividend stocks are the new darlings in S&P 500. But investors are getting burned on those stocks, too.

  • We Think Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) a Smart Long-Term Investment Pick?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV outperformed S&P 500 in the first quarter of 2022 with a return of -3.60% net of fees versus -4.60% for the benchmark. Since its inception in 2017, annualized performance […]

  • Why Rivian Shares Have Been Taking Off This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a widely followed electric vehicle (EV) stock since its successful IPO last fall. Investors should keep an eye on how much production is expected to improve in 2023 once the company offers guidance.

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as indexes head for weekly gains

    US stocks rose Friday morning, with the S&P 500 on track to end a three-week losing streak as investors digested Federal Reserve officials' latest affirmations that they remained committed to bringing down inflation.

  • Netflix to lay off 300 workers, BofA slashes price target on the stock

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Netflix's decision to lay off employees and Bank of America's price target slash on the streaming platform's stock.

  • The stock market’s return will be minus 3.3% a year over the next decade, says this ‘single greatest predictor’

    This month we’ve received both good and bad news from the “single greatest predictor of future stock market returns.” It is a contrarian indicator, with higher equity allocations associated with lower subsequent market returns, and vice versa. According to a simple econometric model I constructed that bases its predictions on the historical correlation between the indicator and the stock market, the S&P 500’s real total return over the next decade will be minus 3.3% annualized.

  • 2 Stocks Investors Should Buy to Capitalize on the Metaverse

    The metaverse is getting a lot of buzz these days, and rightly so. The idea of digital worlds powered by virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and other computing technologies is a fascinating concept. It's still in its early stages, but the metaverse has the potential to transform a range of industries, including gaming, fashion, retail, and real estate, among many others.