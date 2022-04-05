Xylyx Bio collaboration reveals new insights into tumor drug resistance

Researchers at the University of Illinois applied Xylyx Bio's IN SITE™ Metastasis Kit to evaluate a cancer therapeutic.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xylyx Bio develops physiologic disease models that enable researchers to gain insights into tumor biology and evaluate the efficacy of drug candidates. Their IN SITE™ Metastasis Kit was recently featured in a publication for a study that showed that dietary interventions may increase the efficacy of treatment for breast cancer metastases.

Metastatic breast cancer patients respond poorly to standard of care therapies due, in part, to the failure of conventional models to recreate the complex interactions between tumor cells and their microenvironment. Advanced models that better recreate disease biology are key to identifying drivers of metastasis and novel therapeutic approaches.

Using the IN SITE™ Metastasis Kit to incorporate essential features of tumor microenvironments, Dr. Zeynep Madak-Erdogan and her team at the University of Illinois demonstrated differential responses to a drug in these metastatic sites. The peer-reviewed manuscript was published in Molecular Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Dr. Zeynep Madak-Erdogan stated, "This publication expands on findings that showed that cells grown in metastatic site-specific microenvironments displayed profiles that rendered the tumor cells vulnerable to metabolic inhibitors. We look forward to continuing studies to understand metastatic-niche specific metabolic vulnerabilities as novel therapeutic targets."

Dr. John O'Neill, Chief Scientific Officer of Xylyx Bio, stated: "This important paper demonstrates that Xylyx Bio products are uniquely enabling research into therapeutic interventions. We are proud of our collaborations with leaders in the field as we shift the paradigm to accurate and actionable IN MATRICO® models that enable progress needed to prevent thousands of cancer deaths every year."

Story continues

About Xylyx Bio

Xylyx Bio, Inc. is a leader in predictive preclinical models. They offer products and services that offer key insights into disease biology and the efficacy of drug candidates and provide a new vision for developing biological systems that can contribute to improved health and quality of life for patients in need.

About Dr. Zeynep Madak-Erdogan

Zeynep Madak-Erdogan is a Sylvia D. Stroup Scholar, Associate Professor of Nutrition, and Professor of Health Innovation at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, where she improves the quality of life for breast cancer survivors by researching how diet and nutrition affect hormone action.

Contact

Richard Nguyen

Xylyx Bio, Inc.

richard@xylyxbio.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xylyx-bio-collaboration-reveals-new-insights-into-tumor-drug-resistance-301517042.html

SOURCE Xylyx Bio, Inc.