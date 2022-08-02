U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

XYZ Acquires 34th Domain Extension .LAT

·2 min read

The company behind. xyz (the world's #1 new domain ending) acquires the .LAT domain extension.

Haga clic aquí para la versión en Español

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XYZ Registry is now entrusted with leading the .LAT domain extension, the domain created for Latin individuals, businesses, organizations, and projects on the Internet. After acquiring .LOL, .Game, .Pics, .Audio, .Guitars, .Christmas, .Diet, .Flowers, .Hosting, and .Mom earlier this year, the Registry now offers 34 total versatile domain endings.

First launched in 2015, the .LAT domain ending is already available to the general public and has a number of established websites already, including Gatorade.Lat, ASIET.Lat, and HandMixed.Lat. XYZ will put their experience and creativity behind .LAT to maximize awareness and continue to expand the existing space to the Latin community to create, innovate, and power their ideas. This latest acquisition enhances the domain name options that XYZ makes available to customers of its established global network of registrar partners, such as GoDaddy and Namecheap.

Anthony Harris, executive director of eCOM-LAC shares, "eCOMLAC is happy to join this announcement involving the acquisition of the .LAT gTLD by XYZ. For the last few years, as a Latin American non-profit Business Federation, we have been the ICANN assigned Registry for .LAT, in line with our mission objectives, which center on the development of the Internet in Latin America and the Caribbean. This task was carried out with the assistance of our able back-end technical and marketing services provider – NIC MX. Certainly, the LAC region deserves to have a specific domain identifier which can contribute to the growth of Internet usage and content in this part of the world. It is time now for XYZ to apply their experience and expertise in order to take .LAT to the next level, and we wish them every success for the future."

XYZ's interest in acquiring .LAT aligns with its mission of helping people get online and inspiring digital business to form in traditionally underserved populations. XYZ embraces a commitment to market this domain to the world, and is fully invested in the growth and enrichment of online prosperity in Latin America. To learn more, read XYZ CEO Daniel Negari's perspective on Ceo.xyz/moar.

Stay up to date with XYZ by signing up for their newsletter.

About XYZ

XYZ is a next-generation technology company giving all people fresh domain name options, including the most popular new domain in the world, .xyz. The registry also operates .Cars, .Car, and .Auto, .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, .Theatre, .Storage, .Baby, .Monster, .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, .Makeup, .Quest, .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, .Yachts, .Tickets, .Game, .Guitars, .Audio, .Christmas, .Diet, .Flowers, .Hosting, .Pics, .Mom, and .LOL. Learn more about XYZ at www.gen.xyz.

Media Contact:
XYZ
1.800.XYZ.8422
341735@email4pr.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xyz-acquires-34th-domain-extension-lat-301598276.html

SOURCE XYZ

