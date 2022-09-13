U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.29
    -130.12 (-3.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,497.88
    -883.46 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,760.52
    -505.89 (-4.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,845.79
    -60.30 (-3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.12
    -0.66 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.50
    -25.10 (-1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    -0.33 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    -0.0116 (-1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4330
    +0.0710 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1524
    -0.0158 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2380
    +1.4380 (+1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,927.23
    -1,360.02 (-6.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.72
    -31.97 (-6.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,401.07
    -71.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Y Combinator-backed Andi taps AI to build a better search engine

Kyle Wiggers
·6 min read

It's difficult to convince users to switch search engines. That's one reason why public search service startups rarely succeed. Another is that it's expensive to index a huge number of websites (Google has an estimated tens of billions of pages indexed), but one Y Combinator-backed company, Andi, is undeterred -- forging ahead to build an AI assistant that provides answers instead of links when searching online.

Andi was founded by Angela Hoover, who registered for YC's Startup School after dropping out of college and got into YC's Winter 2022 Batch. After working overseas in construction and with Microsoft as a data center project administrator, Hoover met Andi's co-founder, Jed White, at the Denver airport upon her return to the U.S.

Hoover and White -- who had a background in AI and search, specifically content quality ranking, querying and classification -- talked about how bad web search had become for things like travel and what it would take to build a new type of search engine from scratch.

"Gen-Z hates Google. To us, search is broken. We live on our phones in messaging apps with visual feeds like TikTok and Instagram," Hoover told TechCrunch in an email interview. She's not conjecturing -- Google execs have admitted as much. "I hear my friends say constantly that Google sucks. Search results are overwhelmed with ads, SEO spam and clutter. Gen-Z is so desperate for an alternative that we're using TikTok as a search engine. We hate the invasive creepy ads, and how Google is Big Brother and surveils everything."

Andi search
Andi search

Image Credits: Andi

Hoover offers Andi's AI-powered assistant as an alternative. The general-purpose system attempts to find and extract answers to questions, combining large language models akin to OpenAI's GPT-3 with live web data.

Behind the scenes, Andi extracts information from web results ranked for relevance to the question being asked as well as overall quality (although it's not clear how Andi defines "quality"). Depending on the subject matter, the platform uses different AI systems tailored for specific verticals (e.g. factual knowledge, programming or consumer health) and language models that generate answers by combining knowledge across multiple sources (e.g. Wolfram Alpha, Forbes, The New York Times, etc.).

It's one step beyond Google's featured snippets, which pull text from webpages to answer commonly asked questions, and closer to so-called "cognitive search" engines such as Amazon Kendra and Microsoft SharePoint Syntex that draw on knowledge bases to cobble together answers. Startups like Hebbia, Kagi and You.com also leverage AI to return specific content from the web in response to queries as opposed to straightforward lists of results.

So what sets Andi apart? Unlike some of its competitors, Hoover claims it doesn't charge for its service nor record personally identifiable information. Andi also doesn't log and store searches or the results people read or click on, only using coarse location data to improve the relevance of search results.

"Even when we add the option for user accounts in future, we will only collect and retain sufficient data to help our customers use the service effectively, when they want to create an account or be remembered between devices and sessions, and to improve the service we provide," Hoover said. "Users tell us that Andi can save them 15 or 20 minutes searching, and have been asking us to let them use it with their own team and personal data ... As we improve the question answering tech and add support to connect to private data sources, we think this has massive potential."

Andi search
Andi search

Image Credits: Andi

To filter out info that might be misleading -- or patently untrue -- Hoover says that Andi uses techniques including blocklists and ranking metrics. Misinformation is an evolving issue, of course -- one Google itself has struggled with. But Hoover expressed confidence in the technical steps Andi has taken to mitigate the impact.

"Every other new search startup out there is making yet another weaker copy of Google with the same cluttered page of blue links targeted at a web browser, with more or less variation on ads and privacy practices," she averred. "The content you see in [Andi's] results is retrieved from the source live wherever possible, rather than from a stale index. The question answering is improving rapidly, and in many areas is already excellent."

In a quick experiment, I fed a couple of controversial queries into Andi and found that the search engine handled them quite adeptly, consistently pointing to factual sources. A search for "Who really won the 2020 election?" yielded the answer "Joe Biden," while the query "Are COVID-19 vaccines fake?" pulled an article from Forbes debunking pandemic conspiracy theories.

Andi is still very much in alpha and intends to stay lean while it iterates based on feedback from early users, Hoover says. The startup will have tough decisions to make. As a New Yorker notes, search algorithms are susceptible to various biases, for example only prioritizing websites that use modern web technologies. They also open the door to bad actors. In 2020, Pinterest took advantage of a quirk of Google’s image search algorithm to surface more of its content in Google Image searches.

As it wrestles with these issues, Andi's team continues to suss out its business model. While the core service will remain free, Hoover says that Andi will eventually offer paid pro and business plans with premium features and API access, letting customers use Andi's search and question-answering capabilities with paid content, personal data, and internal company and team data.

Andi search
Andi search

Image Credits: Andi

Paid features are probably the right route to go, considering Google’s share of the global search market has held steady at more than 90% for most of the past decade. Bing trails with 3.4%, followed by Yahoo! (full disclosure: TechCrunch's parent company) at 1.34%, according to Statcounter.

To fund the development of these features and potential partnerships with alternative search engines, Andi recently raised $2.5 million, which including backing from YC, Gaingels, GoodWater Capital, K20 Fund, Acacia Venture Capital Partners, Fepo Capital and BBQ Capital, as well as a small family and friends round.

"We've kept our burn rate low, working as digital nomads out of Mexico to extend our runway, and staying frugal. Even after we add AI developers and increase our model training costs, we have well over two years of runway," Hoover said. "We're using the funds to improve our proprietary generative AI for complex question answering, and the 'search of vertical searches and APIs' tech that Andi uses to combine large language models with live data, especially: AI model development and training, adding some more AI developers to our team and hosting and inference costs as we start to grow usage once we get closer to product market fit ... At this early stage, we're focused on making really great search that our users love, ahead of generating revenue."

Andi doesn't collect detailed metrics, but Hoover estimates that the search engine has around 5,000 users at present. Andi plans to add a full-time AI developer before the end of the year, which would bring its total headcount to three, including Hoover and White.

Recommended Stories

  • Workday turns more modern and personalized with new interface makeover

    Workday, which offers a set of services that helps companies manage people and finances, was one of the earlier enterprise SaaS companies, launching way back in 2005, coming online about six years after Salesforce. Today, the company announced an interface overhaul across the product line in an attempt to modernize and make it easier to use for everyone from frontline workers to managers to IT. Writing in a company blog post announcing the UX changes, Workday chief design officer Jeff Gelfuso, who has been charged with implementing the design modernization, sees it as simplifying the experience for all users, regardless of their role.

  • Ethereum’s Merge Is Nearing. What It Means for Coinbase, Nvidia, and Other Stocks.

    The long-awaited upgrade to one of crypto's key networks will also be felt in the stock market, from trading platforms to chip makers.

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft

    It's been over a decade since Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ran its "Get a Mac" campaign, a series of TV ads featuring a casually dressed man named Mac and a formally dressed man in a suit and tie representing a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) personal computer (PC). The ads ran from 2006 to 2009 and often depicted Apple computers as faster and hipper, while Microsoft's PCs were slow and outdated. Now a piece of history in the tech world, the ad campaign was one of the last times Apple and Microsoft were truly put up against each other for all to see, as the businesses have slightly diverged.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: BlackBerry vs. CrowdStrike

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) represent two very different ways to invest in the cybersecurity market. BlackBerry reinvented itself as an enterprise-oriented cybersecurity company after retreating from the smartphone market. CrowdStrike has been disrupting traditional cybersecurity companies with its cloud-native Falcon platform.

  • Alphabet's (GOOGL) New Nest Doorbell to Enhance Security

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google shows images of the new wired Nest Doorbell, which it will launch on Oct 6.

  • Here Are 10 of the Best New Features of iOS 16 for Your iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s that time of year again when your iPhone gets an upgrade, giving you a slew of new features to tinker with. Apple’s iOS 16 is available for download now for owners of the iPhone 8 and onwards. Apple says the new operating system offers “all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence, and more seamless ways to communicate and share.”Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fe

  • Chip tech startup SiFive launches products aimed at automotive market

    Silicon Valley startup SiFive Inc on Tuesday launched three new products aimed at the automotive market, which is emerging as one of the hottest areas for chip makers with electric and self-driving cars expected to boost the number of chips needed. The new chip designs launched are the E6-A series for digital control applications like steering, S7-A for so-called "safety islands" that act as a failsafe for other critical applications, and X280-A to manage data from image sensors and do machine learning work, including for autonomous driving. Before SiFive, Little helped build Qualcomm’s automotive business, and said both Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp could be great customers and partners for SiFive.

  • Google closes $5.4B Mandiant acquisition

    Google has announced that its proposed $5.4 billion bid to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant is now complete. The internet giant revealed plans to acquire publicly traded Mandiant back in March, less than a year after Mandiant was spun out of its previous owner FireEye as part of a $1.2 billion deal with private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. Moving forward, Mandiant will operate under the auspices of Google Cloud, though the Mandiant brand will live on.

  • Billionaire Philanthropist Robert F. Smith To Keynote HP's HBCU Tech Conference

    HP expands partnership with HBCUs by launching virtual conference with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel and Microsoft

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • 1 Green Flag for Verizon -- and 1 Red Flag

    The telecom giant has a massive subscriber base, but it's also carrying a big weight that could make it harder to keep up.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Margin Outlook?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Anker’s earphones rival AirPods and are reduced by almost 40 per cent

    Soundcore life P2 wireless earphones are down to just £25

  • How To Choose the Least Expensive, Most Reliable 5G Network Before You Buy an iPhone 14

    The Apple iPhone 14, in all its iterations, is now available for pre-order, and wireless carriers are looking to get in on the action. AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon each announced that eligible...

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? $14 Billion Buyback Announced

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Google introduces a set of iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets for your iPhone

    Google announced this morning it will bring access to a number of its popular apps, including Search, Maps, Gmail and more, to the iPhone's Lock Screen. With the updated version of Apple's mobile operating system -- iOS 16, releasing today -- iPhone owners are now able to customize their device by adding widgets to their Lock Screen, instead of only their Home Screen, as before. Google's widgets will take advantage of all three formats.

  • iOS 16 Is Here. The iPhone Update Brings a Screen Makeover, Message Editing and More.

    Apple finally lets you customize your lock screen with layouts, colors and fonts. Plus, new messaging tools improve everyday use.

  • BTS Fans Accuse Apple of Using Band for Clout After Purple iPhone Reveal

    There were a ton of fans who were excited about Apple’s latest iPhone announcement last week, with many rushing to place their orders for the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus online. But one group of fans who may not have found Apple’s announcement so sweet: the BTS Army. BTS fans took to Twitter over the weekend jokingly accusing Apple of using BTS for clout, after the tech company unveiled a new iPhone in a “purple” colorway that was suspiciously similar to BTS’s signature hue. What’s more: Apple riv

  • AT&T CEO Says Early Apple iPhone 14 Demand Meets Expectations

    AT&T's chief also said the telecom giant isn't seeing any additional softening of consumer-payment cycles.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.