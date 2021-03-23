U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,910.52
    -30.07 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,423.15
    -308.05 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,227.70
    -149.84 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.69
    -81.16 (-3.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.61
    -0.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.30
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0086 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    -0.0460 (-2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3749
    -0.0114 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6220
    -0.1980 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,722.81
    -221.34 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.83
    +0.02 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,699.19
    -26.91 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

This Y Combinator startup is taking lab grown meat upscale with elk, lamb, and wagyu beef cell lines

Jonathan Shieber
·6 min read

Last week a select group of 20 employees and guests gathered at an event space on the San Francisco Bay, and, while looking out at the Bay Bridge dined on a selection of choice elk sausages, wagyu meatloaf, and lamb burgers -- all of which were grown from a petrie dish.

The dinner was a coming out party for Orbillion Bio, a new startup pitching today in Y Combinator's latest demo day, that's looking to take lab-grown meats from the supermarket to high end, bespoke butcher shops.

Instead of focusing on pork, chicken and beef, Orbillion is going after so-called heritage meats -- the aforementioned elk, lamb, and wagyu beef to start.

By focusing on more expensive end products, Orbillion doesn't have as much pressure to slash costs as dramatically as other companies in the cellular meat market, the thinking goes.

But there's more to the technology than its bourgie beef, elite elk, and luscious lamb meat.

"Orbillion uses a unique accelerated development process producing thousands of tiny tissue samples, constantly iterating to find the best tissue and media combinations," according to Holly Jacobus, whose firm, Joyance Partners, is an early investor in Orbillion. "This is much less expensive and more efficient than traditional methods and will enable them to respond quickly to the impressive demand they’re already experiencing."

The company runs its multiple cell lines through a system of small bioreactors. Orbillion couples that with a high throughput screening and machine learning software system to build out a database of optimized tissue and media combinations. "The key to making lab grown meat work scalably is choosing the right cells cultured in the most efficient way possible," Jacobus wrote.

Co-founded by a deeply technical and highly experienced team of executives that's led by Patricia Bubner, a former researcher at the German pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim. Joining Bubner is Gabriel Levesque-Tremblay, a former director of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, who was a post-doc at Berkeley with Bubner and serves as the company's chief technology officer. Rounding out the senior leadership is Samet Yildirim, the chief operating officer at Orbillion and a veteran executive of Boehringer Ingelheim (he actually served as Bubner's boss).

Orbillion Bio co-founders Gabriel Levesque-Tremblay, CTO, Patricia Bubner, CEO, and Samet Yildirim, COO. Image Credit: Orbillion Bio

For Bubner, the focus on heritage meats is as much a function of her background growing up in rural Austria as it is about economics. A longtime, self-described foodie and a nerd, Bubner went into chemistry because she ultimately wanted to apply science to the food business. And she wants Orbillion to make not just meat, but the most delicious meats.

It's an aim that fits with how many other companies have approached the market when they're looking to commercialize a novel technology. Higher end products, or products with unique flavor profiles that are unique to the production technologies available are more likely to be commercially viable sooner than those competing with commodity products. Why focus on angus beef when you focus on a much more delicious breed of animal?

For Bubner, it's not just about making a pork replacement, it's about making the tastiest pork replacement.

"I’m just fascinated and can see the future in us being able to further change the way we produce food to be more efficient," she said. "We’re at this inflection point. I’m a nerd, i’m a foodie and I really wanted to use my skills to make a change. I wanted to be part of that group of people that can really have an impact on the way we eat. For me there’s no doubt that a large percentage of our food will be from alternative proteins -- plant based, fermentation, and lab-grown meat."

Joining Boehringer Ingelheim was a way for Bubner to become grounded in the world of big bioprocessing. It was preparation for her foray into lab grown meat, she said.

"We are a product company. Our goal is to make the most flavorful steaks. Our first product will not be whole cuts of steak. The first product is going to be a Wagyu beef product that we plan on putting out in 2023," Bubner said. "It’s a product that’s going to be based on more of a minced product. Think Wagyu sashimi."

To get to market, Bubner sees the need not just for a new approach to cultivating choice meats, but a new way of growing other inputs as well, from the tissue scaffolding needed to make larger cuts that resemble traditional cuts of meat, or the fats that will need to be combined with the meat cells to give flavor.

That means there are still opportunities for companies like Future Fields, Matrix Meats, and Turtle Tree Scientific to provide inputs that are integrated into the final, branded product.

Bubner's also thinking about the supply chain beyond her immediate potential partners in the manufacturing process. "Part of my family were farmers and construction workers and the others were civil engineers and architects. I hold farmers in high respect... and think the people who grow the food and breed the animals don't get recognition for the work that they do."

She envisions working in concert with farmers and breeders in a kind of licensing arrangement, potentially, where the owners of the animals that produce the cell lines can share in the rewards of their popularization and wider commercial production.

That also helps in the mission of curbing the emissions associated with big agribusiness and breeding and raising livestock on a massive scale. If you only need a few animals to make the meat, you don't have the same environmental footprint for the farms.

"We need to make sure that we don’t make the mistakes that we did in the past that we only breed animals for yield and not for flavor," said Bubner.

Even though the company is still in its earliest days, it already has one letter of intent, with one of San Francisco's most famous butchers. Guy Crims, also known as "Guy the Butcher" has signed a letter of intent to stock Orbillion Bio's lab grown Wagyu in his butcher shop, Bubner said. "He's very much a proponent of lab-grown meat."

Now that the company has its initial technology proven, Orbillion is looking to scale rapidly. It will take roughly $3.5 million for the company to get a pilot plant up and running by the end of 2022 and that's in addition to the small $1.4 million seed round the company has raised from Joyant and firms like VentureSoukh.

"The way i see an integrated model working later on is to have the farmers be the breeders of animals for cultivated meat. That can reduce the number of cows on the planet to a couple of hundred thousand," Bubner said of her ultimate goal. "There’s a lot of talking about if you do lab grown meat you want to put me out of business. It’s not like we’re going to abolish animal agriculture tomorrow."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Recommended Stories

  • Eat Just (the alt-protein company formerly known as Hampton Creek) has raised another $200 million

    Eat Just, the purveyor of eggless eggs and mayonnaise and the first government-approved vendor of lab-grown chicken, has raised $200 million in a new round of funding, the company said. The funding was led by the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the state of Qatar, with additional participation from Charlesbank Capital Partners and Vulcan Capital, the investment arm of the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen. Since its launch in 2011 as Hampton Creek, the company has raised more than $650 million all to build out capacity for its egg replacement products and its new line of lab-grown meat.

  • Facebook didn't do enough to stop election misinformation, report says

    Facebook missed billions of opportunities to tamp down misinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report from Avaaz.

  • Amazon to Sell Deliveroo Stake of Up to $148 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. could raise as much as 107 million pounds ($148 million) by selling some of its stake in Deliveroo Holdings Plc in the food-delivery startup’s London initial public offering.Amazon will own 11.5% of Deliveroo following its listing, down from the 15.8% it holds now, according to the prospectus for the sale. That implies the retailer could sell as many as 23.3 million shares, which at 4.60 pounds each -- the top end of the range at which Deliveroo is marketing the stock -- would be worth 107 million pounds, according to Bloomberg calculations.London-based Deliveroo started taking investor orders on Monday in the sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds of stock. The company is looking to raise 1 billion pounds from the IPO, with the rest of the proceeds going to Amazon and other early investors.“Deliveroo asked existing shareholders to sell a small proportion of their shareholding in order to support the IPO, as is common,” a spokeswoman for the company said in an email. “Deliveroo is proud that our large investors continue to support the company and our long-term vision.”Index Ventures, DST, Greenoak, Bridgepoint, Accel, are among the other investors selling down stakes in the IPO. Major U.S. fund companies Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. aren’t offering any shares in the offering, according to the prospectus.“We congratulate Deliveroo on their IPO and can confirm that on completion of the IPO, Amazon will still own a large proportion of our pre-IPO minority stake,” a spokeswoman for Amazon said in an email.Deliveroo Chief Executive Officer Will Shu plans to sell 6.7 million shares, a sliver of his existing holdings, valued at 30.8 million pounds at the top end of the price range.Shu will hold 6.3% of the company post listing, though the stake will carry 57.5% of Deliveroo’s voting rights because he will be the sole owner of Class B shares, which carry 20 votes each, versus one vote each for Class A stock. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A. Deliveroo is giving Shu voting control for three years to provide him with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company has said.Such dual-class structures, which are common in the U.S. and let founders keep control even after an IPO, are the subject of debate in London at the moment. A U.K. government-backed report this month recommended allowing companies to use such a setup on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they’re currently not permitted.Because of that prohibition, Deliveroo is listing on the LSE’s standard segment, making it ineligible for indexes such as FTSE 100 despite its expected market capitalization of as much as 8.8 billion pounds.Embracing two classes of shares would help the LSE attract more fast-growing technology companies, many of which choose to list in the U.S. Corporate governance experts frown on the structure, saying it can weaken protections for minority shareholders.(Updates to add Deliveroo statement in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Crusade Against Risk Is Tormenting Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Divining the targets of Beijing’s latest de-risking campaign is becoming an essential trading strategy.Those who failed to take heed of warnings about asset bubbles by officials were steamrolled by a $1.3 trillion rout in Chinese equities, with the most popular stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff. That came shortly after Beijing stunned millions of would-be investors by canning Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion listing at the 11th hour, despite evidence that regulators had growing concerns over its business model. In another sign of complacency, Tencent Holdings Ltd. neared $1 trillion in value even as the fintech industry came under attack, only for the stock to then suffer its worst week since 2011.Quick reversals in asset prices show how the Communist Party remains an outsized influence on China’s financial markets, despite the increasing presence of foreign investors. While regulators are more vocal about their intentions than in the past, Party policy remains opaque to outsiders. What’s clear is Beijing’s determination to tackle risk after last year’s stimulus pushed leverage to almost 280% of economic output.“China is facing an increasingly complex environment,” said Gen Li, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Officials have repeatedly expressed their concern about asset prices deviating from economic fundamentals, and there’s also the risk of financial turmoil abroad.”This month alone, the nation’s banking watchdog warned about leverage in the industry, a deputy governor of the central bank proposed creating a new “Financial Stability Law,” and Premier Li Keqiang spoke of the “formidable tasks” China faces in reducing risks in the financial system. The securities regulator chief said Saturday that large flows of “hot money” must be strictly controlled.While the new fronts in the battle against destabilizing elements are disturbing -- and penalizing -- investors, officials have so far succeeded in deflating bubbles without creating panic. The CSI 300 Index of stocks is more than 40% above last year’s March low and has steadied around 5,000 points since state-backed funds entered the market. A year-to-date record $10 billion worth of corporate bond defaults hasn’t undermined confidence in higher-rated debt. China’s government bonds are among the world’s least volatile.Xi Jinping’s government is taking advantage of an economic recovery to deleverage, a longstanding goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. China accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.“Markets are in danger of experiencing a replay of 2017 and 2018,” said Shi Min, director of credit investment at Beijing Lakefront Asset Management Co. “In 2018, private enterprises and real estate suffered the most. This year, local state-owned enterprises with excess capacity and high leverage are the targets.”Beijing’s caution stands out as money gushes from the world’s major central banks and the Biden administration prepares to unleash its $1.9 trillion spending package. The divergence is the major reason why the CSI 300 Index of stocks is headed for its worst month since 2016 relative to MSCI Inc.’s global benchmark.The focus on deleveraging will likely continue to affect the most vulnerable parts of financial markets. Along with expensive stocks, the housing market and its indebted developers, local government financing vehicles and energy producers are at risk.“Financial stability will face more complex and severe challenges. We need to attach great importance to it and deal with it steadily, actively and effectively curb the spread of financial risk contagion, and resolutely maintain the bottom line of avoiding systemic financial risks.”Liu Guiping, a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, wrote in a March 16 article.The campaign against risk has accelerated since November as it became clearer that stimulus was working and Donald Trump would no longer be a threat to China. The week after Ant’s share sale was spiked on Nov. 3, Beijing proposed new rules to curb monopolistic practices in the internet industry -- which became law after just three months. Financial regulators are now targeting Tencent for increased supervision.President Xi last week warned against excess in the nation’s tech firms. Years of loose regulatory oversight had allowed the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent to grow into sprawling empires, with businesses essential to the lives of millions of Chinese.With Xi seeking to consolidate power as Communist Party chief after his second term expires next year, ensuring stability is maintained will be key to the success of the de-risking push. PBOC Governor Yi Gang said Sunday that China still has room to pump liquidity into the economy while keeping its leverage ratio stable.“We remain optimistic that China can manage the deleveraging process without a credit crisis or a hard landing,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment office in a March 3 report, led by Mark Haefele and Min Lan Tan.(Updates with weekend comments from securities regulator in fifth paragraph, central bank governor in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: Who are the biggest tax cheats? The 1% — and here's how they get away with it

    It's widely assumed that the biggest tax scofflaws are those with the most money. A new study tells us things are much worse than anyone suspected.

  • Lira Plunge Squeezes Traders as Swap Rates Surge to 1,400%

    (Bloomberg) -- International investors fleeing Turkish assets have created a massive bottleneck in the market for liras.As funds scramble to unwind their positions, they’re driving the cost of borrowing the local currency to extreme levels. At one point on Tuesday, the overnight rate reached as high as 1,400%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Foreign investors poured around $19 billion into Turkish assets since November, with the vast majority of these inflows going into lira swaps, securities that pay a juicy yield but lock traders into a risky currency position for a fixed term.When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the central bank governor over the weekend though, the investors balked. Rather than wait for their swap contacts to mature, they rushed to buy back all the dollars they had exchanged for liras. However, to do that they needed to borrow the Turkish currency in the offshore market and compete with a stampede of investors all looking to do the same thing.“As everyone tries to exit at the same time, it causes spikes in lira rates,” said Onur Ilgen, the head of treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey in Istanbul.Another reason behind the crunch: Turkey severely restricts how much banks can lend to foreign investors via swaps. The rules, which were imposed after the currency collapse of 2018, are designed to make it prohibitively expensive for anyone to short the lira during a time of crisis. They can also make trading difficult for investors with hedged lira positions.Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting TurkeyViolent swings in Turkish markets have been unleashed this week after Erdogan unexpectedly fired his central bank chief, sowing uncertainty about the country’s future monetary policy. Among investors, there are concerns that the central bank has lost credibility, and with inflation accelerating to almost 16% in February, the economy faces severe challenges.Just a few weeks ago, the lira was among the best-performing emerging-market currencies and investors were returning to Turkey on the belief that former central bank Governor Naci Agbal’s policies could bring inflation under control. Now the big question is whether the country will once again embark on a path of cutting rates, how quickly it might happen.As investors hunt for lira to close the swaps, some of the demand showed up in the local spot market. The currency was only 0.6% weaker at 7.8525 against the dollar on Tuesday -- a sign of stability after yesterday’s 8% plunge.Still, many analysts are unconvinced that the losses are over. Renaissance Capital predicts the currency could slide a further 12% by year-end, while Commerzbank AG expects it to reach 10 per dollar.(Updates to show swap flows in third paragraph and lira pricing in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-Blackrock exec starts row over value of sustainable investing

    A high-profile newspaper op-ed by a former BlackRock Inc executive questioned the value of sustainable investing in solving problems, prompting other industry analysts to defend the role of funds that push for change in environmental, social and governance (ESG) corporate policies. Many ESG funds have almost no impact and create "a placebo effect to delay the overdue regulatory reforms in government we need" to address issues like climate change, said Tariq Fancy, BlackRock's onetime chief investment officer for sustainable investing, in a telephone interview on Friday. But ESG specialists fired back in defense of the sector.

  • Treasuries Set for Smooth Auctions Even as Caution Abounds

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied as this week’s debt auctions kicked off, adding to confidence that the market can digest supply unscathed.The U.S. sold $60 billion two-year notes on Tuesday and received solid demand. This auction will be followed by offerings of five-year debt Wednesday and seven-year notes Thursday. Tuesday yields on seven-year Treasuries fell 5 basis points to about 1.3%, mirroring declines across the curve. It’s a far cry from price action in the run-up to last month’s disastrous sale, when yields were already up 14 basis points ahead of the auction deadline.Treasury yields are pulling back from pandemic-era highs seen last week, aided by renewed demand for havens amid turmoil in Turkey and extended lockdowns in Europe. That’s prompting some strategists to reconsider the extent of the selloff, helping shore up sentiment heading into this week’s sales.“Weak auctions are almost always overblown -- they simply tell you that at that time, on that day, there wasn’t as much demand as expected,” said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. “You can’t read much into the seven-year auction disaster either, because this came at a time of near unprecedented rates volatility.”Read More: Treasury Strategists Weigh Fading the Selloff: Research RoundupFed CommentsTreasury’s 2-year note sale Tuesday came at a yield of 0.152%, matching that traded in the when-issued market just before bidding for the debt ended. Total bids amounted to 2.54 times the amount of debt offered, with this so-called bid-to-cover ratio above the 2.44 level of the February sale.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economic recovery has exceeded expectations, though it’s far from complete, in prepared testimony to the House Financial Services Committee. He and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen kicked off two days of congressional hearings Tuesday assessing the economic policy response to the Covid-19 crisis.The 10-year note yield remained lower as Powell and Yellen began to answer questions from committee members. The benchmark yield hovers at about 1.65%, down about 5 basis points on the day.“We might see some upward pressure on prices” over the course of this year,” Powell said. “Our best view, is that the effect on inflation will be neither particularly large nor persistent.”The outlook for the pace of consumer prices over the next decade as measured by the gap between inflation-linked and plain vanilla Treasuries held steady at about 2.32% following Powell’s comment in his views of the path of price pressures. The 10-year so-called breakeven rate has risen from as low last year as 0.47%.In forecasts released last week, Fed policy makers projected that the economy will grow 6.5% in 2021. It has also said it will keep short-term interest rates pinned near zero until the labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2%While Tuesday’s sale went without a hitch, Aberdeen Standard Investments money manager James Athey says its successors later this week may encounter more of a challenge.“Investor caution around Treasury supply events is likely to remain elevated,” Athey said. “The dovish stance of the Fed with respect to rate policy is somewhat supportive for shorter dated Treasuries, while their comfort with rising yields at the long end on top of rising growth and inflation expectations create a much less conducive environment for the belly.”Quarter-end rebalancing flows may also affect markets over the remainder of this month. Bank of America strategists warn that in light of the rally in equities and the sharp bond selloff, flows could be large and “out of equities into fixed income.”Seven-Year WeaknessPre-auction weakness set the tone for February’s seven-year sale, which saw the smallest bid-to-cover ratio on record. Allotment data released in March show foreign demand had plummeted to just 8%, the lowest since at least 2009. The equivalent for domestic investors fell to 49%, its lowest since May 2020.Contrary to the narrative that demand was already stalling, the six-month moving average of foreign interest had been in an uptrend, while the domestic measure was stable. That suggests the slump in buy orders may have been a one-off event, with investors probably spooked by the significant volatility on the day.A successful seven-year auction may signal the market is stabilizing after three months of rising yields, said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of core investments at AXA Investment Managers.“If not, then the Fed has more to do in terms of messaging and it would add to the argument that 10-year benchmark yields will go through 2%,” he said.(Adds comments from Powell and BofA quarter-end analysis, 2-year note sale details.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish lira falls 15% after bank governor sacked

    The outgoing central bank chief is the third exit in under two years under Turkey's President Erdogan.

  • Shares slip, dollar creeps up as markets await Powell and Yellen

    Shares edged down, bond yields eased and the dollar crept up towards recent peaks on Tuesday with markets in a cautious mood ahead of Congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. The STOXX index of 600 European shares was down 0.4%, while the benchmark 10-year German government bond yield dropped 1.9 basis points to -0.3290% as Monday's plunge in the Turkish lira and lingering concerns over coronavirus infection rates drove investors to safer assets. The dollar firmed and S&P 500 futures were 0.28% lower, with markets turning their attention to an update from Powell.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • Door is shut to millions of American homeowners in need of mortgage relief as pandemic enters Year 2

    Some 14.5 million single-family home loans are privately owned, with no federal backing, and occupy a gray area when it comes to government programs delaying foreclosure proceedings and granting payment forbearance.

  • Bitcoin Transfer Worth $806M Might Reveal Big Institutional Purchase

    "My speculative guess is that institutions are buying bitcoin's price dip," one analyst said.

  • Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg raised nearly $200 million from stock trades in March

    Mark Zuckerberg, founder, chairman and chief executive of social media giant Facebook Inc., has raised nearly $200 million through hundreds of stock trades so far this month, as he converted nearly 550,000 Class A shares for $0, then sold more than 725,000 shares above $270.

  • Lawsuit accuses Mormon church of fraud in use of donations

    James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah's most prominent families and brother of a former governor, sued The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accusing it of fraud and seeking to recover millions of dollars in contributions. Huntsman alleges the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church has “repeatedly and publicly lied” about the use of billions of dollars in contributions meant to pay for missionary work, temples and other educational and charitable work. Huntsman, brother of former U.S. diplomat and ex-Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. and son of late billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., said he was defrauded out of millions during the 24 years he gave 10% of his annual income to the church.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.