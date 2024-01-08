Y&G Corporation Bhd (KLSE:Y&G) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Y&G Corporation Bhd (KLSE:Y&G), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Y&G Corporation Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = RM8.8m ÷ (RM400m - RM25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Y&G Corporation Bhd has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 6.4%.

KLSE:Y&G Return on Capital Employed January 8th 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Y&G Corporation Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Y&G Corporation Bhd, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.4%, but since then they've fallen to 2.3%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Y&G Corporation Bhd's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 24% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

