Yü Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£1.85 (vs UK£0.29 in FY 2022)

Yü Group (LON:YU.) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£460.0m (up 65% from FY 2022).

Net income: UK£30.9m (up by UK£26.1m from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 6.7% (up from 1.7% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: UK£1.85 (up from UK£0.29 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Yü Group Earnings Insights

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Retail segment contributing a total revenue of UK£459.8m (100% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£377.0m amounted to 82% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£41.8m (80% of total expenses). Explore how YU.'s revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.9% growth forecast for the Renewable Energy industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the United Kingdom.

The company's shares are up 14% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Yü Group that we have uncovered.

