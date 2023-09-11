Do Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's (KLSE:YSPSAH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (KLSE:YSPSAH). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad managed to grow EPS by 10% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 15%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM346m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 67% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM230m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations under RM937m, like Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM520k.

The CEO of Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad was paid just RM98k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad.

