Are Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's (KLSE:YSPSAH) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (KLSE:YSPSAH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 2.9%. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad is:

9.2% = RM35m ÷ RM378m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.09.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.2% ROE

When you first look at it, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 10.0%. However, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad has seen a flattish net income growth over the past five years, which is not saying much. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 7.3% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is YSPSAH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether YSPSAH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 45% (implying that the company keeps 55% of its income) over the last three years, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here