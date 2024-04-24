Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's (KLSE:YSPSAH) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (KLSE:YSPSAH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 10.0% on the 22nd of July to MYR0.11, up from last year's comparable payment of MYR0.10. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 3.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 41%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.065 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.10. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.4% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings has been rising at 3.6% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. While growth may be thin on the ground, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

