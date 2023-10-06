Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (KLSE:YSPSAH) Has Fared Decently But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead For The Stock?

Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's (KLSE:YSPSAH) stock up by 2.5% over the past three months. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad is:

11% = RM41m ÷ RM386m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

When you first look at it, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. On the other hand, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad reported a fairly low 3.5% net income growth over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 7.3% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 45% (implying that the company retains the remaining 55% of its income), Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

