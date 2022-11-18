U.S. markets closed

YAAMAVA’ RESORT & CASINO AT SAN MANUEL DEBUTS FIRST OF ITS KIND SPORTS VENUE

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
·4 min read

The 909 Food Hall is poised to become the ultimate sports hub in Southern California

Highland, CA, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom”.

The grand opening took place on Thursday, November 17. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area code of the Inland Empire. Sports fans will find a hub of excitement among 78 seats for bar top gaming – more than any other sports hub in the world. Yaamava’ partnered with LUCI System, LLC. (formally known as D3, INC), a global leader in state-of-the-art visual displays, to develop a stunning 20k LED archway, a 50’ wide by 12’ tall gameday spectacular screen and the capability to showcase content on over 150 screens, providing fans a 360-degree viewing experience unlike any other in California.

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians’ tribal citizens, Yaamava’ team members and sports partners including the Santa Anita Park Bugler; Luc Robitaille from the LA Kings; and Austin Barnes, catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, celebrated the grand opening with first looks, tastings, entertainment and more.

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena is excited about the new space that welcomes sports fans and foodies alike.

“We are proud to continue to expand our resort and casino to provide a fun and safe entertainment space for a variety of entertainment needs,” said Valbuena. “Our guests can attend a concert, visit the spa and now cheer on their favorite team in a state-of-the art venue right here in their hometown.”

Peter Arceo, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino’s General Manager, credits the Tribe for its vision and the Yaamava’ team for bringing that vision to life. “Game-changing experiences like The 909 are only made possible by the vision of the Tribe and the dedication of our team members,” said Arceo. “The 909 will be the premier place to watch sports in California by providing a world-class 360-degree sports viewing experience combined with best-in-class food and service.”

“We are grateful to the Tribe for allowing us to bring this new best-in-class experience to life,” he added. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create the most fun and exciting space for sports fans and we know The 909 will not disappoint.”

The 909 boasts four food venues: two fan favorites and two brand new concepts. Just Barbeque (JBQ) returns with its mouthwatering guest favorites: smoked turkey breast and pulled pork, the infamous cheesy corn, homestyle cornbread and seasonal cobbler. Thai Chi 2 is a spinoff of the ever-popular Thai Chi, located on the first floor in Tutu’s Food Court, and will offer fan favorite menu items and new dishes like Shrimp Black Bean Sauce and Vietnamese Noodle Salad. Pizza Mayhem and Get It Grill will feature unique twists on traditional dishes. At Pizza Mayhem, guests will be delighted by the unique pizza selections, such as a breakfast pizza, the signature Stella pizza and other seasonal options. Fans will love the Triple Play from Get it Grill with a shareable foot-long-hot dog, hot wings and loaded fries.

The 909 will feature a full bar with 32 rotating beers on tap allowing guests to enjoy selections from local SoCal breweries, such as Hanger24, Brewery X, Buzz Rock and Pizza Port. It will also feature limited, rare vintages and seasonal selections from places like Lost Abbey, The Bruery, Bottle Logic and many others. The 909 is open 24/7 and food service is offered Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information on programming, visit here.

Link to B-roll here.

Link to Photos and Assets here.

About Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is Southern California’s newest luxury resort featuring a 17-floor hotel tower with 432 guest rooms and spacious suites, an elevated pool deck experience, a lavish full-service spa and salon and convenient 24-hour in-room dining. Millions of visitors each year will now be able to enjoy a premier “stay and play” experience with a brand-new state of the art entertainment venue, more than 7,000 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, incredible entertainment, a full array of dining options, multiple bars and lounges, luxe retail shops and a generous player’s reward program.

The San Manuel Entertainment Authority (“SMEA”) wholly owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. Located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Highland, Calif., the casino resort offers sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains. In 2021, San Manuel Casino and San Manuel Tribal Government Operations were certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the global authority on workplace culture.

For more information on Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, visit www.yaamava.com follow us on TwitterInstagramTikTok and Facebook. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, Calif. 92346. Telephone 800-359-2464.

CONTACT: Heather Jackson Heather.Jackson@sanmanuel-nsn.gov


