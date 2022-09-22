U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

Yacht Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the yacht market are Azimut Benetti, Brunswick Corporation, Christensen Shipyards Ltd, Alexander Marine International, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship, Ferretti, Viking Yacht Company, Princess Yachts Limited, Sunseeker International, Sanlorenzo SpA, Heesen Yachts, Fincantieri SpA, Horizon Yacht, Palumbo Group, and Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH.

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Yacht Global Market Report 2022"


The global yacht market is expected to grow from $7.70 billion in 2021 to $8.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75%. The yacht market is expected to reach $9.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.95%.

The yacht market consists of sales of yachts by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the large recreational boats with lengths ranging from 35 feet to 160 feet and capable of operating in ocean waters and turbulent seas. It requires a full crew in handling maintenance, navigation, electronics and engineering, repairs and stewards.

The main types of motor and sailing yachts include super yacht, flybridge yacht, sport yacht, long range yacht, and others.The super yacht refers to large, luxurious, professionally crewed motor or sailing yachts with a load line of 24 meters and above.

They are varied based on lengths into up to 20 meters, between 20-50 meters, and above 50 meters.

Europe was the largest region in the yacht market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the yacht market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The yacht market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides yacht market statistics, including yacht industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a yacht market share, detailed yacht market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the yacht industry. This yacht market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Growing demand for luxury tourism and sailing is expected to propel the demand for the yacht market.Luxury tourism focuses on offering a high level of comfort and quality, with no stress or hassle.

It entails an elevated travel experience with minimal annoyance and maximum convenience.The rapid growth in luxury tourism is expected to boost demand for yachts, as they are a key component of luxury tourism for destinations located on the sea coast.

For instance, in 2019, Turkey, a luxury tourism country observed a 20% growth in demand for boats and yachts rented by tourists (yacht tourism), especially foreign tourists compared to the previous year. Therefore, the growing demand for luxury tourism and sailing is expected to boost the demand for yacht during the forecast period.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the yacht market.Major yacht companies are focusing on bringing technological advancements to yachts such as electrical power, and hydrogen power with robust engines which have higher horsepower and lighter body weight.

These yachts are focused on providing faster commute and comfortable travel.For instance, in November 2020, a New-Zeeland-based premium powerboat building company Herley Boats introduced the new Herley 3400 hybrid catamaran.

It is a luxury motor yacht equipped with a hybrid system (two electric drives powering the yacht) with lithium-ion batteries to ensure emission-free and silent propulsion. It is a 100% electric yacht offering an economy cruise with improved fuel efficiency and performance mode for high-speed operation.

In May 2021, MarineMax Inc, a US-based recreational boat dealer company acquired Cruisers Yachts for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, MarineMax intends to ensure that a premium, American-built yacht is available in its product portfolio and provide the selling services via a selected retail network while enhancing the additional growth capacity.

Cruisers Yachts is a US-based premium yachts manufacturing company that builds boats ranging from 33 feet to 60 feet.

The countries covered in the yacht market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

