Yadea Named Official Supplier for Hangzhou Asian Games

·2 min read

HANOI, Vietnam , March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has been named the official supplier for the Asian Games, that will take place in Hangzhou, China, between September 23 and October 8, 2023. To mark the exciting news, Yadea recently supported Asian Games Fun Run events in Sri Lanka, Laos, and Vietnam as a sponsor and attendee.

As a brand committed to sustainable mobility, Yadea has been actively participating in ESG initiatives and sports events for several years. In addition to the Asian Games, Yadea was also an Official Asia-Pacific Regional Supporter for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™. These activities not only promoted Yadea's vision, but also showcased the brand's relentless dedication to sports, technology, and environmental protection.

"Yadea is delighted to be the official supplier for this year's Asian Games and also active participate in the Asian Games Fun Run by sending staff representatives from various countries," said Zhou Chao, Senior Vice President at Yadea. "Our support not only makes travel easier for Asian Games organizers and competitors but also reinforces the brand's "electrify your life" philosophy."

The fun run started in Sri Lanka on February 7, before heading to Laos on March 4, and wrapping up in Vietnam on March 8.

"We encourage athletes and citizens from all nations to share the spirit of sports and healthy living by living a healthy and green lifestyle," he added.

As part of the brand's "electrify your life" initiative, Yadea has been expanding its reach in Southeast Asia. The company provides sustainable, efficient, and safe mobility solutions to customers worldwide. Serving as an official supplier and participating in the fun run events forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility commitments, promoting sustainable and healthy lifestyles.

Looking ahead, Yadea will continue to provide excellent mobility solutions to facilitate global travel, by concentrating on technology innovations. The brand will also promote smart city sustainability globally.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

For more information, visit our:

Official Website: https://www.yadea.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.Official

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/yadea-named-official-supplier-for-hangzhou-asian-games-301773615.html

SOURCE Yadea

