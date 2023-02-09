U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,081.50
    -36.36 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,699.88
    -249.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,789.58
    -120.94 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,915.34
    -27.26 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.66
    -0.81 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.00
    -17.70 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.43 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0300 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2111
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5630
    +0.2270 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,824.56
    -1,096.00 (-4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.40
    -17.38 (-3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Yahoo Will Eliminate 1,000 Jobs in Latest Tech Workforce Cuts

Lucy Papachristou
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Yahoo Inc. will eliminate about 1,000 jobs beginning this week, the first round of cuts in a larger plan to restructure its advertising tech division amid a wave of layoffs in the industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company, owned by Apollo Global Management Inc., plans to reduce headcount at its Yahoo for Business ad tech unit by almost 50% by the end of 2023, or more than 20% of the total workforce at Yahoo, a company spokesperson said. “Despite many years of effort and investment, this strategy was not profitable and struggled to live up to our high standards,” the spokesperson said.

Digital advertising providers have had to grapple with skittish customers who are concerned about the uncertain economic climate. Yahoo’s restructuring will create a new division called Yahoo Advertising, which will focus ad sales teams on the company’s properties, including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo News and Yahoo Sports, the spokesperson said.

“We believe these changes will simplify and strengthen our advertising business for the long run, while enabling Yahoo to deliver better value to our customers and partners,” the spokesperson said.

Axios earlier reported the job cuts.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff

    The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said. Yahoo, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since a $5 billion buyout in 2021, added that the move would enable the company to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business called DSP, or demand-side platform. This comes as many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession.

  • Yahoo to cut more than 20% of staff in strategic shift

    Yahoo intends to lay off more than 20% of its staff as it changes the way it approaches its work in advertising technology

  • Tesla Rally Tops 100% From Low, Supercharged by New Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares extended their breakneck rally on Thursday to double from the lows touched in early January, helped by a rising appetite for growth and technology stocks, and signs that demand for its electric vehicles is rebounding.Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was

  • Uber Finds the Gas Pedal

    Uber Technologies has rallied strongly since the end of December after retesting its October low. What should traders and investors do now Let's check the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of UBER, below, I can finally point to some technical improvements.

  • Salesforce’s Bret Taylor to Start AI Firm With Departing Google VP

    (Bloomberg) -- Bret Taylor, who recently resigned as co-chief executive officer at Salesforce Inc., is forming an artificial intelligence startup with outgoing Google Vice President Clay Bavor.Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many

  • Ford sells majority stake in Rivian after reporting $7.3B write-down

    Ford Motor Company has sold a majority of its Rivian shares, according to regulatory filings. Ford's stake in the electric vehicle maker, which has been dropping steadily since May 2022, is now at 1.15%, or 10.5 million shares. The sell comes a week after Ford reported a $7.3 billion write-down on its Rivian investment last year.

  • Bitcoin dips, but it may have already entered a bull market, based on these metrics

    The latest Distributed Ledger column from MarketWatch. A weekly look at the most important moves and news in crypto.

  • The best CD rates for February 2023

    We ranked almost 50 separate CD accounts based on APYs, minimum deposit requirements, and more. Check out the accounts that made our top 10.

  • Black taxpayers are audited at least three times more than non-Black taxpayers, study finds

    The researchers said there's no evidence the IRS and its agents audit based on race, but it uses decades-old algorithms that need adjustments.

  • The billionaire tax explained: What it is, how lawmakers are responding, and what it means for average Americans

    President Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a tax proposal that would raise taxes on the top 0.01%.

  • Bad News: Most Americans Plan to Work During Retirement

    American investors are getting the jitters about retirement. More than half say they might need to work during retirement. Close to half say they'll need to work during retirement. And another large contingent say they'll need to move someplace cheaper … Continue reading → The post Majority of Americans Plan to Work During Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Yahoo will lay off 20% of staff, or 1600 people

    Yahoo is laying off 20% of its staff, impacting 1,600 employees in its ad tech business. Yahoo is the parent company to TechCrunch. In an interview with Axios, Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone said that these layoffs are not a result of economic issues, but rather, they are intentional changes to strengthen the unprofitable Yahoo for Business advertising unit.

  • Lucid Stock Was Having a Better Year Than Tesla. Then It Cut Prices.

    The electric-vehicle maker's models didn't qualify for the federal government's EV tax credit.

  • When Will Tesla Stock Give Us a Dip to Buy? The Chart Holds Clues.

    Tesla stock has been roaring, doubling off the January low. Here are the support levels to watch now.

  • China Tech Giant Meituan Hires 10,000 to Counter ByteDance

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan dived its most in two months after unveiling plans to hire as many as 10,000 people this quarter, as the Chinese food delivery company tries to fend off a challenge from ByteDance Ltd. Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US Say

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks

  • Treasury Yield-Curve Inversion Reaches Deepest Level Since 1980s

    (Bloomberg) -- US government bond investors pushed two-year yields above 10-year yields by the widest margin since the early 1980s Thursday, a sign of flagging confidence in the economy’s ability to withstand additional Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Ballo

  • Nelson Peltz says Disney proxy fight is 'over' amid Bob Iger's restructuring efforts

    Disney's highly publicized proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz is officially over.

  • PayPal forecasts strong full-year profit, says CEO to retire

    Executives at major U.S. banks, including Bank of America's chief said earlier in January that overall spending continues to tread largely positive waters, but the pace of growth has begun to slow. The sentiment was also echoed in the quarterly results of major U.S. card firms - Visa and American Express, which touted the resilience of their core American customers. PayPal said it expects full-year adjusted profit of roughly $4.87 on a per share basis.

  • What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q4 Earnings?

    Palantir's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased year over year.