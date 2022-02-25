U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.74
    -1.07 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.10
    -37.20 (-1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.45 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    +0.0071 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3413
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5380
    +0.0610 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,051.88
    +657.78 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.00
    +21.88 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

What is SWIFT?: Yahoo U

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·4 min read

For more business and finance explainers, check out our Yahoo U page.

Amid the rounds of sanctions on Russia, one possible action has received a lot of attention globally: a ban from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT).

A critical part of the international payment system, SWIFT serves as the largest global provider of financial messaging services — and facilitates the connections needed to make payments across borders.

A block from SWIFT severs communication with the world. A nationwide ban would cripple that country’s ability to receive payments for exports (like oil, gas, and metals).

But not all countries are on board with leaning on a SWIFT ban. Countries that trade with Russia may not want the payments network to be unavailable entirely. And the effectiveness of a ban — with other options for payment available — may make targeted sanctions against specific Russian financial institutions more potent.

Still, a ban on SWIFT was notably used in 2012 against Iran over its nuclear program. The action dramatically slashed the country’s oil export revenue and strangled foreign trade.

What does SWIFT do?

SWIFT is not itself a payment processor; it provides and secures the messages between global firms to help facilitate payments. The need for SWIFT arose from the lack of standardization that made it difficult for a bank in Hong Kong, for example, to send money to a bank in the United States.

Founded in the 1970s, SWIFT created a messaging platform and computer system to validate and route information regarding payments around the world. The “cooperative” is based in Belgium and is owned and controlled by a cohort of financial institutions that make up its shareholders.

Today, about 11,000 firms in over 200 countries are connected to SWIFT, which has helped transact over 8.4 billion messages.

The cooperative company is governed by a board of 25 independent directors representing banks around the world. The G-10 central banks (including those from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Central Bank) oversee SWIFT.

Illustration picture shows the headquarters of Swift, Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, in La Hulpe (Terhulpen), near Brussels, Friday 25 February 2022. On February 24, 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine. Although the deprivation of Russian banks&#39; access to the SWIFT network has been discussed, this measure has ultimately not been taken. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Illustration picture shows the headquarters of Swift, Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, in La Hulpe (Terhulpen), near Brussels, Friday 25 February 2022. On February 24, 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine. Although the deprivation of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT network has been discussed, this measure has ultimately not been taken. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE (Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

How would a country get banned from SWIFT?

SWIFT itself does not have the power to make decisions on sanctions, but complies fully with applicable sanction laws that may be imposed by governments and legislators.

In March 2012, the European Union issued a regulation that prohibited SWIFT from providing financial messaging services to EU-sanctioned Iranian banks. As a Belgian organization, SWIFT had to comply and followed through by disconnecting the sanctioned banks from the network.

With Russia, a similar regulation may be needed to implement a new ban, thus requiring sign-off from EU nations like Germany.

Why would a country not want to support a SWIFT ban?

For countries with direct trade ties to Russia, a SWIFT ban may mean an inability to settle ongoing trade relationships critical to some European countries. Germany and Italy, for example, rely more on Russian natural gas than the EU at large.

There’s also the question of how effective a SWIFT ban would be. Since SWIFT is not a payment processor itself, firms could get around a ban by turning to alternative messaging systems to facilitate payments.

Some have raised the question of whether or not being left out of SWIFT would threaten the role of the U.S. dollar, given the fact that a substantial amount of SWIFT messages are tied to U.S. dollar-denominated assets. But Russia has already made an effort to de-dollarize itself, with the country’s central bank having dramatically shifted its reserves away from the greenback prior to the pandemic.

The United States has taken the stance that sanctioning individual banks in Russia is the better way to pinch Russia’s financial connections to the world. VTB and Sberbank, Russia’s two largest banks, now lack direct access to the U.S. dollar.

“The sanctions that we've proposed on all the banks are of equal consequence — maybe more consequence than SWIFT,” President Joe Biden said Feb. on 24.

Read and watch more of Yahoo U here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Volatile Markets Lift Trading Revenue at CIBC, National Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- For Canada’s banks, the pandemic-era boom in the capital-markets business isn’t over just yet.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Adds Putin, Sergei Lavrov to Sanctions List: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisKyiv Under Fire as U.S. Prepares to Sanction Putin for InvasionRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe market volatility caused by Covid-19’s omicron varia

  • Automotive Properties REIT Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

    Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "REIT") will release its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Milton Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

  • Analyst Report: Wells Fargo & Company

    Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

  • Citi Is Leaving Banking Overdraft Fees Behind

    Citi announced that it will be ditching overdraft fees later this year, making it the biggest bank to get rid of these charges. The bank exclusively told CNN on Feb. 24. it plans to get rid of...

  • 4 Crypto Tax Myths You Need to Know

    Dan Hannum, Zenledger COO, joins “First Mover” for CoinDesk’s Tax Week programming to discuss misconceptions about taxation of crypto activity. Hannum explains the tax structure for crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transactions and examines tax rules for staking, airdrops, and other DeFi activities.

  • Gonna Take a Sentimental Journey

    Let's take a trip to the sentiment indicators I use and the parameters I look for to assess the market.

  • Top Millennial And Gen Z Stock Picks: Should You Buy Them Too?

    Millennials and Gen Z are investing earlier than previous generations. What are their top stock picks? And should you buy them too?

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for March 2022

    There are some great stocks being sold right now (not all in tech either). They’re fundamentally sound companies with good histories, which means discounts for long-term investors.

  • Ukraine’s Fog of War Reaches Central Banks

    While the direct spillovers from Russia’s invasion for the broader European economy are few, the jump in energy prices is causing markets to fret about stagflation.

  • ‘Spider-Man’ & Return Of Moviegoing Spark Big Q4 Comeback For Cinemark

    Cinemark came back to life in the fourth quarter, surging past Wall Street estimates to post its first quarterly profit since before the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue shot up to $666.7 million from just $98.2 million, far ahead of analysts’ consensus forecast for $601.3 million. Earnings per share came in at 5 cents on a diluted […]

  • Failure to Hold .6710 Could Send NZD/USD into .6669 – .6636

    The direction of the NZD/USD over the short-run is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .6710 and .6753.

  • E-mini Dow Shifts Momentum to Upside

    The direction of the March E-mini Dow on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 32665.

  • Oil Soars Past $100 After Russia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia’s attack on cities across Ukraine sparked fears of a disruption to the region’s critical energy exports.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapRussian Forces Said to

  • Never Knowingly Undersold no more, UK's John Lewis drops 96-year old price pledge

    British department store retailer John Lewis will this summer abandon the "Never Knowingly Undersold" price pledge it has maintained since 1925, it said on Friday. The promise means the employee-owned John Lewis matches prices on like-for-like branded products with national retailers that sell both online and in shops. “Never Knowingly Undersold has been a cherished sign of trust for John Lewis for a century but it doesn't fit with how customers shop today as more purchases are made online," said executive director Pippa Wicks.

  • Bank of America maintains record streak with patents granted in 2021

    Bank of America Corp. continues to break records in innovation — logging a more than 15% year-over-year increase in patents granted.

  • Singapore Tech Salaries Jump 22% in Chase for Skilled Coders

    (Bloomberg) -- Salaries for software engineers in Singapore increased by an average of 22% last year, highlighting the need for qualified talent to sustain the city-state’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, according to a report published this month.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Adds Putin, Sergei Lavrov to Sanctions List: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisKyiv Under Fire as U.S. Prepares to Sanction Put

  • Weekend reads: Russia, Ukraine and your money

    Russian forces were closing in on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, from three sides on Feb. 25. MarketWatch will carry updates throughout the day and weekend. Lukas I. Alpert, a former Moscow correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, offers his take on the main reason for Russia’s latest military move and how Russian President Vladimir Putin has been thinking.

  • Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Could Keep Pushing Oil Prices Higher. What to Know Ahead of the OPEC+ Meeting.

    Major oil producers are set to meet March 2, as the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to disrupt tight supplies of crude oil, and Iran and world powers look to negotiate a nuclear deal that would lead to more oil in the market.

  • BitMex Co-Founders Plead Guilty to Breaking U.S Bank Secrecy Act

    Last year, BitMEX paid a $100m penalty for breaching U.S laws. This week, co-founders Delo and Hayes each paid $10m after pleading guilty overnight.

  • Google Drops Vaccine Mandate for Employees, Eases Other COVID Rules for Office Workers

    Google will no longer require U.S. staffers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of employment, and it scaled back some COVID-safety restrictions as it expects more workers to return to the internet giant’s office in the coming weeks. Google is dropping the requirement that vaxxed U.S. employees get weekly COVID tests before […]