Yakima Chief Hops Achieves Patent Status on Cryo Hops® Process

·2 min read

YAKIMA, Wash., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), the leading American hop supplier, has been awarded a US patent for its innovative hop processing technology used in manufacturing their Cryo Hops® brand products, as they also celebrate the 5th Anniversary since its launch to the brewing industry.

March 23, 2022 – Yakima Chief Hops has been awarded a US patent for its unique hop processing technology used in manufacturing their Cryo Hops® brand products, helping craft brewers create quality hop forward beers with greater efficiency.

YCH is known for its leading hop research and advanced products. With a robust R&D team, they aim to continuously innovate and provide brewers with hop products that greatly enhance their beers.

In 2017, YCH announced the development of their proprietary technology used to make Cryo Hops® brand pellets. It was considered the biggest discovery in advanced hop processing that the industry had seen in decades.

Identified as Patent Number US 11,214,765 B2, this unique process takes whole hop cones and gently separates the components using cold temperatures and liquid nitrogen with a single pass through a mechanical sieve. The lupulin glands, containing the oils and resins that give beers their distinct hop flavors, are isolated, creating a concentrated lupulin powder. The minimalistic handling and low oxygen environment are ideal for preserving quality and producing the highest alpha product, a key component to brewing delicious hoppy beers. The powder is cold pressed into pellets for maximum brewing efficiency.

The US Patent identifies this process as a significant and measurable improvement from any other hop production process, which is exclusive to YCH. Aided by this process, Cryo Hops® brand products contribute intense hop flavor and aromas to beers and allow brewers to dose large amounts of hop oils with less volume, meaning greater cost efficiency and beer yields with less packaging and storage.

"It has been incredible to watch Cryo Hops® brand products gain popularity in the craft beer community over the past five years," said Karl Vanevenhoven, Chief Operations Officer at YCH. "We're excited to continue evolving our advanced products. We've just barely scratched the surface on hop innovation."

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become more than a hop supplier. We are leaders of innovation, quality and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing solutions-based products and industry-leading research. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the environment and communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

Yakima Chief Hops Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yakima Chief Hops)
Yakima Chief Hops Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yakima Chief Hops)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yakima-chief-hops-achieves-patent-status-on-cryo-hops-process-301509277.html

SOURCE Yakima Chief Hops

