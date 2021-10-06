U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.90
    -22.82 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,087.01
    -227.66 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,396.44
    -37.39 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,193.74
    -34.62 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    -1.21 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1546
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2930
    -0.1790 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,210.00
    +4,175.20 (+8.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.09
    +49.99 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,993.16
    -83.94 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

YALA, PHG & ATIP - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Upcoming Deadlines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA)
Class Period: September 30, 2020 - August 9, 2021
Deadline: October 12, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/yala.
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Yalla and its CEO made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and financial metrics. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)
Class Period: February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021
Deadline: October 15, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/phg.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (2) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (3) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATIP; FAII)
Class Period: April 1, 2021 - July 23, 2021
Deadline: October 15, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/atip.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



Recommended Stories