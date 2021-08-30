YALA, PHG & ATIP Class Actions and Lead Plaintiff Deadlines - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Class Period: September 30, 2020 - August 9, 2021

Deadline: October 12, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/yala

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Yalla and its CEO made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and financial metrics. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Class Period: February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021

Deadline: October 15, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/phg

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (2) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (3) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATIP; FAII)

Class Period: April 1, 2021 - July 23, 2021

Deadline: October 15, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/atip

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CONTACT:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/661749/YALA-PHG-ATIP-Class-Actions-and-Lead-Plaintiff-Deadlines--Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC



