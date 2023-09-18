Yale SOM Had A Higher MBA Acceptance Rate Than Ever In 2023
MBA Class of 2025. Yale photo
By now it’s clear there was a widespread downturn in MBA applications in the 2022-2023 cycle. Yale School of Management has joined its top-10 peer the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and others (see here and here) in reporting a drop in the number of applicants to its flagship full-time MBA. Like Wharton and the others, Yale responded to the decline by opening its doors wider and admitting more students, while filling fewer seats.
Yale SOM’s acceptance rate grew to 33% for the MBA Class of 2025, the highest in school history according to Poets&Quants‘ records — higher even than its 30% admit rate in the 2019-2020 cycle that was inflated by the coronavirus pandemic. Yale’s selectivity rate for last year’s MBA Class of 2024 was 28%; the school’s rate has grown 9 percentage points in two years.
Part of the reason for the jump in acceptance rate was enrolling fewer students, 339 to last year’s 347, Yale’s smallest MBA class in years; but a bigger part was admitting 119 more applicants, a 13.3% increase from 894 to 1013 — the most admits at Yale SOM since the Covid intake of 2020. Yale’s yield — the number of admits who actually enroll — declined by about 6 percentage points, to 33% from 39%.
BY THE NUMBERS: YALE SOM MBA CLASS 2021-2025
Class Stats
Class of 2025
Class of 2024
Class of 2023
Class of 2022
Class of 2021
Applicants
3076
3237
3877
3453
3194
Admits
1013
894
914
1027
806
Enrolled
339
347
349
350
345
Acceptance rate
33%
28%
24%
30%
25%
FT Student Enrollment
717
738
699
695
702
Average GMAT
723
723
726
720
721
Median GMAT
720
725
730
720
720
GMAT Range
580-780
630-780
640-780
640-780
640-780
GRE Average
329
329
330
328
329
Average GRE-Verbal
164
164
165
164
165
Median GRE-Verbal
164
164
166
164
165
GRE Verbal Range
153-170
152-170
157-170
152-170
158-170
Average GRE-Quant
165
165
165
164
164
Median GRE-Quant
166
166
165
164
165
GRE Quant Range
152-170
154-170
155-170
153-170
155-170
Percentage of students enrolled with GRE scores
37%
39%
36%
35%
24%
Average GPA
3.63
3.65
3.66
3.63
3.64
Median GPA
3.65
3.69
3.69
3.65
3.66
GPA Range
2.94-4.0
2.88-4.0
3.03-4.0
2.91-4.0
3.08-4.0
SOMEONE GOT INTO YALE WITH A 580 GMAT
The higher acceptance rate may give hope to some prospective Yale SOM applicants amid the current cycle, for which Round 1 just concluded; the school’s Round 2 deadline is January 4, 2024. But there are other intriguing enticements in Yale’s newly published class profile. One of a handful of top U.S. B-schools that publishes the full range of Graduate Management Admission Test scores that gained applicants admission, Yale reports that in 2023 someone got into the elite B-school with a 580 score — more than 140 points below the class’s average of 723. A year ago, the lowest GMAT score to earn an applicant admission to Yale was 630.
Yale’s class average GMAT score of 723 is unchanged from last year but down a few points from the school record 726 set two years ago. Yale’s median GMAT, however, dropped to 720 this year from 725 in 2022 and 730 in 2021.
In terms of average score on the Graduate Record Exam, the most popular alternative to the GMAT, little changed this year except that fewer applicants supplied one with their applications: 37% from last year’s record-high of 39%. The cumulative GRE average of 329 was the same, and the average and median Verbal GRE scores both were unchanged at 164. The Quant GRE average was also the same at 165, and the Quant GRE median stayed at 166.
In the other popularly reported measure of academic readiness, Yale reports that its class’s undergraduate GPA average was 3.63, down slightly from 3.65 in 2022 and 3.66 in 2021. The range was narrower, 2.94-4.0 compared to 2.88-4.0, but for a second straight year at least one applicant earned admission with a sub-3.0 GPA.
YALE SOM CLASS STATS 2021-2025
Class Demographics
Class of 2025
Class of 2024
Class of 2023
Class of 2022
Class of 2021
Women
40%
43%
43%
39%
42%
U.S. Underrepresented Minorities
18%
24%
20%
11%
13%
International*
50%
48%
44%
40%
33%
Number of Countries Represented
46
48
38
46
47
Average Age
28
27
27
27
28
Average Years of Prior Work Experience
5.1
4.7
4.4
4.5
5
*International passport holders
‘DIVERSE & IMPRESSIVE’ PROFESSIONAL CREDENTIALS IN NEW MBA CLASS
The number of women in the newly enrolled Yale SOM MBA class dropped to 40% from 43%, where it had been for two straight classes, while the number of under-represented U.S. minorities declined to 18% of the class from 24%, which was a school record. U.S. students of color, which includes Asian-American students, account for 48% of the new class.
Enrollment of students carrying international passports grew to half of the class from 48% last year and 44% in 2021. The average age of the class moved up to 28 from 27, and the average years of work experience grew to 5.1 from 4.7.
Bruce DelMonico, assistant dean for MBA admissions at Yale SOM, writes in a new blog that Yale continues to prioritize diversity in its MBA ranks, to great success.
“Students come from a range of academic institutions and backgrounds (199 different schools are represented), from engineering to the arts,” DelMonico writes. “Sixteen percent are first-generation college graduates, while 16% have earned a previous graduate degree. Six percent are pursuing a joint-degree with another Yale school. Twenty-five are members of the Consortium for Graduate Study in Management, and six are members of the QuestBridge Graduate Match program. They’ve received various academic awards and honors, from summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa designations to Fulbright Fellowships and other prominent scholarships.
“Their professional credentials are equally diverse and impressive, covering all sectors and a range of industries and companies. Eighty-one percent of the class comes from the private sector, while 19% comes from the nonprofit and public sectors. Employers range from AARP to Wells Fargo. In all, more than 250 different employers are represented, including SpaceX, Meta, New Haven Public Schools, Tesla, Domino’s, Alphabet, Mayo Clinic, Gap, Noom, Samsung, and IBM. The most common employers are the U.S. Army, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, McKinsey & Company, and Capital One. The class includes 23 veterans of the United States military, as well as 29 Silver Scholars.”
YALE SOM MBA CLASSES 2021-2025: UNDERGRAD MAJORS & PRIOR INDUSTRIES
Undergraduate Majors
Class of 2025
Class of 2024
Class of 2023
Class of 2022
Class of 2021
Business
22%
25%
23%
22%
23%
Economics
18%
18%
22%
20%
19%
Humanities/Social Science
25%
19%
28%
29%
28%
STEM
35%
38%
27%
29%
30%
Prior Industries
Class of 2025
Class of 2024
Class of 2023
Class of 2022
Class of 2021
Consulting
18%
19%
24%
19%
19%
Consumer Packaged Goods
5%
3%
3%
6%
3%
Energy
2%
4%
5%
3%
5%
Financial Services
24%
20%
17%
23%
20%
Government
11%
9%
7%
8%
8%
Healthcare (including products and services)
6%
7%
5%
4%
5%
Manufacturing
5%
5%
4%
3%
7%
Media/Entertainment
3%
4%
7%
7%
4%
Non-Profit
9%
12%
14%
11%
15%
Other
2%
1%
2%
1%
2%
Real Estate
2%
2%
–
1%
2%
Retail
1%
2%
1%
2%
2%
Technology
12%
12%
10%
10%
7%
