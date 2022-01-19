U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,532.76
    -44.35 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,028.65
    -339.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,340.25
    -166.65 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.78
    -33.45 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.14
    -0.82 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.90
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3609
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3650
    -0.2200 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,708.14
    -628.66 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.24
    -2.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -789.97 (-2.80%)
     

Yalla Group Announces Dismissal of Securities Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that the lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit against the Company and its CEO voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit on January 12, 2022, which marks a successful and final conclusion of the lawsuit for the Company.

The lawsuit arose from certain short-seller reports issued in May 2021 that contained numerous errors as well as distorted, misleading and unsubstantiated claims regarding the Company. While the Company publicly refuted the claims in the short-seller reports, a putative securities class action lawsuit was filed against the Company and its CEO in the United States based on the claims in the short-seller reports, claiming that the Company had violated U.S. securities laws. The U.S. court presiding over this lawsuit ordered the lead plaintiffs and their attorneys to file an amended complaint by January 7, 2022. After several months of preparation, the lead plaintiffs and their attorneys failed to file an amended complaint by the deadline set by the court. Instead, the lead plaintiffs and their attorneys elected not to further pursue this lawsuit and voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit on January 12, 2022, agreeing to bear their own litigation costs. Lead plaintiffs are barred from refiling the same claims. The voluntary dismissal equally applies to all claims asserted against the Company's CEO, who was named a co-defendant in the lawsuit. The court approved the lead plaintiffs' voluntary dismissal on January 13, 2022 and the lawsuit is terminated.

Throughout the process, the Company maintained that the lawsuit had no factual basis. The Company believes the decision of the lead plaintiffs and their attorneys to voluntarily dismiss all of their claims after several months of preparation supports the Company's position that claims in the short-seller reports are groundless.

The Company was represented in this securities class action lawsuit by George Wang and Bryan Jin of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all users to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.yallatech.ae/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yalla Group Limited
Investor Relations
Kerry Gao – IR Director
Tel: +86-571-8980-7962
Email: ir@yallatech.ae

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yalla-group-announces-dismissal-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-301464072.html

SOURCE Yalla Group Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    After initially trading up on generalized enthusiasm or tech stocks (in the wake of yesterday's Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger announcement), shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a turn for the worse Wednesday, and are now down 2.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. At its current valuation of 93 times trailing earnings, Nvidia is one very pricy stock. The average valuation of stocks on the S&P 500, for example, is just 26 times earnings, meaning Nvidia shares cost more than three times the average.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2022

    Make it your goal to acquire high-quality dividend stocks that can grow over time; here are five great examples.

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 Infected Lions

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If premarket trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]

  • Why Pan American Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Coeur Mining Surged Roughly 10% Today

    Shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS), Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM), and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) all rose strongly on a bad day for the markets today, up 9.6%, 10.2%, and 8.6%, respectively. In addition, Pan American Silver released its preliminary fourth-quarter production report on Wednesday, and Fortuna released its own report on Tuesday. In the fourth quarter, Pan American mined 19.2 million ounces of silver, versus its guidance of 19 to 20 million ounces.

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.

  • Wedbush Pounds the Table on Sofi Stock

    Like many of its peers in the fintech sector, Sofi Technologies (SOFI) stock has been taking a hammering over the past few months. However, that all changed on Wednesday, after the company was granted the long-hoped-for U.S. banking charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The much-needed sentiment boost could help kick off a turnaround and Wedbush’s David Chiaverini believes the final hurdle cleared on the path to becoming a bank should “accelerate earnings growth.” However, th