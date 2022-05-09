U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Yalla Group Limited to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022 Eastern Time

DUBAI, UAE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Yalla Group Limited will hold a conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time, 4:00 A.M. Dubai Time on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003
International: +1-412-317-6061
United Arab Emirates Toll Free: 80-003-570-3589
Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976
Access Code: 4067039

The replay will be accessible through May 23, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529
International: +1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 3546455

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.yallatech.ae/.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company has expanded its content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and entertainment needs. The ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users; WAHA, a social networking product designed for the metaverse; and games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in the region. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA, having launched Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with its users. In addition, through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Games, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core game distribution in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring exciting new content to its users.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yallatech.ae/.

Investor Relations Contact

Yalla Group Limited
Investor Relations
Kerry Gao – IR Director
Tel: +86-571-8980-7962
Email: ir@yallatech.ae

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yalla-group-limited-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-16-2022-eastern-time-301542318.html

SOURCE Yalla Group Limited

