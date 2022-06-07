Yalo Furthers Commitment to Diversity by Taking "The A Pledge"

ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalo announces its continued commitment to diversity and inclusivity by taking "The A Pledge," a call for Atlanta advertising and marketing agencies to come together in creating inclusive opportunities within the industry.

Says Yalo CEO Arnold Huffman: "The instant that we were invited to join The A Pledge, I jumped on it. It is exactly what the marketing industry (and many other professional services industries) needs in Atlanta. It's changing our industry, our community and our companies for the unified good. Yalo is committed to The A Pledge for the long haul."

Yalo is proud to put diversity front and center, as it is 100% minority-owned, with 38% female and 22% minority employees, including African American, Asian, Latino and LGBTQ. Together with the other Atlanta-based agencies, Yalo will make changes needed to better reflect the diversity of the community, increasing systemic opportunity in the city, the industry, and—eventually—the nation as a whole.

To learn more about The A Pledge, visit theapledge.com

About Yalo

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming companies by injecting soul and passion into their brands. Yalo is a full-service agency that draws from film, art, music, and sports to create unique customer experiences. Our team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives develop the best marketing solutions for our clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, GA and Cleveland, OH, with outposts in multiple cities across the US.

See recent examples of our creative design, development & execution for clients in multiple industries.

Contact:

Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo!

ahuffman@digitalyalo.com

216.533.5840

