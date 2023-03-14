U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

Yalo Receives Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification from NMSDC

·2 min read

ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service marketing agency Yalo affirms its continued commitment to diversity and inclusivity by earning a Certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) from the National Minority Supplier Development Council's Georgia Division. Yalo is 100% minority-owned, with 45% female and 22% minority employees, including African American, Asian, Latino and LGBTQ.

(PRNewsfoto/Digital Yalo)
(PRNewsfoto/Digital Yalo)

Says Yalo CEO Arnold Huffman: "Diversity is one of our core tenets as an organization—we bring it into every recruiting and hiring decision. Building a diverse team will lead to better output for our clients and for our agency as a whole. I know that it takes time, effort, and commitment to accomplish this certification and I'm truly appreciative of the NMSDC."

The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) is the state of Georgia's leading advocacy organization for small business development and supplier diversity. Their primary focus is to certify Minority Business Enterprise firms, help them prepare to engage global supply chains, and then facilitate partnerships with corporations and governments in need of their goods and services.

Yalo plans to use this certification to help corporations with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives to meet their supplier goals and metrics. In turn, this certification will create new opportunities for Yalo to expand delivery of its award-winning marketing and advertising capabilities to a broader and more diverse client base.

Visit nmsdc.org to learn more about the NMSDC.

About Yalo

Yalo is a full-service marketing agency specializing in bringing out the soul of brands. Their team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives develop innovative marketing and advertising solutions for clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, GA and Cleveland, OH, with outposts in multiple cities across the US.

See recent examples of our creative design, development & execution for clients in multiple industries.

Contact: Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo
ahuffman@digitalyalo.com | 216.533.5840

National Minority Supplier Development Council
National Minority Supplier Development Council
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yalo-receives-minority-business-enterprise-mbe-certification-from-nmsdc-301770832.html

SOURCE Yalo

