Yamada Green Resources Limited (SGX:BJV) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.5% Yield

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Yamada Green Resources Limited (SGX:BJV) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Yamada Green Resources investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CN¥0.011 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CN¥0.011 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Yamada Green Resources has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of SGD0.141. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Yamada Green Resources paid out a comfortable 34% of its profit last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Yamada Green Resources's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 27% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Yamada Green Resources's dividend payments per share have declined at 16% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Yamada Green Resources an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. Yamada Green Resources ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Yamada Green Resources for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Yamada Green Resources you should be aware of.

