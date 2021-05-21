U.S. markets closed

Yamaha announces new receivers ready for 8K, 4K/120 and the Xbox Series X

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·2 min read

Last year we started to hear about the first receivers equipped with HDMI 2.1, which meant they should be able to handle resolutions as high as 8K, as well as 120Hz 4K content pumped out by new game consoles. Unfortunately, compatibility for HDMI 2.1 features hasn't been as steady as we've hoped, and several receiver manufacturers have notified customers they're aware of a problem that specifically affects the Xbox Series X when you try to play 4K/120Hz games.

Now Yamaha is announcing a new line of high-end Aventage receivers for 2021 that will debut that you might be interested in. The RX-A8A, RX-A6A and RX-A4A feature 11-, 9- and 7-channels, respectively. Right off the bat, Yamaha has said that HDMI 2.1 features like 4K/120Hz, 8K/60Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Quick Frame Transport (QFT) and Quick Media Switching (QMS) will not be present at launch. 

The company says they will be enabled via future updates, and confirmed to Engadget that an update will also address compatibility with the Xbox Series X. Until then, like current models, owners who want to use any of those features would have to plug their console directly into the TV and use HDMI eARC to pipe audio over to the receiver.

Yamaha RX-A8A
RX-A8A

 Support for 3D audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X is a given, and they support Dolby Vision on all HDMI inputs. They also come with a microphone to analyze your room acoustics and calibrate audio output, plus support for assistants like Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. The two higher-end models will even add Auro 3D with an update, which Yamaha claims will create "virtual, three-dimensional virtual soundscapes that move around the listener."

Given the current state of HDMI 2.1 support, I wouldn't blame you for waiting until those updates are confirmed to have addressed any compatibility issues before buying one of these. But when they go on sale this summer, the RX-A8A will cost $3,000, the RX-A6A will be $2,200 and the RX-A4A is $1,300.

  • Don’t Fear the Taper: Fed to Dominate Treasury Market for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Treasury investors fretting about when the Federal Reserve will scale back its bond purchases may be missing the bigger picture: Its more than $5 trillion stockpile will make it a major force for years to come.The prospect of a pullback in buying edged a little nearer Wednesday when minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s April meeting showed that a number of officials were willing to discuss it if the economy keeps improving. Yields rose on the news.But bond bulls say the Fed’s virtually inextricable presence in the world’s largest bond market means it will provide crucial support long after any price blips come and go when it brings the buying spree to a close.The central bank’s Treasury holdings have doubled since March 2020, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the total outstanding, a bigger share than it held even after the 2008 credit crisis. It’s a result of aggressive moves to keep the market functioning and hold down rates on everything from mortgages and car loans to corporate and municipal bonds.“The Fed will have a big hand in fixed-income markets for as far as the eye can see,” said Matt Nest, portfolio manager and global head of active fixed income for State Street Global Advisors.The stake is so large that even once the Fed’s purchases wind down, it is expected to keep its holdings steady by buying new Treasuries whenever old ones mature, reducing the amount that would need to be sold to the public. That’s given some investors confidence that rates won’t rise too quickly -- or by too much -- even as yields head back toward the approximately 14-month high hit in March amid fears the economy is at risk of overheating.“The Fed is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon with regard to the Treasury market,” said Mike Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities, which predicts the Fed will begin tapering its purchases in January 2022 and end them around November.But he expects the central bank to keep its stake steady through the next four years. “The Fed is going to comfortably hold between 20% to 25% of the Treasury market, remaining the largest holder of Treasuries, until about 2025,” he said.That backdrop, combined with the prospect the government’s debt managers will cut note and bond auctions later this year as the economy rebounds, is helping to keep yields low despite the sharp pickup in growth and rising consumer prices. The Treasury’s net private borrowing of notes and bonds will fall next year to $1.99 trillion, from $2.75 trillion this year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.The central bank’s holdings of Treasuries have been growing by $80 billion a month, and it’s also adding $40 billion in mortgage debt to its balance sheet. That’s left it on course to buy a total of $960 billion of Treasury notes and bonds in the secondary market this year after snapping up $2.18 trillion last year. Strategists at JPMorgan predict the Fed will buy $390 billion more in 2022 before wrapping up its purchases.The minutes of the FOMC meeting reported that “a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”The prospect of a such a slowdown has sown some consternation. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to the day’s high after the minutes, reaching 1.69% as traders boosted bets on the outlook for Fed rate hikes. Those gains weren’t sustained and the yield has fallen about 2 basis points to 1.65% Thursday.The benchmark yield is just a little more than half the average of the past two decades, and some analysts are confident that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will take a cautious approach to winding down quantitative easing.“The Powell Fed is skittish about touching any aspect of its balance sheet, which is why it’ll be slow to slow asset purchases and will never sell securities outright on the back end of QE,” said former Fed official and Mellon chief economist Vincent Reinhart.Peter Yi, head of taxable credit research at Northern Trust Asset Management, thinks there’s limited upside to long-term Treasury yields. He expects the 10-year yield to swing between 1.25% and 1.75% through the rest of 2021 and has been buying when yields back up. Percolating inflation, with U.S. consumer prices climbing in April by the most since 2009, will prove temporary, he added.“The Fed has tools in their toolkit that they are going to use if they absolutely need to do it to prevent 10-year yields from jumping dramatically and in a disorderly way,” Yi said.The last time the Fed began to pull back from asset purchases was from January through October 2014, when it unwound the quantitative easing measures ushered in after the 2008 credit crisis. While Treasury yields rose in 2013 in anticipation of that, the effects were muted, with yields falling in 2014.The Fed was in no rush to unload its bond holdings, however, and kept rolling them into new securities when they matured. In October 2017, the bank began to whittle down its portfolio, only to stop abruptly in September 2019 when it caused mayhem in the overnight lending market.Dan Krieter, a strategist in BMO Capital Markets’ fixed-income strategy group, doesn’t see the Fed shrinking its balance sheet for years.“It’s becoming harder and harder for the Fed to ever extricate itself from the financial system,” Krieter said. “At least for the next five or so years, the Fed isn’t even going to hint at the idea of reducing its balance sheet.”(Updates prices throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Fund Picks at Sohn 2020 Show Perils of Covid Investing

    (Bloomberg) -- To say investing is tricky during the pandemic would be an understatement. And so it has proved for many hedge-fund managers since last year’s Sohn Investment Conference in Hong Kong.Among those who made investment calls at the September event, Quintessential Capital Management’s Gabriel Grego was a winner after vouching for Japan’s Sun Corp., which owns an Israeli cybersecurity firm that’s going public via one of the trends of the times: a SPAC. Asia Research & Capital Management’s Alp Ercil cashed in on a rally in lower-rated investment-grade bonds issued by U.S. energy companies that were sold off in the March 2020 rout.Read a TOPLive blog on the 2021 eventMeanwhile, some bearish bets have flopped, as stock markets continue to rise on the back of unprecedented global economic stimulus. Anatole Investment Management’s George Yang made a short call against Zara parent Inditex SA, only to see the stock soar. Egerton Capital’s Jay Huck expected similar declines from Arista Networks Inc., which benefited from the migration to cloud computing.The coronavirus is still taking a toll even as vaccines are rolled out in many markets. Eurizon Asset Management’s Sean Debow touted India’s rising consumer, only to see the tragic wave of Covid-19 cases there disrupt spending.As hedge fund managers gather again for this year’s conference on Thursday, held virtually for a second year in a row, here’s a look back on some of last year’s picks. And to put things in context, the S&P 500 index has climbed 21% since the previous event on Sept. 9.Gabriel Grego, Quintessential Capital ManagementThe call: Sun, a Japanese company with a majority stake in Israeli cybersecurity provider Cellebrite, was a buy thanks to its high cash, low debt, proprietary technology and friendliness toward activist investors.Did it pay off? Yes. Sun has gained more than 50% since last year’s conference, thanks in part to Cellebrite’s plan to go public via a special purpose acquisition vehicle. Grego said he bought in at around 1,400 yen a share and its intrinsic value is about 7,000 yen, more than double the current price. Much depends on how much Cellebrite stock Sun will keep after the listing and what the pachinko parts maker does with the windfall. But he says Sun could herald a gentler brand of shareholder activism in Japan. “It’s perhaps less smart to go through a very confrontational way like you do, say, in the U.S.”Alp Ercil, Asia Research & Capital ManagementThe call: Lower-rated, longer-duration U.S. investment-grade bonds could gain as much as 30%, should spreads narrow to pre-Covid levels, the founder of the Hong Kong-based distressed-asset manager said. At the time of last year’s conference, unprecedented central bank stimulus had driven significant spread compression for A-rated U.S. corporate debt following a March rout. The same hadn’t yet happened for lower-rated paper.Did it pay off? Yes. ARCM bought a basket of such debt maturing beyond 2045, issued by U.S. energy companies Apache Corp., Energy Transfer LP, Hess Corp., MPLX LP and Plains All American Pipeline LP. Their spreads have narrowed 120 basis points to 170 basis points since last year’s conference, giving the basket a roughly 27% return, said people with knowledge of the matter. ARCM has largely exited those positions, the people added.Nancy Yang, CloudAlpha CapitalThe call: KE Holdings has what it takes to become the dominant player in the housing technology market, Yang said. She estimated the Chinese real estate platform could be worth $136 billion in three years and $200 billion long term. China’s housing market was getting more challenging as it went through structural changes, and KE could benefit as intermediaries play a meaningful role, she said.Did it pay off? Initially. The stock surged 67% to a Feb. 22 high but has since given back most of the gains, and is up about 10% since last year’s conference. The investment thesis for the company and KE’s competitiveness remain unchanged, CloudAlpha said in a statement. It attributed the recent retreat to “change in the macro environment and market risk appetites in recent months,” without elaborating.Seth Fischer, Oasis ManagementThe call: Hazama Ando Corp. was one of the most compelling opportunities in Japan, said Fischer, who urged the civil engineering company to spend some cash to buy back shares and improve its return on equity. Loaded with cash, it was “financially ridiculous” but not a value trap, he said. It has a backlog of high-margin infrastructure projects, steady income and a good balance sheet.Did it pay off? Yes. Hazama Ando announced in November a plan to repurchase 9.3% of its shares for 10 billion yen. That was just shy of the 10% Oasis pressed it to buy back in May 2020. The builder’s shares have gained 20% since last year’s conference.Sean Debow, Eurizon Asset ManagementThe call: India’s rural consumers adding wealth and adopting big-city consumption trends like natural health therapies were a driver for Debow, chief executive officer at Eurizon Asset Management in Asia. He touted six stocks including including Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd., betting they would benefit from the country’s rising middle class.Did it pay off? Partly. Some consumer stocks have shown resilience even as Covid-19’s spread through India wreaked havoc on spending habits. Hindustan Unilever and Dabur India have climbed at least 9% since September, though they trail the benchmark Sensex’s 31% gain, while food and beverage-maker Britannia fell about 5%.George Yang, Anatole Investment ManagementThe call: Shares of Inditex, the parent company of Zara, could fall as much as 60%. The fast-fashion retailer was becoming a legacy player, cannibalized by online, data-driven rivals, especially in China.Did it pay off? No. Inditex has surged about 40% since Sept. 9, as flexible purchasing agreements helped the world’s largest clothing chain operator adapt to changes in demand. While the pandemic forced it to shut some stores temporarily, it expanded selling online. Yang is sticking to his conviction, saying Inditex was riding high as investors piled into companies that could benefit from the economy reopening theme. “Its fundamentals are unimpressive and eventually getting much worse,” said Yang.Jay Huck, Egerton CapitalThe call: Huck said cloud networking provider Arista Networks was far too reliant on Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc., with both choosing open source systems that could slash its service revenue. That, combined with rising competition and an unsustainable multiple, led Egerton to set a target price of $150, he added.Did it pay off? No. Arista’s shares have climbed more than 50% since September to over double Huck’s target price. Employees across industries around the world were forced to work from home thanks to Covid-19, leading to surging demand for Arista’s equipment and services as cloud computing providers added capacity. Revenue jumped to a record last quarter.(Updates share price moves)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Joins Alibaba in Spending Spree as Competition Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. pledged to sharply increase investments this year after posting a 25% gain in quarterly revenue, joining its biggest rivals in a spending binge that will jack up competition in China’s post-pandemic internet arena.China’s largest tech corporations are vying to entice users in the fast-growing arenas of online commerce and video. Tencent plans to plow a larger portion of its incremental profits this year into cloud services, games and video content, joining Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan in telegraphing sharp hikes in investment. Tencent is trying to sustain growth in revenue, which climbed to 135.3 billion yuan ($21 billion) in the three months ended March. But its shares slid more than 3% in Hong Kong on concerns about margin erosion, which prompted brokerage CICC to trim its earnings estimate.The increased spending comes as Tencent faces competition from the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and growing scrutiny from Beijing. Pony Ma’s company has largely escaped the antitrust crackdown for now -- despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unrivaled insights into all aspects of Chinese life and a commanding lead in gaming, music and social media markets. But its fintech arm, alongside those of other giants such as Didi and Meituan, faces wide-ranging restrictions similar to the ones imposed upon Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.Executives sought to assuage investor concerns, reiterating that Tencent remains very focused on risk management and has been “self-restrained” on the size of its non-payment financial products. “When we look into the internal review, and when we look into what other things that need to be done in order to make sure that we are compliant with the spirit of the regulators, it’s actually relatively manageable,” President Martin Lau told analysts on a conference call Thursday.The company also reiterated earlier-disclosed plans to invest 50 billion yuan in its so-called social values initiative, where it will fund philanthropic efforts in areas such as education, rural revitalization and carbon neutral -- areas that align firmly with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s priorities.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysThe decision to ramp up investment is mainly driven by broadening market opportunities observed in business services, online games and short-form videos. There are also competitive pressures from industry peers who are spending aggressively. While near-term costs will increase, the timing of returns from these investments may be unpredictable.- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the research.For a live blog on Tencent’s earnings, click here.The Chinese giant had shed roughly $200 billion in market value since its January peak, part of a broader tech selloff that had investors weighing the potential fallout for the online juggernaut. Apart from fintech, competitors have long argued WeChat -- now venturing into short videos and e-commerce -- is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Portfolio startups like Yuanfudao and Shixianghui have been penalized for unfair price tactics and other anti-competitive behaviors. Its music spinoff faces heightened scrutiny over exclusive dealings with record labels.Net income came in at 47.8 billion yuan in the March quarter, buoyed by 19.5 billion yuan of gains from the value of investments and disposals. Excluding those gains, adjusted net income came in at 33.1 billion yuan, slightly behind estimates.For now, gaming and social content remain Tencent’s biggest and steadiest cash cows. Online gaming revenue rose 17% during the quarter, helped by mainstay titles like Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Peacekeeper Elite as well as newer games including Moonlight Blade Mobile.The giant announced a pipeline of more than 40 new mobile and PC titles during its annual game showcase Sunday, including those adapted from familiar content like Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon. Last month the Shenzhen-based company folded its mini-video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit, in a bid to pull together resources to build a Marvel-like franchise.As part of its increased spending this year, the company will step up investments in game development and also provide production and monetization tools to content creators as part of efforts to grow its short-form video content.Its fintech and cloud division posted its strongest growth ever, with sales surging 47% as demand for financial services rebounded and as projects delayed by the pandemic resumed deployment. To support the growth of its cloud business, Tencent said Thursday it will boost spending in areas such as headcount and infrastructure.Online advertising revenue climbed 23% -- the fastest in four quarters -- helped by the consolidation of new subsidiary Bitauto and higher demand from the e-commerce, education and the fast-moving consumer goods industries. But the division could take a hit from potential regulatory headwinds in K-12 education as well as delays to its video releases, according to Tencent.“One class of service providers -- online education platforms -- might pull in some of their advertising as they face tighter regulatory scrutiny,” said Michael Norris, a senior analyst with Shanghai-based market research firm AgencyChina.(Updates with share action from the second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

