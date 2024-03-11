Yamaha recall: More than 30,000 power adaptors recalled over electrocution risk

A crack can occur between the recalled PA-10 AC Power Adapter’s upper and lower

The Yamaha Corporation of America has recalled approximately 34,500 power adaptors for risk of electrocution, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Reported to CPSC on March 7, the recall includes Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adaptors sold between June 2021 and November 2023. According to the notice, a crack between the PA-10 AC Power Adapter’s upper and lower cases can occur, exposing electrical wiring and posting an electric shock or electrocution hazard.

The notice advises consumers to immediately stop using the PA-10 AC Power Adaptor and contact Yamaha. Yamaha will provide a free replacement AC Power Adapter to any consumers who purchased the recalled product.

What models of Yamaha power adaptors are part of the recall?

This recall involves Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adaptors with date codes ranging from 2126 to 2319.

Yamaha is printed on the front of the black power adapter; consumers can check the back for the date code.

In some cases, Yamaha’s PA-10 AC Power Adapter was sold in a bundle with five Yamaha analog mixing console models – MG10, MG10X CV, MG10XU, MG10XUF, and MG12XUK – and sold as a stand-alone replacement part. Even if it came as part of a bundle, only the PA-10 AC Power Adapter is being recalled.

Where were the recalled Yamaha power adaptors sold?

The recalled adaptors were sold at Guitar Center, Amazon.com, Sweetwater Sound, Sam Ash, Musicians Friend, B & H Foto & Electronics, American Musical Supply, and other independent, authorized Yamaha professional audio stores nationwide.

Yamaha also sold them directly online at www.usa.yamaha.com and www.shop.usa.yamaha.com/ from June 2021 through November 2023 for about $60.

