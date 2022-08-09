Yamaha’s flagship noise-canceling wireless earbuds arrive in the US for $280

After launching earlier this summer, Yamaha’s flagship TW-E7B true wireless earbuds are now available in the US. You can buy them starting today for $279.95. The TW-E7B have a few things going for them. They’re the first true wireless earbuds from Yamaha to include the company’s proprietary active noise cancelation algorithm. Yamaha claims its take on ANC doesn’t “color” audio the way some implementations do. The earbuds also feature an internal microphone that monitors how the shape of your ear affects audio output and adjusts accordingly.

Many of the other software features you’ll find on the TW-E7B are standard at this price range. The usual ambient mode makes an appearance, as does Google’s Fast Pair. For gamers, there’s a low-latency mode you can activate by triple tapping the volume down button on the right earbud. On that note, the inclusion of built-in volume controls is notable. Most true wireless earbuds don’t have them. Bluetooth codec support isn’t as extensive as some of the earbuds we’ve seen hit the market recently, but you do get access to AAC and aptX adaptive .

According to Yamaha, you can get up to six hours of battery life from the earbuds alone, and a total of 22 hours with the included charging case. The casing protecting the 10mm drivers is IPX5 certified against moisture. The TW-E7B are available in four colors: black, dark blue, beige and white. They also come with five different silicone eartips.