U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,719.75
    +3.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,204.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,902.75
    +15.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.30
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.16
    -0.48 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1471
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.92
    -0.49 (-2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3130
    -0.3530 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,767.65
    +594.05 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.13
    +32.80 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.98
    +3.26 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yamana Gold
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operational and financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17, 2022, Eastern Time (“ET”). The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 9:00 am ET (2:00 pm GMT).

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call Details

Toll Free (North America):

1-800-806-5484

Toronto Local and International:

416-340-2217

Toll Free (UK):

00-80042228835

Passcode:

4273395#

Webcast:

www.yamana.com

Conference Call Replay

Toll Free (North America):

1-800-408-3053

Toronto Local and International:

905-694-9451

Toll Free (UK):

00-80033663052

Passcode:

1447690#

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 pm ET on February 18, 2022 until 11:59 pm ET on March 18, 2022.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 7931 765 223 / +44 203 727 1000

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Credit Suisse (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ben Lawrence / David Nangle
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 8888

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains or incorporates by reference “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to information with respect to the Company’s strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance, including plans at its exploration projects, health, safety and sustainable development plans; the Company’s ongoing local community efforts in connection with COVID-19; and the Company’s activities concerning collective labour agreements and expected fourth quarter and full-year production and guidance. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as “plan", “expect”, “budget”, “target”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the Company’s expectations in connection with the production and exploration, development and expansion plans at the Company’s projects discussed herein being met, the impact of proposed optimizations at the Company’s projects, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or change in the administration of laws, policies and practices, and the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating metal prices (such as gold, silver, copper and zinc), currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian Dollar, the Brazilian Real, the Chilean Peso and the Argentine Peso versus the United States Dollar), the impact of inflation, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in the Company’s hedging program, changes in accounting policies, changes in mineral resources and mineral reserves, risks related to asset dispositions, risks related to metal purchase agreements, risks related to acquisitions, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, risks associated with infectious diseases, including COVID-19, unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, steel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, final pricing for concentrate sales, unanticipated results of future studies, seasonality and unanticipated weather changes, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, government regulation and the risk of government expropriation or nationalization of mining operations, risks related to relying on local advisors and consultants in foreign jurisdictions, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, risks relating to joint venture operations, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, timing and possible outcome of pending and outstanding litigation and labour disputes, risks related to enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and in the Company’s Annual Information Form filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company’s expected fourth quarter and full year operating results and production and may not be appropriate for other purposes.


Recommended Stories

  • Gold eases as U.S. yields edge higher; stumbling dollar caps losses

    Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields recovered some losses, but the precious metal stayed close to last session's one-week high as the dollar extended its slide. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,823.24 per ounce by 1020 GMT. "Gold's performance is in a way slightly disappointing, bearing in mind the pretty seismic collapse in the U.S. dollar ... gold might have performed as one would expect it to, but hasn't gotten to the big $1,835 per ounce figure, considering the inflation data," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Poised For Breakout After Earnings Beat

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

  • Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive … than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Wednesday sounded sanguine about the equity market, even as he conceded that inflation is likely to be more pernicious than Wall Street expectations, causing the Federal Reserve headaches.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • TSMC to Spend at Least $40 Billion to Address Chip Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its growth projections and unveiled record spending plans for 2022, signaling that the voracious demand for chips that has fueled a months-long supply chain squeeze will persist for years.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the

  • Block Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    The market is currently littered with the debris of once high-flying growth stocks. There have been savage pullbacks for many over the past year. Block (SQ) is one such name to have suffered at the hands of rotation, while also being hampered with some very tough comps due to the elevated success the company saw at the height of the pandemic. Since the reopening, however, it has been a different story, and now RBC’s Daniel Perlin thinks it’s time to make some adjustments to his SQ model. “We are

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Leads Mining Stock Rally; BHP Breaks Out

    FCX stock led a rally among mining stocks as the copper prices climbed on hopes for robust global growth as the omicron variant recedes.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Why Shares of Royal Philips Got Crushed Today

    Increased provisions for a product recall and the pandemic's impact on the installation of its medical equipment hurt the company in the fourth quarter.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • Why Shares of MP Materials Skyrocketed 41% in 2021

    MP Materials (NYSE: MP) finished its first calendar year as a publicly traded company after completing its merger with a special purpose acquisition company, and it was a doozy. Just as it had in the first six months of 2021, MP Materials continued to draw bullish attention from analysts in the second half of the year. Perhaps more compelling to investors than the buy ratings and price targets, however, was the commentary from Bank of America's analyst, Lawson Winder, who said that MP Materials represents a "critical raw material supplier" for EVs, according to Thefly.com.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • 2 Growth Stocks I'm Buying Instead of Bitcoin in 2022

    Digital currencies have great potential in a world that is increasingly going digital. Growth stocks can be volatile, too, but at least when the share price of a good business plummets, I can look at the company's revenue and profit potential to get an idea where the stock is going over the long term. For 2022, I've identified two beaten-down growth stocks that I'm ready to buy.

  • Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle

    Commodities outperformed other asset classes in 2021, and with prices expected to increase further, Goldman Sachs reiterated their bullish call, saying that we’re at the start of a decade-long supercycle