Yandex to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 27th

·2 min read
MOSCOW, RUSSIA and AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)(MOEX:YNDX) today announced it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company's results for the third quarter.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time)

Webcast (recommended option to listen the call)

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/yandex20211027

Live Call

We recommend using the dial-in option if you plan to ask questions. In this case please dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time (using dial-in number and confirmation code stated below).

US: +1 929 477 0402
UK/International: +44 (0) 330 336 9125
Russia: +7 495 213 1767
Confirmation Code: 6487932

Replay

Following the call, a webcast replay will be available at the Yandex Investor Relations website at https://ir.yandex/events-and-presentations

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has more than 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011 and on the MOEX since 2014.

More information on Yandex can be found at https://ir.yandex/.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Yulia Gerasimova, Katya Zhukova
Phone: +7 495 974-35-38
E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Press Office:
Ilya Grabovskiy, Asya Panoyan
Phone: +7 495 739-70-00
E-mail: pr@yandex-team.com

SOURCE: Yandex N.V.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667872/Yandex-to-Announce-Third-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-on-October-27th

