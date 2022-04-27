Yandex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MOSCOW, RUSSIA and AMSTERDAM, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX:YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights1,2

We experienced continued stable operations and strong growth across most of our businesses through February 23, 2022. In the last five weeks of the first quarter, our operations in certain businesses were adversely affected by the impact of geopolitical developments, which is reflected in our results for the full first quarter.

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31 2021 2022 Change Total Revenues 73,136 106,010 45% Online Ad Revenues 35,996 41,658 16% Total Adjusted EBITDA 11,021 1,271 -88% Total Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 15.1% 1.2% -13.9 pp Total Group Total adjusted EBITDA before one-off personnel expenses3 11,021 7,161 -35% Total adjusted EBITDA before one-off personnel expenses margin, % 15.1% 6.8% -8.3 pp Net income/(loss) (3,220) (13,037) n/m Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) 3,008 (8,124) n/m Share of Russian search market, % 60.0% 61.0% 1.0 pp Search share on Android, % 59.3% 59.9% 0.6 pp Search share on iOS, % 41.9% 46.1% 4.2 pp Search and Revenues 34,945 43,834 25% Portal Revenues Ex-TAC 28,616 37,125 30% Adjusted EBITDA 17,106 18,399 8% Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 49.0% 42.0% -7.0 pp Revenues 34,132 54,899 61% Rides YoY growth in the Mobility services, % 22.0% 36.4% 14.4 pp E-Commerce, Mobility GMV of Mobility4 119,402 167,418 40% and Delivery GMV of E-commerce5 24,486 64,580 164% GMV of other O2O services6 12,657 24,322 92% Total Adjusted EBITDA (3,161) (8,203) n/m Media Services Yandex Plus subscribers, MM 9.0 12.2 36%

(1) Pursuant to SEC rules regarding convenience translations, Russian ruble (RUB) amounts have been translated into U.S. dollars in this release at a rate of RUB 84.0851 to $1.00, the official exchange rate quoted as of March 31, 2022 by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

(2) The following measures presented in this release are "non-GAAP financial measures": ex-TAC revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin andadjusted net income/(loss). Please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of how we define these measures, as well as reconciliations at the end of this release of each of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

(3)In March 2022, Yandex incurred one-off personnel expenses due to additional (13th) salary paid to employees in the amount of RUB 5,890 million in order to support them on the back of macroeconomic instability,including accelerated inflation and currency volatility.

(4) GMV (or gross merchandise value) of Mobility is defined as the total amount paid by customers for ride-hailing, car-sharing and scooters rent services booked through our platform, including VAT.

(5) GMV of E-commerce is defined as the value of all merchandise sold through our Yandex Market marketplace and Yandex Lavka as well as the value of products sold through Yandex Eats grocery service (delivered and paid for) including VAT.

(6) GMV of other O2O (online-to-offline) services includes the total amount paid by customers and partner businesses for Yandex Delivery services, the value of orders, delivered through Yandex Food Delivery service, Lavka Israel, and several other smaller O2O experiments, including VAT.

Financial outlook

Given the significant changes to the external environment and the high degree of uncertainty concerning future geopolitical developments (including risk of further sanctions and their impact on the Russian and global economy), our visibility over the short- and medium-term is limited. Our previous guidance for 2022 should no longer be relied upon and we are not able to provide any forward-looking comments at this stage.We may resume providing our financial outlook for future periods when there is greater clarity over the macro environment in general and the impact on Yandex in particular.

Corporate and Subsequent Events

On February 28, 2022, Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange suspended the trading in securities of a number of companies with material operations in Russia, including Yandex N.V. Class A shares. Trading in the shares on Nasdaq remained halted as of the reporting date and we have no visibility on when and whether trading may be resumed. Trading in Yandex N.V. shares on the Moscow Exchange was suspended on February 28, 2022 and resumed on March 29, 2022. Under recently adopted legislation, however, non-Russian shareholders are not permitted to sell shares on the Moscow Exchange. Moreover, because the international settlement systems remain closed for trading in rubles and in any securities of Russian businesses, it is currently not possible for trades to settle between shareholders that acquired our shares on Nasdaq and investors on the Moscow Exchange, and the volume of our shares available for trading on the Moscow Exchange is limited. We are currently reviewing alternative options in order to provide our shareholders the ability to trade our shares, including considering the possibility of listing on another international stock exchange in due course.



On March 7, 2022, Yandex announced that, as a result of the suspension of trading of our Class A shares on Nasdaq for a period of five dealing days or more, the holders of the $1.25 billion 0.75 per cent. convertible notes due 2025 ("Notes") have the right to require the Company to redeem their Notes at par plus accrued interest. We are engaged in discussions with advisors to an ad hoc committee of noteholders with a view to reaching a fair and sustainable solution for all parties involved.



On March 18, 2022, Yandex announced that the company is exploring different strategic options, including divestment, for its news aggregation service and infotainment platform Zen. Going forward, we intend to focus on the continued development of our other technology-related businesses and products, including search, advertising, self-driving vehicles and cloud computing; and our transactional services, including ride-hailing, e-commerce, video/audio services and streaming.

Consolidated Results

The following table provides a summary of our key consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change Revenues 73,136 106,010 45% Ex-TAC revenues 67,735 99,864 47% Loss from operations (267) (12,434) n/m Adjusted EBITDA 11,021 1,271 -88% Net income/(loss) (3,220) (13,037) n/m Adjusted net income/(loss) 3,008 (8,124) n/m

Our segment disclosure is provided in the Segment financial results section below.

Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits as of March 31, 2022:

RUB 88.0 billion ($1,047.1 million) on a consolidated basis, of which RUB 39.0 billion was available cash position outside of Russia (including RUB 4.2 billion cash balance of MLU Group). The aggregate cash balance of Yandex legal entities in Russia (excluding MLU Group) was RUB 42.0 billion (including U.S. dollar denominated holdings in the amount of RUB 13.0 billion).

Segment financial results

Starting in Q1 2022, we introduced the following changes to our segments under which we reported our quarterly financial results previously, in order to better reflect operational structure of our businesses:

We have introduced a new segment called E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery,which combines our key transactional O2O services;

We transferred the MLU (Taxi) and Yandex Market segments to a new segment called E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery. Please see further detail below;

We transferred Toloka, our data-centric AI solution that enables clients to generate machine learning data at scale, and RouteQ,our cloud platform using traffic forecasts to optimize last mile delivery (formerly known as Yandex Routing), from Search & Portal to the Other Business Units and Initiatives segment; and

We transferred Yandex Uslugi ("Services") and Edadeal from Other Business Units and Initiatives to the E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment.

These changes have been applied retroactively to all periods presented.

Search & Portal

Our Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Key operational trends:

Share of Russian search market , including mobile, averaged 61.0% in Q1 2022, up from 60.0% in Q1 2021 and 60.2% in Q4 2021, according to Yandex Radar

Search share on Android in Russia was 59.9% in Q1 2022, up from 59.3% in Q1 2021 and 59.2% in Q4 2021, according to Yandex Radar

Search share on iOS in Russia was 46.1% in Q1 2022, up from 41.9% in Q1 2021 and 44.0% in Q4 2021, according to Yandex Radar

Mobile search traffic was 65.7% of our total search traffic in Q1 2022. Mobile revenues represented 57.4% of our search revenues in Q1 2022

Search queries in Russia grew 8% in Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2021

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change Revenues 34,945 43,834 25% Revenues Ex-TAC 28,616 37,125 30% Adjusted EBITDA 17,106 18,399 8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 49.0% 42.0% -7.0 pp

Revenues increased by 25% and Revenues Ex-TAC grew by 30% year-on-year in Q1 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the growth of the Yandex Ad Network on the back of ad product and tech enhancements and our core search business underpinned by strengthening search positions across all key platforms. In terms of partners, the SMB segment demonstrated better resilience and was the key contributor to the growth achieved in the quarter, while the larger businesses segment was adversely affected in March 2022 by the withdrawal of multinational advertisers from the market and tighter advertising budgets of domestic businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA margin came to 42.0% in Q1 2022 compared with 49.0% in Q1 2021. Excluding the impact of the one-off personnel expenses in March 2022, adjusted EBITDA margin of Search & Portal segment came to 46.4%. Other factors, which contributed to the year-on-year dynamic of profitability were our investments in product and performance marketing to support the growth of search share on mobile platforms, including iOS(where we have achieved a strong 2.9pp market share gains during the quarter).

E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery

The E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment includes our transactional online-to-offline (O2O) businesses, which consist of (i) the mobility businesses, including ride-hailing in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA and Yandex Drive, scooters and our car-sharing business for both B2C and B2B; (ii) the E-commerce businesses in Russia and CIS, including Yandex Market, our multi-category e-commerce marketplace, Yandex Lavka Russia, our hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and grocery delivery service of Yandex Eats; and (iii) other O2O businesses, including Yandex Delivery, our last-mile logistics solution for individuals, enterprises and SMB, Yandex Eats Food Delivery, our ready-to-eat delivery service from restaurants, Lavka Israel, our hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and several smaller experiments.

Key operational trends:

Total E-CommerceGMV increased by 164% year-on-year in Q1 2022

Yandex Market

The share of GMV sold by third-party sellers on our Yandex Market marketplace reached 81% in Q1 2022 compared to 66% in Q1 2021

Marketplace's assortment was 26.1 million SKUs as of the end of Q1 2022, up from 3.8 million SKUs as of the end of Q1 2021 and 22.6 million SKUs as of the end of Q4 2021

The number of active buyers 7 on Yandex Market marketplace increased by 79% year-on-year and reached 10.8 million as of the end of Q1 2022

The number of active sellers8 on Yandex Market marketplace increased by 230% year-on-year and reached 28.3 thousand as of the end of Q1 2022

Mobility

The number of rides in the Mobility services increased 36% compared to Q1 2021

GMV of the Mobility services grew 40% compared to Q1 2021

(7) An active buyer is a buyer who made at least 1 purchase in the last 12 months prior to the reporting date.

(8) An active seller is a seller who made at least 1 sale in the last 1 month prior to the reporting date.

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change GMV: Mobility 119,402 167,418 40% E-Commerce 24,486 64,580 164% First party (1P) business model 11,384 19,177 68% Third party (3P) commission business model 13,102 45,403 247% Other O2O services 12,657 24,322 92% Revenues: Mobility 18,054 26,561 47% E-Commerce 12,202 20,745 70% Revenues from sale of goods (1P)9 9,396 15,560 66% Commission and other e-commerce revenues10 2,806 5,185 85% Other O2O services 3,951 8,796 123% Eliminations (75) (1,203) n/m Total revenues 34,132 54,899 61% Adjusted EBITDA E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery: (3,161) (8,203) 160%

(9) Revenues related to sales of goods include revenues from Yandex Market 1P sales, revenues from Yandex Lavka 1P sales in Russia, where we use a first-party (1P) business model and act as a direct retailer, and excludes delivery fee revenues related to these businesses.

(10) Commission and other e-commerce revenues include Yandex Market marketplace (3P) commission, delivery, service fee and advertising revenues of grocery delivery services of Yandex Eats, as well as delivery fee and advertising revenue of Yandex Lavka in Russia and other revenues.

The growth in GMV of Mobility reached 40% year-on-year in Q1 2022, driven by strong demand for shared transportation services, that led to a solid growth in riders and frequency of rides. The growth in GMV of E-commerce reached 164% year-on-year in Q1 2022 mainly driven by 3P Yandex Market GMV on the back of a solid consumer demand for online marketplaces as well as the number of qualitative improvements to our customer value proposition and expansion of the merchants' base and assortment. The growth in GMV of other O2O services reached 92% year-on-year in Q1 2022, with Yandex Delivery (Logistics), closely followed by Yandex Food Delivery service, being the largest contributors to the GMV growth.

The E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment revenues increased by 61% year-on-year, mainly driven by E-commerce services (where Yandex Market was the largest contributor to growth, followed by the Yandex Lavka business) and Mobility (mostly driven by the strong performance of Ride-hailing). Mobility revenues increased by 47%, primarily driven by solid growth in rides and GMV in ride-hailing, with ride-hailing revenue growth rates slightly offset by slower increase of Drive revenues. E-commerce revenues increased by 70% in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021. The slower-than-GMV revenue growth is primarily explained by the changes in 1P/3P revenue mix in Yandex Market (increase in the share of 3P GMV to 81% in Q1 2022 compared with 66% in Q1 2021). 1P revenues grew 66% year-on-year supported by Yandex Market 1P sales as well as the growth of Yandex Lavka (on the back of the controlled expansion in the number of dark storesin selected regions). Commission and other E-Commerce revenues grew by 85% due to GMV growth, an increase in the share of 3P GMV and an improved 3P effective take rate in Yandex Market. Other O2O services revenues delivered solid 123% year-on-year growth primarily driven by the growth of Yandex Delivery (Logistics) and Yandex Food Delivery, with Yandex Lavka Israel being the third largest contributor to revenue growth.

Eliminations related to the E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment represent the eliminations of intercompany revenues between different businesses within the segment. The year-on-year dynamic was mainly attributed to a higher volume of E-commerce orders fulfilled by our Yandex Delivery (Logistics) business growing from a low base as well as growing volume of Yandex Market orders delivered using our Yandex Drive fleet.

Negative adjusted EBITDA of E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery was RUB 8,203 million in Q1 2022 compared to a RUB 3,161 million in Q1 2021. Positive adjusted EBITDA of Mobility business was offset by investments in fast-growing E-Commerce and other O2O services, and was impacted by the one-off personnel expenses in March. All of our businesses that are in an investment phase demonstrated an improvement of operational efficiency (even when including the additional personnel expenses). In E-commerce, we significantly improved unit economics in each of the respective businesses, including Yandex Market, Lavka and Eats Grocery. We have also improved relative losses (as a percentage of GMV) in Yandex Delivery. The absolute losses in all of these businesses are associated only with an expansion of the size of the businesses and their fast growth. In businesses such as Lavka Russia and Food Delivery (Eats Restaurants) we have managed to decrease absolute losses on year-on-year basis despite demonstrating a solid growth in scale.

Media Services

The Media Services segment includes our subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, Kinopoisk, Yandex Afisha and our production center Yandex Studio.

Key operational trends:

Number of Yandex Plus subscribers reached 12.2 million as of the end of Q1 2022, up 36% from the end of Q1 2021

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change Revenues 3,486 5,831 67% Adjusted EBITDA (1,257) (3,171) 152% Adjusted EBITDA margin -36.1% -54.4% -18.3 pp

Media Services revenues grew 67% in Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the growth of subscription revenue, devices revenue, as well as licensing revenue and transactional revenue. Negative adjusted EBITDA of RUB 3.2 billion reflects our investments into our video content catalog, the increase of personnel costs due to the one-off payments made to personnel in March and new hirings to support growth of the business, as well as our prearranged marketing campaigns to underpin the growth of the Yandex Plus subscriber base.

Classifieds

The Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex Realty and Yandex Rent.

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change Revenues 1,783 2,172 22% Adjusted EBITDA 385 277 -28% Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.6% 12.8% -8.8 pp

Classifieds revenues increased by 22% in Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2021 and was driven mainly by the increase in revenues from auto dealers' listings, which has grown by more than 1.4x year-on-year due to the continued improvement of our monetization strategies and improvement of product offering. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 28% in Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2021 mainly due to the impact of one-off personnel expenses and selective headcount growth in a fast growing Yandex Rent service, as well as prearranged marketing expenses.

Other Business Units and Initiatives

The Other Business Units and Initiatives segment includes our self-driving vehicles business (Yandex SDG), Zen, Yandex Cloud, Yandex Education, Devices, FinTech, Toloka, RouteQ and Yandex Lavka experiments in international markets ("Lavka Overseas").

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change Revenues 4,812 7,265 51% Adjusted EBITDA (2,148) (6,127) 185% Adjusted EBITDA margin -44.6% -84.3% -39.7 pp

Other Business Units and Initiatives revenues increased 51% year-on-year in Q1 2022, driven mainly by Cloud, Devices and Education. Cloud revenue growth rate was supported by increasing demand for our services on the back of product portfolio expansion, our investments in quality improvement, and our ability us to gain market share in light of the suspension of activities by international competitors, as well as the growth of value-added services. Devices revenue increased 32% year-on-year to RUB 2.2 billion in Q1 2022 driven by solid demand on our smart devices, including the volumes growth of our new launches and TV dongles as well as introduction of revenue sharing model across various video-on-demand services, which was partially offset by logistics and production delays in China due to re-emerged COVID-19 related restrictions.

Negative adjusted EBITDA amounted to RUB 6.1 billion, compared to RUB 2.1 billion in Q1 2021. The loss increase was mainly attributed to investments in Yandex SDG (where negative adjusted EBITDA came to RUB 1.8 billion in Q1 2022), followed by Devices and Zen, mainly driven by an increase in personnel costs (resulting from one-off personnel expenditure in March and selective headcount growth) as well as an increase in prices for the servers hosting and providing capacity for our businesses.

Eliminations

Eliminations related to our revenues represent the elimination of transactions between the reportable segments, including advertising revenues, intercompany revenues related to brand royalties, data centers, devices intercompany sales and others.

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change Revenues: Segment revenues 79,158 114,001 44% Eliminations (6,022) (7,991) 33% Total revenues 73,136 106,010 45% Adjusted EBITDA: Segment adjusted EBITDA 10,925 1,175 -89% Eliminations 96 96 0% Total adjusted EBITDA 11,021 1,271 -88%

Eliminations related to our revenues increased 33% in Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2021. The increase was mainly attributed to the intercompany revenue in Search and Portal (related to data centers rent paid by business units, cross service advertising and marketing activities and brand royalties).

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Our operating costs and expenses consist of cost of revenues, product development expenses, sales, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), and depreciation and amortization expenses (D&A). Apart from D&A, each of the above expense categories include personnel-related costs and expenses, relevant office space rental, and related share-based compensation expenses. Increases across all cost categories reflect investments in overall growth. In Q1 2022, our headcount increased by 1,057 full-time employees. The total number of full-time employees was 19,061 as of March 31, 2022, up by 6% compared with December 31, 2021, and up 47% from March 31, 2021, which was primarily driven by the expansion of our teams in (i) Search and Portal (mainly sales, project and product managers, devops engineers and developers), (ii) in the E-commerce businesses (including Yandex Market, Yandex Lavka and Yandex Eats) to support the rapid growth of their operations and scale, and (iii) to support the fast growth of Ride-hailing, FinTech, Yandex Cloud and other businesses.

Operating Expenses

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change Cost of revenues 34,042 51,011 50% Cost of revenues as a % of revenues 46.5% 48.1% 1.6 pp including TAC 5,401 6,146 14% TAC as a % of revenues 7.4% 5.8% -1.6 pp Product development 11,009 19,161 74% As a % of revenues 15.1% 18.1% 3.0 pp Sales, general and administrative 23,095 40,805 77% As a % of revenues 31.6% 38.5% 6.9 pp Depreciation and amortization 5,257 7,467 42% As a % of revenues 7.2% 7.0% -0.2 pp Total operating expenses 73,403 118,444 61% As a % of revenues 100.4% 111.7% 11.3 pp

Total operating expenses increased 61% in Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2021. The increase was mainly due to personnel expenses, including one-off personnel expenditure in March 2022 to support our employees during a period of macroeconomic uncertainty, and headcount growth across most of our business units to support business growth, advertising and performance marketing activities to endorse our market share gains, and the expansion of our customer base in a number of services (primarily E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery businesses, Search and Portal and our Yandex Plus subscription program), as well as due to сost of revenues related to E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery businesses and Media Services.

TAC grew 14% in Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2021 and represented 5.8% of total revenues, down 158 basis points compared with Q1 2021.The year-on-year dynamic of TAC as a share of revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in the share of advertising revenues as a percentage of total revenues as well as the optimization of TAC rates.

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change SBC expense included in cost of revenues 124 151 22% SBC expense included in product development 3,442 3,540 3% SBC expense included in SG&A 2,238 2,574 15% Total SBC expense 5,804 6,265 8% As a % of revenues 7.9% 5.9% -2.0 pp

Total SBC expenses increased 8% in Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2021. The increase primarily reflects new equity-based grants made in 2021 and 2022 (including RSUs and PSUs, Business Unit Equity Awards and Synthetic Options in respect of the Company's business units) and material appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the ruble.

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change Income/(loss) from operations (267) (12,434) n/m

Loss from operations amounted to RUB 12.4 billion in Q1 2022 compared to loss from operations of RUB 0.3 billion in Q1 2021. The increase of the loss reflects the changes in segment mix amid the continuing investments in our rapidly growing businesses (primarily E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery, Other Business Units and Initiatives and Media Services) as well as additional salary payments made in March to support our employees on the back of the macroeconomic instability.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 88% in Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2021. The decline was mainly driven by re-investments of strong adjusted EBITDA generated by the Search and Portal into a number of fast-growing attractive opportunities including E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery, Other Business Units and Initiatives (including Yandex SDG, Devices, Zen and other experiments) and Media Services as well as the one-off personnel expenses in March.

Income tax expense for Q1 2022 was RUB 2,518 million, down from RUB 3,795 million in Q1 2021.If we remove the effects of deferred tax asset valuation allowances, SBC expense, tax on dividends, tax provisions recognized, the permanent differences between US GAAP and tax accounting, our effective tax rate for Q1 2022 was 22.4%, compared to 21.2% for Q1 2021 as adjusted for similar effects.

Net loss was RUB 13.0 billion in Q1 2022, compared with net loss of RUB 3.2 billion in Q1 2021.Apart from the drivers described above that affected the results of operations and income taxes, the change in net loss was driven by one-off recognition of loss from impairment of our construction in progress amounted of RUB 0.9 billion in Q1 2022. This impairment relates to previously recognized costs of warehouse automation complex, in relation to which management does not have sufficient certainty of future completion by the vendors.

Net cash flow used in operating activities for Q1 2022 was RUB 4.0 billion ($48.2 million) and capital expenditures were RUB 18.0 billion ($213.9 million).

The total number of shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 was 358,940,491, including 323,241,816 Class A shares, 35,698,674 Class B shares, and one Priority share and excluding 558,663 Class A shares held in treasury and all Class C shares outstanding solely as a result of the conversion of Class B shares into Class A shares. Any such Class C shares will be cancelled.

There were also employee share options outstanding to purchase up to an additional 2.9 million shares, at a weighted average exercise price of $44.32 per share, 2.0 million of which were fully vested; equity-settled share appreciation rights (SARs) for 0.1 million shares, at a weighted average measurement price of $32.85, all of which were fully vested; restricted share units (RSUs) covering 12.8 million shares, of which RSUs to acquire 6.2 million shares were fully vested; performance share units (PSUs) for 0.5 million shares and synthetic options for 2.1 million, 0.5 million of which were fully vested.

Impact of the current geopolitical crisis

Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on the Russian and global economy have created an exceptionally challenging environment for our business and our team.

These developments have adversely impacted (and may in the future materially adversely impact) the macroeconomic climate in Russia, resulting in significant volatility of the ruble, currency controls, materially increased interest rates and inflation and a potential contraction in consumer spending, as well as the withdrawal of foreign businesses from the Russian market. We provided detailed information on our risk exposure in our Annual Report on Form 20 F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed April 20, 2022.

We continue to provide services to our users and partners as usual. We are taking appropriate measures to conserve cash, consider our capital allocation and budget appropriately during this period of uncertainty, while remaining committed to continue investing in development of our key businesses and services. We are closely monitoring sanctions and export control developments and the macroeconomic climate in Russia and we are assessing contingency plans to address potential developments. Our Board and management are focused on the wellbeing of our approximately 19,000 employees in Russia and abroad, while doing everything we can to safeguard the interests of our shareholders and other stakeholders.

With regards to our financial position as of the end of March 31, 2022, our analysis of the effect from the current geopolitical crisis on goodwill and non-current assets shows no material impact.

ABOUT YANDEX

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company registered in the Netherlands that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets. More information on Yandex can be found at https://ir.yandex/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial and business performance, our business and strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry, business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "guide," "intend," "likely," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regulatory and business responses to that crisis, macroeconomic and geopolitical developments affecting the Russian economy or our business, changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment, competitive pressures, changes in advertising patterns, changes in user preferences, technological developments, and our need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and "Risk Factors" in the Shareholder Circular filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 20, 2022 and November 18, 2019, respectively, and are available on our investor relations website at https://ir.yandex/sec-filings and on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/. All information in this release and in the attachments is as of April 27, 2022, and Yandex undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present the following non-GAAP financial measures: ex-TAC revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income/(loss) and financial results on a like-for-like basis including Yandex Market. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable U.S. GAAP measures", included following the accompanying financial tables. We define the various non-GAAP financial measures we use as follows:

Ex-TAC revenues means U.S. GAAP revenues less total traffic acquisition costs (TAC)

Adjusted EBITDA means U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) plus (1)depreciation and amortization, (2)SBC expense, (3) interest expense, (4) income tax expense, (5) expenses related to the contingent compensation payable to employees in connection with certain business combinations, (6)income/(loss) from equity method investments, less (1) interest income and (2) other income/(loss), net

Adjusted net income/(loss) means U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) plus (1)SBC expense, (2)expenses related to the contingent compensation payable to certain employees in connection with certain business combinations, (3) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to our convertible debt adjusted for the related income tax effect, less (1) foreign exchange losses/(gains) adjusted for the related income tax effect

These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management for evaluating financial performance as well as decision-making. Management believes that these metrics reflect the organic, core operating performance of the company, and therefore are useful to analysts and investors in providing supplemental information that helps them understand, model and forecast the evolution of our operating business.

Although our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for operational decision-making and considers these financial measures to be useful for analysts and investors, we recognize that there are a number of limitations related to such measures. In particular, it should be noted that several of these measures exclude some recurring costs, particularly share-based compensation. In addition, the components of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of the measures described above may differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report their results of operations.

Below we describe why we make particular adjustments to certain U.S. GAAP financial measures:

TAC

We believe that it may be useful for investors and analysts to review certain measures both in accordance with U.S. GAAP and net of the effect of TAC, which we view as comparable to sales bonuses but, unlike sales bonuses, are not deducted from U.S. GAAP revenues. By presenting revenue, net of TAC, we believe that investors and analysts are able to obtain a clearer picture of our business without the impact of the revenues we share with our partners.

SBC

SBC is a significant expense item, and an important part of our compensation and incentive programs. As it is a non-cash charge, however, and highly dependent on our share price at the time of equity award grants, we believe that it is useful for investors and analysts to see certain financial measures excluding the impact of these charges in order to obtain a clearer picture of our operating performance.

Foreign exchange gains/(losses)

Because we hold significant assets and liabilities in currencies other than our Russian ruble operating currency, and because foreign exchange fluctuations are outside of our operational control, we believe that it is useful to present adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss) and related margin measures excluding these effects, in order to provide greater clarity regarding our operating performance.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

We also adjust net income/(loss) for interest expense representing amortization of the debt discount related to our convertible senior notes due 2025 issued in Q1 2020. We have eliminated this expense from adjusted net income/(loss) as it is non-cash in nature and is not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

The tables at the end of this release provide detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure we use from the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

YANDEX N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

As of December 31, March 31, March 31, 2021* 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 79,275 86,047 1,023.3 Term deposits 23,415 1,999 23.8 Investments in marketable equity securities 4,049 - - Accounts receivable, net 43,568 39,443 469.1 Prepaid expenses 12,663 14,429 171.7 Inventory 9,587 13,494 160.5 Funds receivable, net 6,180 3,298 39.2 Investments in debt securities 452 154 1.8 VAT reclaimable 13,498 13,927 165.6 Other current assets 7,288 7,005 83.3 Total current assets 199,975 179,796 2,138.3 Property and equipment, net 98,325 110,750 1,317.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,245 34,788 413.7 Intangible assets, net 22,359 23,562 280.2 Content assets, net 13,767 14,647 174.2 Goodwill 117,864 118,965 1,414.8 Long-term prepaid expenses 3,278 3,382 40.3 Equity method investments 9,425 10,547 125.4 Investments in non-marketable equity securities 790 917 10.9 Deferred tax assets 5,625 5,871 69.8 Other non-current assets 7,843 7,945 94.5 Total non-current assets 315,521 331,374 3,940.9 TOTAL ASSETS 515,496 511,170 6,079.2 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 84,495 85,739 1,019.7 Income and non-income taxes payable 16,196 14,673 174.5 Deferred revenue 10,415 10,256 122.0 Convertible debt - 104,460 1,242.3 Total current liabilities 111,106 215,128 2,558.5 Convertible debt 85,835 - - Deferred tax liabilities 2,989 2,714 32.3 Operating lease liabilities 24,642 23,544 280.0 Finance lease liabilities 15,350 16,148 192.0 Other accrued liabilities 2,649 3,497 41.5 Total non-current liabilities 131,465 45,903 545.8 Total liabilities 242,571 261,031 3,104.3 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 869 435 5.2 Shareholders' equity: Priority share: €1 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding - - - Ordinary shares: par value (Class A €0.01, Class B €0.10 and Class C €0.09); shares authorized (Class A: 500,000,000, Class B: 37,138,658 and Class C: 37,748,658); shares issued (Class A: 323,800,479, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: 10,000); shares outstanding (Class A: 323,004,678 and 323,241,816, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: nil) 281 281 3.3 Treasury shares at cost (Class A: 795,801 and 558,663, respectively) (2,728) (1,393) (16.6) Additional paid-in capital 112,942 105,600 1,255.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,193 10,413 123.9 Retained earnings 131,488 119,486 1,421.0 Total equity attributable to Yandex N.V. 258,176 234,387 2,787.5 Noncontrolling interests 13,880 15,317 182.2 Total shareholders' equity 272,056 249,704 2,969.7 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 515,496 511,170 6,079.2

*Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

YANDEX N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ Revenues 73,136 106,010 1,260.7 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues(1) 34,042 51,011 606.7 Product development(1) 11,009 19,161 227.9 Sales, general and administrative(1) 23,095 40,805 485.2 Depreciation and amortization 5,257 7,467 88.8 Total operating costs and expenses 73,403 118,444 1,408.6 Income/(loss) from operations (267) (12,434) (147.9) Interest income 1,177 1,362 16.2 Interest expense (793) (620) (7.4) Income/(loss) from equity method investments (1) (365) (4.3) Other income/(loss), net 459 1,538 18.3 Net income/(loss) before income taxes 575 (10,519) (125.1) Income tax expense 3,795 2,518 29.9 Net income/(loss) (3,220) (13,037) (155.0) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 243 (1,386) (16.5) Net income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V. (2,977) (14,423) (171.5) Net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B share: Basic (8.38) (39.56) (0.47) Diluted (8.38) (39.56) (0.47) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B shares used in per share computation Basic 355,411,772 364,570,692 364,570,692 Diluted 355,411,772 364,570,692 364,570,692 (1) These balances exclude depreciation and amortization expenses, which are presented separately, and include share-based compensation expenses of: Cost of revenues 124 151 1.8 Product development 3,442 3,540 42.1 Sales, general and administrative 2,238 2,574 30.6

YANDEX N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) (3,220) (13,037) (155.0) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 3,776 5,791 68.9 Amortization of intangible assets 1,481 1,676 19.9 Amortization of content assets 1,390 2,302 27.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets amortization and the lease liability accretion 2,399 4,226 50.3 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 517 53 0.6 Share-based compensation expense 5,804 6,265 74.5 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) (403) (38) (0.5) Foreign exchange gains/(losses) (264) (1,672) (19.9) Loss/(income) from equity method investments 1 365 4.3 Provision for expected credit losses 282 637 7.6 Other (51) 1,145 13.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (1,848) 4,257 50.6 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,070) 1,334 15.8 Inventory (1,606) (3,664) (43.6) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities and non-income taxes payable 6,941 (10,462) (124.4) Deferred revenue (175) (216) (2.6) Content assets (4,659) (3,182) (37.8) Content liabilities 3,266 171 2.0 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 8,561 (4,049) (48.2) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (3,559) (17,983) (213.9) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 23 13 0.2 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (7,228) (820) (9.8) Investments in non-marketable equity securities (110) (251) (3.0) Investments in marketable equity securities (8,447) - - Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities 157 5,859 69.7 Investments in debt securities - 100 1.2 Investments in term deposits (130,310) (2,000) (23.8) Maturities of term deposits 100,171 23,769 282.7 Loans granted (86) (12) (0.1) Proceeds from repayments of loans - 439 5.2 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (49,389) 9,114 108.4 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of share options 620 - - Repurchases of share options (42) - - Payment of overdraft borrowings - (2,940) (35.0) Payment of contingent consideration and holdback amount (10) (29) (0.3) Payment for finance leases (74) (347) (4.1) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (637) (499) (5.9) Other financing activities (71) 284 3.3 Net cash used in financing activities (214) (3,532) (42.0) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,521 5,381 64.0 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (39,521) 6,914 82.2 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 132,446 79,398 944.3 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 92,925 86,312 1,026.5 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 132,398 79,274 942.8 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 48 124 1.5 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 132,446 79,398 944.3 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 92,878 86,047 1,023.3 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 47 265 3.2 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 92,925 86,312 1,026.5

YANDEX N.V.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE U.S. GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of Ex-TAC Revenues to U.S. GAAP Revenues

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change Total revenues 73,136 106,010 45% Less: traffic acquisition costs (TAC) 5,401 6,146 14% Ex-TAC revenues 67,735 99,864 47%

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP Net Income/(loss)

In RUB millions Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2022 Change Net income/(loss) (3,220) (13,037) 305% Add: depreciation and amortization 5,257 7,467 42% Add: SBC expense 5,804 6,265 8% Add: compensation expense related to contingent consideration 227 (27) n/m Less: interest income (1,177) (1,362) 16% Add: interest expense 793 620 -22% Add: loss/(income) from equity method investments 1 365 n/m Less: other income/(loss) (459) (1,538) 235% Add: income tax expense 3,795 2,518 -34% Adjusted EBITDA 11,021 1,271 -88%

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income/(loss) to U.S. GAAP Net Income/(loss)

In RUB millions Three months ended March 31, 2021 2022 Change Net income/(loss) (3,220) (13,037) 305% Add: SBC expense 5,804 6,265 8% Add: compensation expense related to contingent consideration 227 (27) n/m Less: foreign exchange gains/(losses) (264) (1,672) n/m Add: income tax attributable to foreign exchange gains/(losses) 73 308 322% Add: amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 517 53 -90% Less: income tax attributable to amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (129) (14) -89% Adjusted net income/(loss) 3,008 (8,124) n/m

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin U.S. GAAP Net Loss Margin

In RUB millions U.S. GAAP Actual Net Loss Net Loss Margin (1) Adjustment (2) Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3) Three months ended March 31, 2022 (13,037) -12.3% 14,308 1,271 1.2%

Net income/(loss) margin is defined as net income/(loss) divided by total revenues. Adjusted to eliminate depreciation and amortization expense, SBC expense, accrual of expense related to contingent consideration, interest income, interest expense, income/(loss) from equity method investments, other income(loss), net, and income tax expense. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, please see the table above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

