Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MOSCOW, RUSSIA and AMSTERDAM, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)(MOEX:YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Q2 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights1,2

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30 2021 2022 Change Total Revenues 81,402 117,748 45% Online Ad Revenues 39,586 48,430 22% Total Adjusted EBITDA 5,780 25,694 345% Total Group Total Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 7.1% 21.8% 14.7 pp Net income/(loss) (4,664) 8,056 n/m Adjusted Net Income 1,012 13,134 n/m Share of Russian search market, % 59.7% 62.1% 2.4 pp Search share on Android, % 59.5% 61.9% 2.4 pp Search share on iOS, % 42.2% 48.4% 6.2 pp Search and Revenues 39,212 51,233 31% Portal Revenues Ex-TAC 32,151 43,215 34% Adjusted EBITDA 18,543 28,461 53% Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 47.3% 55.6% 8.3 pp Revenues 37,007 56,474 53% E-Commerce, Mobility GMV of Mobility3 138,580 178,963 29% and Delivery GMV of E-commerce4 35,007 58,568 67% GMV of other O2O services5 15,071 23,439 56% Total Adjusted EBITDA (9,062) 2,139 n/m Plus and Entertainment Services Yandex Plus subscribers, MM 9.0 13.7 53%

(1) Pursuant to SEC rules regarding convenience translations, Russian ruble (RUB) amounts have been translated into U.S. dollars in this release at a rate of RUB 51.1580 to $1.00, the official exchange rate quoted as of June 30, 2022 by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

(2) The following measures presented in this release are "non-GAAP financial measures": ex-TAC revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income. Please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of how we define these measures, as well as reconciliations at the end of this release of each of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

(3) GMV (or gross merchandise value) of Mobility is defined as the total amount paid by customers for ride-hailing, car-sharing and scooters rent services booked through our platform, including VAT.

(4) GMV of E-commerce is defined as the value of all merchandise sold through our Yandex Market marketplace and Yandex Lavka as well as the value of products sold through Yandex Eats grocery service (delivered and paid for), including VAT.

(5) GMV of other O2O (online-to-offline) services includes the total amount paid by customers and partner businesses for Yandex Delivery services, the value of orders, delivered through Yandex Food Delivery service, Lavka Israel, and several other smaller O2O experiments, including VAT.

Financial outlook

Given that uncertainty concerning future geopolitical developments and the macro environment remains high, our visibility over the short- and medium-term is limited and we remain unable to provide any forward-looking outlook at this stage. We aim to remain transparent about the performance and key trends across our businesses with our quarterly Letter to Shareholders.

Corporate and Subsequent Events

On February 28, 2022, Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange suspended the trading in securities of a number of companies with material operations in Russia, including Yandex N.V. Class A shares, and as of the reporting date, trading in our Class A shares remains halted. There is still no clarity on when and whether trading may be resumed. The trading on the Moscow Exchange continues, however the international settlement systems remain closed for trading in rubles and in any securities of Russian businesses, and it is currently not possible for trades to settle between shareholders that acquired our shares on Nasdaq and investors on the Moscow Exchange. The liquidity of our shares remains limited to the number of shares held in the Russian National Stock Depository (NSD) system. The situation has been further complicated by the sanctions that have been imposed on the NSD and the impact such sanctions have had on the relationships within settlement systems. We continue to review different options to find a workable solution for our shareholders to trade our shares.

On April 28, 2022, Yandex announced that its principal Russian operating subsidiary, Yandex LLC, has reached an agreement in principle with VK to sell Yandex's news aggregation platform and infotainment service Zen. Definitive binding documentation has not yet been signed. The transaction would be subject to the approval of Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS).

On June 23, 2022, Arkady Volozh, the company's co-founder, stepped down with immediate effect from his positions as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yandex N.V. and from his board and executive positions with its international subsidiaries. As the settlor of a trust which holds Class B shares in the Company for the benefit of his family, Mr. Volozh has given an irrevocable undertaking to the trustee not to instruct the trustee as to how to vote such Class B shares for so long as Arkady remains subject to sanctions. Pursuant to the terms of the trust, the trustee will vote such shares on all matters proposed to the shareholders in accordance with the recommendations of the independent members of the Board of Directors.

On June 22, 2022, Yandex announced that its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held later this year. The date will be communicated in due course.

In June 2022, Yandex announced that it has completed its purchase of 93.2% in aggregate principal amount of its $1.25 billion 0.75% Convertible Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") pursuant to a Purchase Agreement dated June 15, 2022. Following the amendment of the terms of the Notes made on June 10, 2022, Yandex also has a call option to redeem all of the remaining Notes pursuant to certain conditions, and Yandex anticipates that all of such remaining Notes will either be purchased or redeemed on or prior to September 12, 2022.

Neither Yandex N.V. nor any of its subsidiaries is a target of sanctions in the United States, European Union, Switzerland or United Kingdom, and the Yandex group is not owned or controlled by any persons who have been designed under such sanctions. Yandex continues to closely monitor developments in this regard.

Consolidated Results

The following table provides a summary of our key consolidated financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2022:

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Revenues 81,402 117,748 45% 154,538 223,758 45% Ex-TAC revenues 75,171 110,412 47% 142,906 210,276 47% Income/(loss) from operations (4,723) 8,746 n/m (4,990) (3,688) -26% Adjusted EBITDA 5,780 25,694 345% 16,801 26,965 60% Net income/(loss) (4,664) 8,056 n/m (7,884) (4,981) -37% Adjusted net income 1,012 13,134 n/m 4,020 5,010 25%

Our segment disclosure is provided in the Segment financial results section below.

Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits as of June 30, 2022:

RUB 75.6 billion ($1,477.6 million) on a consolidated basis, of which RUB 23.7 billion ($463.3 million) was located outside of Russia.

Segment financial results

Starting in Q2 2022, we introduced the following changes to our segments under which we reported our quarterly financial results previously, in order to better reflect operational structure of our businesses:

We renamed the Media Services segment to the Plus and Entertainment Services segment, which better reflects the nature of the included businesses.

Search & Portal

Our Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Key operational trends:

Share of Russian search market , including mobile, averaged 62.1% in Q2 2022, up from 59.7% in Q2 2021 and 61.0% in Q1 2022, according to Yandex Radar

Search share on Android in Russia was 61.9% in Q2 2022, up from 59.5% in Q2 2021 and 59.9% in Q1 2022, according to Yandex Radar

Search share on iOS in Russia was 48.4% in Q2 2022, up from 42.2% in Q2 2021 and 46.1% in Q1 2022, according to Yandex Radar

Mobile search traffic was 67.2% of our total search traffic in Q2 2022. Mobile revenues represented 58.6% of our search revenues in Q2 2022

Search queries in Russia grew 6% in Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Revenues 39,212 51,233 31% 74,157 95,067 28% Revenues Ex-TAC 32,151 43,215 34% 60,767 80,340 32% Adjusted EBITDA 18,543 28,461 53% 35,649 46,860 31% Adjusted EBITDA margin 47.3% 55.6% 8.3 pp 48.1% 49.3% 1.2 pp

Revenues increased by 31% and Revenues Ex-TAC grew by 34% year-on-year in Q2 2022. The growth was driven by solid trends in both the Yandex Advertising Network and our core search business (supported by further improvement of our search share, especially on iOS) with SMB (small and medium business) clients leading the growth. This solid performance was underpinned by the ongoing improvement in ad technologies and products (including for SMB) as well as market share gains resulting from the reallocation of advertising budgets on the back of the changes in competitive landscape.

Adjusted EBITDA margin came to 55.6% in Q2 2022 significantly improving compared with 47.3% in Q2 2021. The key drivers behind the margin expansion were rigorous cost control and optimization of the volume and timing of certain operational expenses (in light of the overall group's focus on cash preservation and stricter capital allocation) as well as a positive operating leverage effect driven by strong advertising revenue growth.

E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery

The E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment includes our transactional online-to-offline (O2O) businesses, which consist of (i) the mobility businesses, including ride-hailing in Russia and other countries across CIS and EMEA and Yandex Drive, our car-sharing business for both B2C and B2B and scooters; (ii) the E-commerce businesses in Russia and CIS, including Yandex Market, our multi-category e-commerce marketplace, Yandex Lavka Russia, our hyperlocal convenience store delivery service, and the grocery delivery service of Yandex Eats; and (iii) other O2O businesses, including Yandex Delivery, our last-mile logistics solution for individuals, enterprises and SMB; Yandex Eats Food Delivery, our ready-to-eat delivery service from restaurants; Lavka Israel, our hyperlocal convenience store delivery service; and several smaller experiments.

Key operational trends:

Total E-Commerce GMV increased by 67% year-on-year in Q2 2022

Yandex Market

The share of GMV sold by third-party sellers on our Yandex Market marketplace reached 84% in Q2 2022 compared to 70% in Q2 2021

Marketplace's assortment was 39.9 million SKUs as of the end of Q2 2022, up from 16.8 million SKUs as of the end of Q2 2021 and 26.1 million SKUs as of the end of Q1 2022

The number of active buyers 6 on Yandex Market marketplace increased by 60% year-on-year and reached 11.4 million as of the end of Q2 2022

The number of active sellers7 on Yandex Market marketplace increased by 137% year-on-year and reached 30.8 thousand as of the end of Q2 2022

Mobility

The number of rides in the Mobility services increased 28% compared to Q2 2021

GMV of the Mobility services grew 29% compared to Q2 2021

(6) An active buyer is a buyer who made at least 1 purchase in the last 12 months prior to the reporting date.

(7) An active seller is a seller who made at least 1 sale in the last 1 month prior to the reporting date.

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change GMV: Mobility 138,580 178,963 29% 257,982 346,381 34% E-Commerce 35,007 58,568 67% 59,493 123,148 107% First party (1P) business model 14,228 17,418 22% 25,612 36,595 43% Third party (3P) commission business model 20,779 41,150 98% 33,881 86,553 155% Other O2O services 15,071 23,439 56% 27,728 47,760 72% Revenues: Mobility 18,496 29,938 62% 36,550 56,499 55% E-Commerce 14,429 19,653 36% 26,630 40,397 52% Revenues from sale of goods (1P)8 11,791 14,140 20% 21,187 29,700 40% Commission and other e-commerce revenues9 2,638 5,513 109% 5,443 10,697 97% Other O2O services 4,424 7,966 80% 8,375 16,761 100% Eliminations (342) (1,083) n/m (417) (2,284) n/m Total revenues 37,007 56,474 53% 71,138 111,373 57% Adjusted EBITDA E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery: (9,062) 2,139 n/m (12,223) (6,064) n/m

(8) Revenues related to sales of goods include revenues from Yandex Market 1P sales, revenues from Yandex Lavka 1P sales in Russia, where we use a first-party (1P) business model and act as a direct retailer, and excludes delivery fee revenues related to these businesses.

(9) Commission and other e-commerce revenues include Yandex Market marketplace (3P) commission, delivery, service fee and advertising revenues of grocery delivery services of Yandex Eats, as well as delivery fee and advertising revenue of Yandex Lavka in Russia and other revenues.

The growth in GMV of Mobility reached 29% year-on-year in Q2 2022, driven by the similar increase in number of rides, driven by growth of rider base and their frequency. The growth in GMV of E-commerce reached 67% year-on-year in Q2 2022 affected by the higher focus on cash preservation this quarter as well as the normalization of the overall e-commerce market growth post peak demand in March 2022. The growth in GMV of other O2O services reached 56% year-on-year in Q2 2022, with Yandex Delivery, closely followed by Yandex Food Delivery service, being the largest contributors.

The E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment revenues increased by 53% year-on-year, mainly driven by Mobility and E-commerce services (where Yandex Lavka was the largest contributor to growth, followed by Yandex Market). Mobility revenues increased by 62%, driven by solid growth in rides and GMV in ride-hailing as well as by improvement in marketplace efficiency and driver supply. E-commerce revenues increased by 36% in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021. The slower-than-GMV revenue growth is primarily explained by the changes in 1P/3P revenue mix in Yandex Market (increase in the share of 3P GMV to 84% in Q2 2022 compared with 70% in Q2 2021). 1P revenues grew 20% year-on-year supported by the growth of Yandex Lavka (on the back of the controlled expansion in the number of dark stores in selected regions) and partly offset by a decrease in Yandex Market 1P sales (mostly as a result of planned strategy to preserve stock aimed at reduction of shortages in light of the increased complexity of the supply chain). Commission and other E-Commerce revenues grew by 109% due to 3P GMV growth and an improved effective take rate in Yandex Market. Other O2O services revenues delivered solid 80% year-on-year growth primarily driven by the growth of Yandex Delivery and Yandex Food Delivery, with Yandex Lavka Israel being the third largest contributor to the revenue growth.

Eliminations related to the E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment represent the eliminations of intercompany revenues between different businesses within the segment. The year-on-year dynamic was mainly attributed to a higher volume of E-commerce orders fulfilled by our Yandex Delivery business growing from a low base as well as the growing volume of Yandex Market orders delivered using our Yandex Drive fleet.

Adjusted EBITDA of E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery was RUB 2,139 million in Q2 2022 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of RUB 9,062 million in Q2 2021. This significant increase in profitability was driven primarily by improvements in operational efficiency across most of the key businesses included in the segment, as well as a group-wide focus on cash generation and stricter cost control, which included a hiring freeze, optimization of marketing expenses and other overheads, among others.

Plus and Entertainment Services

The Plus and Entertainment Services segment includes our subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex Music, Kinopoisk, Yandex Afisha and our production center Yandex Studio.

Key operational trends:

Number of Yandex Plus subscribers reached 13.7 million as of the end of Q2 2022, up 53% from the end of Q2 2021

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Revenues 4,094 6,150 50% 7,580 11,981 58% Adjusted EBITDA (1,732) (2,595) 50% (2,989) (5,766) 93% Adjusted EBITDA margin -42.3% -42.2% 0.1 pp -39.4% -48.1% -8.7 pp

Plus and Entertainment Services revenues grew 50% in Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the growth of subscription revenue on the back of the expanding base of paid subscribers and changes in tariff mix, as well as good performance in other revenue streams (including licensing and Afisha). Adjusted EBITDA loss of RUB 2.6 billion reflects the increase of the business growth to underpin expansion of the Yandex Plus subscriber base.

Classifieds

The Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex Realty and Yandex Rent.

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Revenues 1,995 2,085 5% 3,778 4,257 13% Adjusted EBITDA 728 541 -26% 1,113 818 -27% Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.5% 25.9% -10.6 pp 29.5% 19.2% -10.3 pp

Classifieds revenues increased by 5% in Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021. The positive growth was supported by improvements in our monetization strategies and value-added services, increased dealers' retention as well as strong performance of Yandex Realty, which offset the adverse impact of the significant downturn on a new car market. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to RUB 0.5 billion in Q2 2022 compared with RUB 0.7 billion in Q2 2021 with margin decreasing 11 pp year-on-year as a result of the revenue growth deterioration, partially offset by the group-wide cost optimization.

Other Business Units and Initiatives

The Other Business Units and Initiatives segment includes our self-driving vehicles business (Yandex SDG), Zen, Yandex Cloud, Yandex Education, Devices, FinTech, Toloka, RouteQ and number of other experiments.

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Revenues 4,929 10,185 107% 9,741 17,450 79% Adjusted EBITDA (2,779) (2,896) 4% (4,927) (9,023) 83% Adjusted EBITDA margin -56.4% -28.4% 28 pp -50.6% -51.7% -1.1 pp

Other Business Units and Initiatives revenues increased 107% year-on-year in Q2 2022, driven mainly by Devices, Cloud and Education. Devices revenue increased 165% year-on-year to RUB 4.3 billion in Q2 2022 driven by solid demand for our smart devices, including the recently launched second generation of the flagship Yandex Station, supported by the gradual recovery of logistics and production in China after COVID-related lockdowns. Cloud revenue grew 207% year-on-year, which was driven by the increasing demand for Cloud services and solid improvement in our market share on the back of the product portfolio expansion and changing competitive landscape on the domestic market.

The adjusted EBITDA loss amounted to RUB 2.9 billion (including RUB 1.5 billion investments on SDG), compared to RUB 2.8 billion in Q2 2021. The segment demonstrated a material improvement of relative losses as a percentage of revenue primarily driven by solid performance in Cloud and Devices, which have now both reached positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time.

Eliminations

Eliminations related to our revenues represent the elimination of transactions between the reportable segments, including advertising revenues, intercompany revenues related to brand royalties, data centers, devices intercompany sales and others.

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Revenues: Segment revenues 87,237 126,127 45% 166,394 240,128 44% Eliminations (5,835) (8,379) 44% (11,856) (16,370) 38% Total revenues 81,402 117,748 45% 154,538 223,758 45% Adjusted EBITDA: Segment adjusted EBITDA 5,698 25,650 350% 16,623 26,825 61% Eliminations 82 44 -46% 178 140 -21% Total adjusted EBITDA 5,780 25,694 345% 16,801 26,965 60%

Eliminations related to our revenues increased 44% in Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021. The increase was mainly attributed to the intercompany revenue in Search and Portal (related to cross service advertising and marketing activities, data centers rent paid by business units and brand royalties).

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Our operating costs and expenses consist of cost of revenues, product development expenses, sales, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), and depreciation and amortization expenses (D&A). Apart from D&A, each of the above expense categories include personnel-related costs and expenses, relevant office space rental, and related share-based compensation expenses. Increases across all cost categories reflect investments in overall growth. In Q2 2022, our headcount decreased by 191 full-time employees. The total number of full-time employees was 18,870 as of June 30, 2022, down by 1% compared with March 31, 2022, and up 27% from June 30, 2021. The decrease primarily reflected the hiring freeze that we implemented during the quarter as a result of our focus on stricter budgeting and cost control due to the high level of uncertainty in the macro environment. The employee turnover remained at a normal level during Q2 2022.

Operating Expenses

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Cost of revenues 41,774 48,721 17% 75,816 99,732 32% Cost of revenues as a % of revenues 51.3% 41.4% -9.9 pp 49.1% 44.6% -4.5 pp including TAC 6,231 7,336 18% 11,632 13,482 16% TAC as a % of revenues 7.7% 6.2% -1.5 pp 7.5% 6.0% -1.5 pp Product development 11,234 16,826 50% 22,243 35,987 62% As a % of revenues 13.8% 14.3% 0.5 pp 14.4% 16.1% 1.7 pp Sales, general and administrative 27,476 35,742 30% 50,571 76,547 51% As a % of revenues 33.8% 30.4% -3.4 pp 32.7% 34.2% 1.5 pp Depreciation and amortization 5,641 7,713 37% 10,898 15,180 39% As a % of revenues 6.9% 6.6% -0.3 pp 7.1% 6.8% -0.3 pp Total operating expenses 86,125 109,002 27% 159,528 227,446 43% As a % of revenues 105.8% 92.6% -13.2 pp 103.2% 101.6% -1.6 pp

Total operating expenses increased 27% in Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021, decelerating from 45% year-on-year growth in Q1 2022. The increase was mainly due to personnel expenses and headcount growth across most of our business units attributed to the growth of the business, сost of revenues related to E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery businesses and Plus and Entertainment services, partially mitigated by the optimization of advertising and performance marketing activities.

TAC grew 18% in Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021 and represented 6.2% of total revenues, down 142 basis points compared with Q2 2021. The year-on-year dynamic of TAC as a share of revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in the share of advertising revenues as a percentage of total revenues as well as the optimization of TAC rates.

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change SBC expense included in cost of revenues 126 129 2% 250 280 12% SBC expense included in product development 2,592 3,926 51% 6,034 7,466 24% SBC expense included in SG&A 2,144 2,440 14% 4,382 5,014 14% Total SBC expense 4,862 6,495 34% 10,666 12,760 20% As a % of revenues 6.0% 5.5% -0.5 pp 6.9% 5.7% -1.2 pp

Total SBC expenses increased 34% in Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021. The growth was primarily related to settlement of Business Unit Equity Awards in cash, which led to additional cost recognized immediately in Q2 2022. As disclosed in our Annual Report, in light of the current geopolitical and macroeconomic crisis and suspension of trading in our Class A shares on Nasdaq, our Board of Directors approved an amendment of our outstanding equity incentive awards. Accordingly, during the remainder of 2022 participants will receive cash compensation on the vesting dates of the relevant equity awards, in an amount equal to the target value of each tranche of such awards.

Income/(loss) from operations

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Income/(loss) from operations (4,723) 8,746 n/m (4,990) (3,688) -26%

Income from operations amounted to RUB 8.7 billion in Q2 2022 compared to loss from operations of RUB 4.7 billion in Q2 2021. The increase of the income reflects the improvement of Adjusted EBITDA to RUB 25.7 billion from RUB 5.8 billion in Q2 2021 on the back of the increased operational efficiency and stricter cost control across the group.

Other income/(loss), net for Q2 2022 was loss of RUB 6,105 million, down from income of RUB 230 million in Q2 2021. Other income/(loss), net includes foreign exchange losses in the amount of RUB 5,903 million and RUB 555 million in Q2 2022 and Q2 2021 respectively. The increase of foreign exchange losses reflects the appreciation of Russian ruble against to US dollar by 64% and 5% during Q2 2022 and Q2 2021 respectively.

Income tax expense for Q2 2022 was RUB 3,732 million, up from RUB 485 million in Q2 2021. Our effective tax rate in Q2 2022 was positive of 31.7% compared to negative tax rate of 11.6% in Q2 2021. If we remove the effects of deferred tax asset valuation allowances, SBC expense, tax on dividends, tax provisions recognized, tax effects on debt relief income exemption and permanent difference both related to restructuring of convertible debt, our effective tax rate for Q2 2022 was 20.5%, compared to 21.3% for Q2 2021 as adjusted for similar effects, except of those related to restructuring of convertible debt. The change in the tax rate without above-mentioned effects was primarily driven by the permanent difference between US GAAP and tax accounting in the books of certain of our subsidiaries and reduced tax rate in certain Russian subsidiaries.

Net income was RUB 8.1 billion in Q2 2022, compared with net loss of RUB 4.7 billion in Q2 2021. The changes were mainly attributable to significant growth of operational profitability, as well as a gain on restructuring of our convertible debt in Q2 2022 which were partly offset by growth of foreign exchange losses and income taxes.

Net cash flow from operating activities for Q2 2022 was RUB 20.9 billion ($408.1 million) and capital expenditures were RUB 7.7 billion ($150.6 million).

The total number of shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 was 358,940,491, including 323,241,816 Class A shares, 35,698,674 Class B shares, and one Priority share and excluding 558,663 Class A shares held in treasury and all Class C shares outstanding solely as a result of the conversion of Class B shares into Class A shares. Any such Class C shares will be cancelled.

There were also employee share options outstanding to purchase up to an additional 2.9 million shares, at a weighted average exercise price of $44.32 per share, 2.1 million of which were fully vested; equity-settled share appreciation rights (SARs) for 0.1 million shares, at a weighted average measurement price of $32.85, all of which were fully vested; restricted share units (RSUs) covering 12.6 million shares, of which RSUs to acquire 6.2 million shares were fully vested; performance share units (PSUs) for 0.3 million shares; synthetic options for 2.0 million, 0.7 million of which were fully vested; Business Unit Equity Awards for 1.9 million, 1.2 million of which were fully vested.

Impact of the current geopolitical crisis

Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on the Russian and global economy have created an exceptionally challenging environment for our business and our team.

These developments have adversely impacted (and may in the future materially adversely impact) the macroeconomic climate in Russia, resulting in significant volatility of the ruble, currency controls, materially increased interest rates and inflation and a potential contraction in consumer spending, as well as the withdrawal of foreign businesses and suppliers from the Russian market. We provided detailed information on our risk exposure and possible adverse impacts on our businesses in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed April 20, 2022.

We continue to provide services to our users and partners as usual. We are taking appropriate measures to conserve cash, consider our capital allocation and budget appropriately during this period of uncertainty, while remaining committed to continue investing in the development of our key businesses and services. We are closely monitoring sanctions and export control developments and the macroeconomic climate in Russia and we are assessing contingency plans to address potential developments. Our Board and management are focused on the wellbeing of our approximately 19,000 employees in Russia and abroad, while doing everything we can to safeguard the interests of our shareholders and other stakeholders.

With regards to our financial position as of June 30, 2022, our analysis of the effect from the current geopolitical crisis on goodwill and non-current assets shows no material impact.

ABOUT YANDEX

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company registered in the Netherlands that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets. More information on Yandex can be found at https://ir.yandex/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial and business performance, our business and strategy and the impact of the current geopolitical and macroeconomic developments and of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on our industry, business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "guide," "intend," "likely," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others, macroeconomic and geopolitical developments affecting the Russian economy or our business, changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regulatory and business responses to that crisis, competitive pressures, changes in advertising patterns, changes in user preferences, technological developments, and our need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and "Risk Factors" in the Shareholder Circular filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 20, 2022 and November 18, 2019, respectively, and are available on our investor relations website at https://ir.yandex/sec-filings and on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/. All information in this release and in the attachments is as of July 26, 2022, and Yandex undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present the following non-GAAP financial measures: ex-TAC revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable U.S. GAAP measures", included following the accompanying financial tables. We define the various non-GAAP financial measures we use as follows:

Ex-TAC revenues means U.S. GAAP revenues less total traffic acquisition costs (TAC).

Adjusted EBITDA means U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) plus (1)depreciation and amortization, (2)SBC expense, (3) interest expense, (4) income tax expense, (5) expenses related to the contingent compensation payable to employees in connection with certain business combinations, (6)loss from equity method investments, (7) impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, less (1) interest income and (2) other income/(loss), net and (3) gain on restructuring of convertible debt.

Adjusted net income means U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) plus (1)SBC expense, (2)expenses related to the contingent compensation payable to certain employees in connection with certain business combinations, (3) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to our convertible debt adjusted for the related income tax effect, (4) impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets adjusted for the related income tax effect, less (1) foreign exchange (gains)/losses adjusted for the related income tax effect and (2) gain on restructuring of convertible debt adjusted for the related income tax effect.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management for evaluating financial performance as well as decision-making. Management believes that these metrics reflect the organic, core operating performance of the company, and therefore are useful to analysts and investors in providing supplemental information that helps them understand, model and forecast the evolution of our operating business.

Although our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for operational decision-making and considers these financial measures to be useful for analysts and investors, we recognize that there are a number of limitations related to such measures. In particular, it should be noted that several of these measures exclude some recurring costs, particularly share-based compensation. In addition, the components of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of the measures described above may differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report their results of operations.

Below we describe why we make particular adjustments to certain U.S. GAAP financial measures:

TAC

We believe that it may be useful for investors and analysts to review certain measures both in accordance with U.S. GAAP and net of the effect of TAC, which we view as comparable to sales bonuses but, unlike sales bonuses, are not deducted from U.S. GAAP revenues. By presenting revenue, net of TAC, we believe that investors and analysts are able to obtain a clearer picture of our business without the impact of the revenues we share with our partners.

SBC

SBC is a significant expense item, and an important part of our compensation and incentive programs. As it is highly dependent on our share price at the time of equity award grants, we believe that it is useful for investors and analysts to see certain financial measures excluding the impact of these charges in order to obtain a clearer picture of our operating performance.

Foreign exchange gains/(losses)

Because we hold significant assets and liabilities in currencies other than our Russian ruble operating currency, and because foreign exchange fluctuations are outside of our operational control, we believe that it is useful to present adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and related margin measures excluding these effects, in order to provide greater clarity regarding our operating performance.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

We also adjust net income/(loss) for interest expense representing amortization of the debt discount related to our convertible senior notes due 2025 issued in Q1 2020. We have eliminated this expense from adjusted net income as it is non-cash in nature and is not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Expenses related to contingent consideration

We may incur expenses in connection with acquisitions that are not indicative of our recurring core operating performance. In particular, we are required under U.S. GAAP to accrue as an expense the contingent compensation that is payable to certain employees in connection with certain business combinations. We eliminate these acquisition-related expenses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to provide management and investors a tool for comparing on a period-to-period basis our operating performance in the ordinary course of operations.

Goodwill and other intangible assets impairment

Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2022 exclude a loss from intangible assets impairment related to E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery business of RUB 2,740 million (the amount of excess of fair value of intangible assets over its carrying value) and related income tax gain of RUB 548 million.

Gain on restructuring of convertible debt

Adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and related margin measures for Q2 2022 exclude gain on restructuring of our convertible debt. Adjusted net income for Q2 2022 and its margin measures also exclude income tax attributable to this gain. In June 2022, Yandex completed the purchase of 93.2% in aggregate principal amount of its $1.25 billion 0.75% Convertible Notes due 2025 and provided with a call option giving a right to redeem all remaining Notes ending on September 12, 2022. As a result of the restructuring, a gain in the amount of RUB 9,305 million and a related income tax expense in the amount of RUB 751 million were recognized.

The tables at the end of this release provide detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure we use from the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

YANDEX N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

As of December 31, June 30, June 30, 2021* 2022 2022 RUB RUB

$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 79,275 75,592 1,477.6 Term deposits 23,415 - - Investments in marketable equity securities 4,049 - - Accounts receivable, net 43,568 37,685 736.6 Inventory 9,587 15,823 309.3 Prepaid expenses 12,663 12,670 247.7 VAT reclaimable 13,498 12,701 248.3 Funds receivable, net 6,180 4,118 80.5 Other current assets 7,740 7,745 151.4 Total current assets 199,975 166,334 3,251.4 Goodwill 117,864 118,521 2,316.8 Property and equipment, net 98,325 107,291 2,097.2 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,245 31,544 616.6 Intangible assets, net 22,359 18,929 370.0 Content assets, net 13,767 15,339 299.8 Equity method investments 9,425 6,489 126.8 Deferred tax assets 5,625 5,627 110.0 Long-term prepaid expenses 3,278 3,589 70.2 Other non-current assets 8,633 8,758 171.2 Total non-current assets 315,521 316,087 6,178.6 TOTAL ASSETS 515,496 482,421 9,430.0 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 84,495 77,478 1,514.4 Debt, current portion - 23,358 456.6 Income and non-income taxes payable 16,196 20,555 401.8 Deferred revenue 10,415 10,783 210.8 Total current liabilities 111,106 132,174 2,583.6 Debt, non-current portion 85,835 26,438 516.8 Operating lease liabilities 24,642 20,672 404.1 Finance lease liabilities 15,350 15,612 305.2 Deferred tax liabilities 2,989 2,855 55.8 Other accrued liabilities 2,649 2,976 58.1 Total non-current liabilities 131,465 68,553 1,340.0 Total liabilities 242,571 200,727 3,923.7 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 869 338 6.6 Shareholders' equity: Priority share: €1 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding - - - Ordinary shares: par value (Class A €0.01, Class B €0.10 and Class C €0.09); shares authorized (Class A: 500,000,000, Class B: 37,138,658, and Class C: 37,748,658); shares issued (Class A: 323,800,479, Class B: 35,698,674, and Class C: 10,000); shares outstanding (Class A: 323,004,678, and 323,241,816, respectively, Class B: 35,698,674 and Class C: nil) 281 281 5.5 Treasury shares at cost (Class A: 795,801 and 558,663, respectively) (2,728 ) (1,393 ) (27.2 ) Additional paid-in capital 112,942 116,634 2,279.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,193 23,304 455.5 Retained earnings 131,488 125,293 2,449.1 Total equity attributable to Yandex N.V. 258,176 264,119 5,162.8 Noncontrolling interests 13,880 17,237 336.9 Total shareholders' equity 272,056 281,356 5,499.7 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 515,496 482,421 9,430.0



YANDEX N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 RUB RUB $ RUB RUB $











Revenues 81,402 117,748 2,301.7 154,538 223,758 4,373.9 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues(1) 41,774 48,721 952.4 75,816 99,732 1,949.5 Product development(1) 11,234 16,826 328.9 22,243 35,987 703.4 Sales, general and administrative(1) 27,476 35,742 698.6 50,571 76,547 1,496.4 Depreciation and amortization 5,641 7,713 150.8 10,898 15,180 296.7 Total operating costs and expenses 86,125 109,002 2,130.7 159,528 227,446 4,446.0 Income/(loss) from operations (4,723 ) 8,746 171.0 (4,990 ) (3,688 ) (72.1 ) Interest income 1,180 1,037 20.3 2,357 2,399 46.9 Interest expense (861 ) (1,109 ) (21.7 ) (1,654 ) (1,729 ) (33.8 ) Gain on restructuring of convertible debt - 9,305 181.9 - 9,305 181.9 Loss from equity method investments (5 ) (86 ) (1.7 ) (6 ) (451 ) (8.8 ) Other income/(loss), net 230 (6,105 ) (119.4 ) 689 (4,567 ) (89.3 ) Net income/(loss) before income taxes (4,179 ) 11,788 230.4 (3,604 ) 1,269 24.8 Income tax expense 485 3,732 72.9 4,280 6,250 122.2 Net income/(loss) (4,664 ) 8,056 157.5 (7,884 ) (4,981 ) (97.4 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 785 (2,290 ) (44.8 ) 1,028 (3,676 ) (71.8 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V. (3,879 ) 5,766 112.7 (6,856 ) (8,657 ) (169.2 ) Net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B share: Basic (10.88 ) 15.54 0.30 (19.26 ) (23.53 ) (0.46 ) Diluted (10.88 ) 15.32 0.30 (19.26 ) (23.53 ) (0.46 ) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B shares used in per share computation Basic 356,616,989 371,106,744 371,106,744 356,017,710 367,856,773 367,856,773 Diluted 356,616,989 376,105,159 376,105,159 356,017,710 367,856,773 367,856,773

(1) These balances exclude depreciation and amortization expenses, which are presented separately, and include share-based compensation expenses of:

Cost of revenues 126 129 2.5 250 280 5.5 Product development 2,592 3,926 76.7 6,034 7,466 145.9 Sales, general and administrative 2,144 2,440 47.8 4,382 5,014 98.0



YANDEX N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)



Three months ended June 30,

2021 2022 2022

RUB RUB $ CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income/(loss) (4,664 ) 8,056 157.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 4,239 5,858 114.5 Amortization of intangible assets 1,402 1,855 36.3 Amortization of content assets 1,682 2,324 45.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets amortization and the lease liability accretion 2,631 3,485 68.1 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 519 532 10.4 Share-based compensation expense 4,862 (2,713 ) (53.0 ) Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) (3,662 ) 353 6.9 Foreign exchange losses 555 5,903 115.4 Loss from equity method investments 5 86 1.7 Gain on restructuring of convertible debt - (9,305 ) (181.9 ) Impairment of long-lived assets - 2,740 53.6 Provision for expected credit losses 224 401 7.8 Other 231 240 4.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (1,134 ) 283 5.5 Prepaid expenses (4,687 ) (1,714 ) (33.5 ) Inventory (382 ) (2,401 ) (46.9 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities and non-income taxes payable (1,034 ) 9,354 182.8 Deferred revenue 462 910 17.8 Other assets (3,549 ) (1,830 ) (35.8 ) Content assets (2,888 ) (3,017 ) (59.0 ) Content liabilities 315 (524 ) (10.2 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities (4,873 ) 20,876 408.1 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (13,685 ) (7,704 ) (150.6 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (46 ) - - Investments in marketable equity securities (1,422 ) - - Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities 2,578 - - Investments in term deposits (56,941 ) - - Maturities of term deposits 70,437 2,000 39.1 Loans granted (474 ) (13 ) (0.3 ) Proceeds from repayments of loans 577 41 0.8 Other investing activities (144 ) 32 0.7 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 880 (5,644 ) (110.3 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of share options 244 - - Repayment of convertible debt - (45,832 ) (895.9 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt - 46,446 907.9 Payment for finance leases (128 ) (372 ) (7.3 ) Other financing activities (490 ) (645 ) (12.6 ) Net cash used in financing activities (374 ) (403 ) (7.9 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (644 ) (25,274 ) (494.1 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (5,011 ) (10,445 ) (204.2 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 92,925 86,312 1,687.2 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 87,914 75,867 1,483.0

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 92,878 86,047 1,682.0 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 47 265 5.2 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 92,925 86,312 1,687.2

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 87,867 75,592 1,477.6 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 47 275 5.4 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 87,914 75,867 1,483.0



YANDEX N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)



Six months ended June 30,

2021 2022 2022

RUB RUB $ CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss (7,884 ) (4,981 ) (97.4 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 8,015 11,649 227.7 Amortization of intangible assets 2,883 3,531 69.0 Amortization of content assets 3,072 4,626 90.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets amortization and the lease liability accretion 5,030 7,711 150.7 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,036 585 11.4 Share-based compensation expense 10,666 3,552 69.4 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) (4,065 ) 315 6.2 Foreign exchange losses 291 4,231 82.7 Loss from equity method investments 6 451 8.8 Gain on restructuring of convertible debt - (9,305 ) (181.9 ) Impairment of long-lived assets - 3,644 71.2 Provision for expected credit losses 506 1,038 20.3 Other 180 481 9.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (2,982 ) 4,540 88.7 Prepaid expenses (5,196 ) (2,395 ) (46.7 ) Inventory (1,988 ) (6,065 ) (118.6 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities and non-income taxes payable 5,907 (1,108 ) (21.6 ) Deferred revenue 287 694 13.6 Other assets (8,110 ) 185 3.6 Content assets (7,547 ) (6,199 ) (121.2 ) Content liabilities 3,581 (353 ) (6.9 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,688 16,827 328.9 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (17,244 ) (25,687 ) (502.1 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (7,274 ) (820 ) (16.0 ) Investments in marketable equity securities (9,869 ) - - Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities 2,735 5,859 114.5 Investments in debt securities - 100 2.0 Investments in term deposits (187,251 ) (2,000 ) (39.1 ) Maturities of term deposits 170,608 25,769 503.6 Loans granted (560 ) (25 ) (0.5 ) Proceeds from repayments of loans 577 480 9.4 Other investing activities (231 ) (206 ) (4.0 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (48,509 ) 3,470 67.8 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of share options 864 - - Repayment of convertible debt - (45,832 ) (895.9 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt - 46,781 914.4 Payment of contingent consideration and holdback amount (10 ) (69 ) (1.3 ) Payment for finance leases (202 ) (719 ) (14.1 ) Payment of overdraft borrowings - (2,940 ) (57.5 ) Other financing activities (1,240 ) (1,156 ) (22.5 ) Net cash used in financing activities (588 ) (3,935 ) (76.9 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 877 (19,893 ) (388.8 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (44,532 ) (3,531 ) (69.0 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 132,446 79,398 1,552.0 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 87,914 75,867 1,483.0

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 132,398 79,274 1,549.6 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 48 124 2.4 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 132,446 79,398 1,552.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 87,867 75,592 1,477.6 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 47 275 5.4 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 87,914 75,867 1,483.0



YANDEX N.V.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE U.S. GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of Ex-TAC Revenues to U.S. GAAP Revenues

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Total revenues 81,402 117,748 45% 154,538 223,758 45% Less: traffic acquisition costs (TAC) 6,231 7,336 18% 11,632 13,482 16% Ex-TAC revenues 75,171 110,412 47% 142,906 210,276 47%



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP Net Income/(loss)

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Net income/(loss) (4,664) 8,056 n/m (7,884) (4,981) -37% Add: depreciation and amortization 5,641 7,713 37% 10,898 15,180 39% Add: SBC expense 4,862 6,495 34% 10,666 12,760 20% Add: compensation expense related to contingent consideration - - n/m 227 (27) n/m Less: gain on restructuring of convertible debt - (9,305) n/m - (9,305) n/m Less: interest income (1,180) (1,037) -12% (2,357) (2,399) 2% Add: interest expense 861 1,109 29% 1,654 1,729 5% Add: loss from equity method investments 5 86 n/m 6 451 n/m Less: other income/(loss), net (230) 6,105 n/m (689) 4,567 n/m Add: impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - 2,740 n/m - 2,740 n/m Add: income tax expense 485 3,732 n/m 4,280 6,250 46% Adjusted EBITDA 5,780 25,694 345% 16,801 26,965 60%



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to U.S. GAAP Net Income/(loss)

In RUB millions Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Net income/(loss) (4,664) 8,056 n/m (7,884) (4,981) -37% Add: SBC expense 4,862 6,495 34% 10,666 12,760 20% Add: compensation expense related to contingent consideration - - n/m 227 (27) n/m Less: foreign exchange gains/(losses) 555 5,903 n/m 291 4,231 n/m Add: income tax attributable to foreign exchange gains/(losses) (130) (1,491) n/m (57) (1,183) n/m Less: gain on restructuring of convertible debt - (9,305) n/m - (9,305) n/m Add: income tax attributable to gain on restructuring of convertible debt - 752 n/m - 752 n/m Add: impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - 2,740 n/m - 2,740 n/m Less: income tax attributable to impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - (548) n/m - (548) n/m Add: amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 519 532 3% 1,036 585 -44% Less: income tax attributable to amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (130) - n/m (259) (14) -95% Adjusted net income 1,012 13,134 n/m 4,020 5,010 25%



