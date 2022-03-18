U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.75
    +19.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,473.62
    -7.14 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,793.54
    +178.76 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.31
    +4.29 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.12
    +1.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    -15.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.51 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1066
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1510
    -0.0410 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3182
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,281.65
    +417.88 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.05
    +24.18 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.92
    +20.58 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Yandex is Exploring Strategic Options for News Aggregation Service and Zen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • YNDX

MOSCOW, RUSSIA and AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Yandex N.V., a Netherlands-registered company and one of Europe's largest internet businesses as well as the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today confirmed that the company is exploring different strategic options, including divestment, for its news aggregation service and infotainment platform Zen. The company intends to focus on developing its other technology-related businesses and products (including search, advertising, self-driving and cloud) and transactional services (including ride-hailing, e-commerce, video/audio and streaming), among others.

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX:YNDX) is a technology company registered in the Netherlands that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services, navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets. More information on Yandex can be found at https://yandex.com/company/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our potential divestment of our news aggregation service and our infotainment platform Zen, are forward-looking statements. This process is at an early stage and the Company can provide no assurance that it will be successful in identifying a buyer, negotiating acceptable terms or closing a transaction. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others, macroeconomic and geopolitical developments affecting the Russian economy or our business, changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regulatory and business responses to that crisis, competitive pressures, changes in advertising patterns, changes in user preferences, and technological developments, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and "Risk Factors" in the Shareholder Circular filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1, 2021 and November 18, 2019, respectively, and are available on our investor relations website at https://ir.yandex/sec-filings and on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/. All information in this release and in the attachments is as of March 18, 2022, and Yandex undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Yulia Gerasimova
Phone: +7 495 974-35-38
E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Press Office

Ilya Grabovskiy
Phone: +7 495 739-70-00
E-mail: pr@yandex-team.ru

SOURCE: Yandex N.V.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693742/Yandex-is-Exploring-Strategic-Options-for-News-Aggregation-Service-and-Zen

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Didi, and TAL Education Group Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued their climb this week, sparked by Chinese regulators voicing support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up 8.2% as of 10 a.m. ET. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but thanks to its Friday morning rally, Nio is all set to wrap up what could eventually be one of its strongest weeks in recent months. As of this writing, the stock is already 26.5% higher through the week.

  • Why StoneCo stock is skyrocketing today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why StoneCo stock is popping today despite missing earnings estimates.

  • The Warren Buffett phrase that defines the market right now: Adam Dell

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old Oracle of Investing, has seen just about every type of market. Buffett has a phrase that captures exactly what the market is experiencing right now, says venture capitalist Adam Dell.

  • Here's Why StoneCo Stock Is Jumping Higher on Friday

    An analyst upgrade in response to better-than-expected fourth-quarter results is giving the e-commerce stock a lift.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Popping This Week

    The end result has been a jump in shares of electric semi truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA). As of early Friday trading, Nikola stock was more than 15% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This week's move in the share price brings Nikola's gains over the past two weeks to about 30%.

  • Koch Industries Continues Operations at Russian Factories

    (Bloomberg) -- Koch Industries will continue to operate its two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, according to a company statement.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceKoch’s Guardian Industries operates

  • How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

    You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • After Rivian's Plunge, Is Now the Time to Buy?

    The Nasdaq Composite Index has fallen nearly 19.6% this year as of this writing. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has fallen 65% so far in 2022. To begin with, it is important to understand that Rivian stock isn't the surest way to riches, as some early investors believed.

  • Stock Traders Endure a $3.5 Trillion Triple Witching Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are enduring fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarStock transactions spiked at the open as the exp

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Global Exodus From Chinese Markets Prompts Xi to Change Tack

    (Bloomberg) -- It took one of the biggest stock-market routs in Chinese history, but President Xi Jinping may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarA sw

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • Nvidia Stock Needs a Catalyst. It Could Get One Next Week.

    Nvidia's flagship GTC conference and the company's investor day next week may provide momentum for a turnaround in the stock price.

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Best Stocks to Buy in a Recession

    Since 1980, we’ve had six recessions. We aren’t there yet. But if we do get there, don’t fret too much. In five of the last six recessions, the S&P 500 was up a year later.

  • Strategist on GameStop: 'I don’t see why this is a $90 stock'

    GameStop's stock looks very overvalued, suggests one veteran strategist.