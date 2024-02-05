Advertisement
Yandex NV agrees $5.2 bln sale of Russian assets to investor consortium

Reuters
·1 min read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nasdaq-listed technology company Yandex NV on Monday said it had agreed a 475-billion-rouble ($5.21 billion) cash and shares deal to sell its Russian assets to a consortium of Russian investors, including a fund ultimately owned by oil major Lukoil.

Often referred to as "Russia's Google", tech firm Yandex developed leading online services, including search, advertising and ride-hailing, and was one of the few Russian companies with the potential to become a global business until Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Monday's agreement is the most significant development in the company's corporate restructuring. Yandex and the Kremlin have been engaged in negotiations for around 18 months to try and spin off Yandex's Russian businesses from its Dutch parent company, Yandex NV. ($1 = 91.1500 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

