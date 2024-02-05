Yandex Parent Cuts Ties to Russia in $5.2 Billion Unit Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Yandex NV reached an agreement to sell its Russian business, including the nation’s most popular search engine, to a group led by management in a deal valued at about $5.2 billion.

The investors will get stakes in Yandex International PJSC, which was registered in Russia’s Kaliningrad special economic zone late last year. The total value of the deal will be 475 billion rubles, subject to adjustments and payable in a combination of cash and Class A shares of the parent company, according to a statement from Yandex on Monday.

The divorce, which took over a year to negotiate as the tech firm attempted to navigate fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, opens the way for Yandex’s Dutch-registered parent to develop some projects abroad. The Russian unit represented more than 95% of the Yandex Group’s consolidated revenues in the first nine months of 2023, and approximately 95% of its consolidated assets and employees.

“The proposed transaction will allow shareholders to recover some value for the businesses that we are divesting, while unlocking new growth potential for the international businesses we will retain and enabling the divested businesses to operate under new ownership,” Yandex Chairman John Boynton said in a statement.

Alongside Yandex’s management, the group of purchasers includes a fund linked to oil giant Lukoil PJSC and several entrepreneurs, none of whom is sanctioned, according to the statement. They are Alexander Chachava, the owner of My.Games, Pavel Prass, who owns a specialized depositary in Russia, and Alexander Ryazanov, a businessman who was once a top executive at Gazprom PJSC.

Yandex management will get the biggest stake in the Russian business, while Lukoil will hold 10%, the oil company said Monday.

Shares declined as much as 7% in Moscow trading after the news was announced, before paring losses to trade down about 3.4% as of 11:20am local time.

Yandex, which also owns a popular ride-hailing application and an ecommerce platform in Russia, has come under intense pressure both there and abroad since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine almost two years ago. Founder Arkady Volozh was hit by European Union sanctions in June 2022, with the bloc citing Yandex’s support of Russian propaganda as a reason for the measures.

Yandex sold its politically sensitive news aggregation service shortly after he was sanctioned. Volozh, who lives in Israel, condemned the war in August. His family trust owns 8.5% of Yandex and controls 45% of its voting rights, which are exercised by the board after Volozh relinquished his voting power. The company has been registered in the Netherlands since 2007, in what was a common strategy for Russian companies seeking foreign investors. Its shares traded on the Nasdaq until they were suspended following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The deal will be closed in two stages and was structured with a discount of at least 50%, which Russia requires for exiting companies that are registered in countries Moscow considers unfriendly. About half of the transaction amount will be paid in cash, and in Chinese yuan outside Russia. The rest will be a stock component including 176 million shares of the Dutch parent that the buyer already holds or will acquire, according to the statement.

Yandex NV will retain a portfolio of international businesses and other non-Russian assets to develop, including an AI cloud platform and a developer of self-driving technologies.

