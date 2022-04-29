U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,260.25
    -23.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,768.00
    -60.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,330.25
    -124.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.80
    +0.44 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.90
    +24.60 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.38 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    +0.0072 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -2.65 (-8.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2557
    +0.0097 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1680
    -0.6690 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,461.46
    -158.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.60
    +3.76 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.13
    +25.94 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Yandex Provides Update on Convertible Notes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • YNDX

MOSCOW, RUSSIA and AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Yandex N.V., a Dutch public limited company and one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today provided an update in relation to its 0.75% Convertible Notes due 2025 (the "Notes").

On February 28, 2022, Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in the securities of a number of companies with material operations in Russia, including the Class A shares of Yandex. This suspension currently remains in place. Under the terms of the Notes, in the event of a suspension of trading of Yandex's Class A shares on Nasdaq of more than five trading days, the noteholders have the right to require Yandex to redeem their notes at par plus accrued interest. The current principal amount outstanding is $1.25 billion. Yandex issued a notice to the noteholders on March 9, 2022, informing them of their redemption rights.

Yandex is currently engaged in ongoing discussions with the advisors to an ad hoc committee of noteholders with a view to reaching a fair and sustainable solution for all parties involved. It has agreed with the members of the ad hoc committee to amend the period during which noteholders may exercise their redemption right to the period from May 3, 2022 to June 7, 2022. This has the effect that the redemption right will be exercisable for a further 30 days. Yandex anticipates that noteholders holding the required majority of the notes will formally approve this extension in the next week by way of an amendment to the conditions of the notes.

Yandex asks noteholders to contact it to ensure that they are included in all future discussions in relation to the notes. If any noteholders have not yet been in contact with Yandex or its financial advisors, they should immediately contact Yandex or its financial advisors via email at askIR@yandex-team.ruor project.phoenix@alvarezandmarsal.com. They may also contact Houlihan Lokey, financial advisors to the ad hoc committee of noteholders, at ProjectYorkHL@hl.com.

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX:YNDX) is a technology company registered in the Netherlands that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and navigation products, while also expanding into e-commerce, online entertainment, cloud computing and other markets to assist millions of consumers in Russia and a number of international markets.

More information on Yandex can be found at https://ir.yandex/

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Yulia Gerasimova
Phone: +7 495 974-35-38
E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Press Office:
Ilya Grabovskiy
Phone: +7 495 739-70-00
E-mail: pr@yandex-team.com

Financial Advisors to Yandex:
E-mail: project.phoenix@alvarezandmarsal.com

SOURCE: Yandex N.V.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699439/Yandex-Provides-Update-on-Convertible-Notes

Recommended Stories

  • Yandex sells news, content recommendation services to Russia's VK

    Yandex, one of Europe's largest internet businesses, registered in the Netherlands, and Russian internet portal VK said they had come to an agreement in principle on the deal, and that they would announce details in due course. The deal is subject to approval by Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog, Yandex said.

  • Apple (AAPL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Tejas Gala, director of investor relations and corporate finance. Speaking first today is Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, and he'll be followed by CFO, Luca Maestri. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Apple's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and the Form 8-K filed with the SEC today along with the associated press release.

  • Tesla recalls another batch of Model 3 cars in China, the second in April

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling 14,684 imported and locally made Model 3 cars in China on problems with software that could lead to collisions, the country's market regulator said, the second batch of recalls for the U.S. car maker in April. Tesla will recall the Model 3 Performance cars manufactured between January 2019 to March 2022, including 1,850 cars that were imported and 12,834 made in China, according to a statement on Friday from the State Administration for Market Regulation. Tesla declined to comment on the regulator's announcements.

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Column: Is Elon Musk already looking to bail out of his Twitter deal?

    Elon Musk has appeared to waste no time before violating his merger agreement with Twitter.

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Investor Who Called Housing Top and Bottom Says It's Time to Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond manager Mark Kiesel sold his California home in 2006, when he presciently predicted the housing bubble would pop. He bought again in 2012, after U.S. prices fell more than 30% and found a floor. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsStocks Surge Before Amazo

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Intel (INTC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Intel Corporation's first quarter 2022 conference -- earnings conference call. In a moment, we'll have brief remarks from both of them, followed by Q&A. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, and as such, it does include risks and uncertainties.

  • Euro Breaks Below a Major Support Level

    The Euro has broken down significantly during the trading session on Thursday, clearing the 1.05 level.

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm Stocks Fall After Intel Flags Problems Ahead

    PC sales are slowing as the Covid-19 pandemic phase looks to be ending and the economic outlook is uncertain, raising concerns for chip makers.

  • Shopify Earnings: What Does the Website Traffic Tell Us?

    The comedown for the pandemic era stars has been nothing short of brutal and Shopify (SHOP) might be the perfect example of this 180-degree swivel in market trends. With a third of the year behind us, more than two-thirds of the stock’s valuation has disappeared into the ether as investors have turned away in droves, spooked by macro trends and disappointing 4Q21 results indicating the pandemic ecommerce party was well and truly over. What’s more, the company offered a bleak outlook, with the gr

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Boeing Expects to Lose $1.1 Billion on Air Force One Contract

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday that the aerospace giant lost $660 million in the first quarter on the project building new presidential jets. Former President Donald Trump in 2018 famously renegotiated the contract for the pair of 747s, which are referred to as Air Force One when the president is on board. The new agreement established a fixed-price contract worth $3.9 billion, placing all the risks of cost overruns on Boeing. “Air Force One — I'm just going to call a very unique moment,

  • Buffett successor Greg Abel is a ‘regular guy’ from Iowa with a ‘shocking workload’

    Greg Abel of Des Moines assumes his role of successor in waiting to Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting approaches. Is he ready?

  • Intel stock declines as chip maker doubles down on outlook despite headwinds

    Intel Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker held onto its full-year outlook amid expected weakness this quarter, forecasting a surge in sales from its major businesses in the second half of the year.