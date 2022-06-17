U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,668.06
    +1.29 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,877.78
    -49.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,759.92
    +113.82 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,668.58
    +18.75 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.66
    -6.93 (-5.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.70
    -7.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.28 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0087 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2480
    -0.0590 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    -0.0140 (-1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1700
    +2.9300 (+2.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,641.31
    -433.47 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.71
    +3.77 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.21
    -5.77 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Yandex shifts focus to ya.ru as it heads for media exit in Russia

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

TechCrunch has learned that Russia search giant Yandex is to switch from using yandex.ru as its main front page for Russian-speaking users to ya.ru -- a less trafficked domain it's owned since 2000 that, historically, has only hosted a basic search engine page.

Imagine if Google decided to de-emphasize google.com in favor of a less popular domain it also owns and you'll get an inkling of how big a shift this looks to be for the Russian Internet landscape. (Albeit, a fuller comparison would be if Google News was the main page used to reach its search engine and the company decided to shift to emphasizing the more minimalist google.com search portal instead.)

We understand the shift relates to Yandex's recent announcement that it's selling its flagship media products, news aggregator News and blogging recommender platform Zen -- a divestment that followed hard on the heels of the Kremlin's decision to invade Ukraine.

The war has led to a ramping up of censorship inside Russia that's made media ownership far more politically risky business than it used to be.

Russia’s war hits Yandex, the ‘Google of Russia’

Yandex's business hasn't been sanctioned by the West but two of its execs have been hit with EU sanctions in recent months following critical analysis of the role its platform plays in amplifying Kremlin propaganda -- so the company remains under pressure to find ways to de-risk its ops while continuing to operate inside Russia. Hence, for example, a recent update to its Maps product that simply erased national borders.

Today a very subtly redesigned version of ya.ru has emerged which adds a weather icon and a button pointing visitors to other Yandex services.

Yandex has owned the ya.ru search engine page in parallel with the richer yandex.ru portal for decades but the former has been left essentially untouched -- while the latter evolved into an eye-assaulting info/propaganda hub for Russian-speaking users via the integration of Yandex's media products.

The updated ya.ru page now features the word 'search' -- albeit inked in grey, meaning it's barely visible -- displayed above the search bar. And while the page still contains yards of white space there are subtle signs of revived interest in an underdeveloped domain. Albeit it still remains a far cry from the information-dense look of yandex.ru where content from the News aggregator saps attention via a bottomless-scroll feed.

ya.ru redsign
ya.ru redsign

The slightly 'new look' ya.ru search page (Screengrab: Natasha Lomas/TechCrunch)

Contacted about the changes to ya.ru, a Yandex spokesperson confirmed the update, which they said is the first time the page has been updated in 22 years. They also said more changes are coming -- telling us: "We plan to redesign the ya.ru page and release a new mobile app. The focus will be on search and Yandex virtual assistant Alice. We'll share details later."

The spokesperson declined to answer further questions but sources familiar with the matter confirmed the changes to ya.ru relate to the sale of News and Zen. Our sources also told us that Yandex plans to focus on ya.ru from here on in -- suggesting the search engine page will become its main front page in Russia.

The shift of focus -- and what looks like a return to Yandex emphasizing its technological roots -- aligns with the company's desire to move away from being perceived as a media company in its home market, with all the political and economic risk that now entails.

What this shift of emphasis means for continued development of yandex.ru isn't yet clear. But since the eponymous portal page hosts media products that Yandex is in the process of selling it could augur a more material shift linked to the deal.

Back in April, the Russian tech giant agreed to sell its two media products, News and Zen, to local social media giant, VK. We understand final sign-off on the deal terms is expected early next month.

As we've reported before, it's not clear how the operational terms of the deal will finally shake out -- given how embedded the media products are on yandex.ru.

Yandex also agreed to a corporate restructuring in 2019 that increased Kremlin control over the business. And given the key role the yandex.ru homepage plays in amplifying Kremlin propaganda domestically -- as a result of the embedded News aggregator which, per state internet rules, is only able to link to licensed media sources, thereby allowing Putin's regime to use legal strictures to shape the domestic online news narrative -- it's possible to envisage the regime applying conditions to the sale.

Speaking to TechCrunch back in April, Grigory Bakunov, a former deputy CTO at Yandex recounted how engineers at the company previously considered shuttering the News product as the Kremlin sought to increase its control over the online news narrative -- but, ultimately, missed their opportunity to kill the product before the state completed a 'virtual takeover' of the algorithmic feed, in 2017, when it passed a law that news aggregators could only use state-approved sites as sources.

Yandex signs deal with VK to sell its media products, News and Zen

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer: Why Russia drives European and British gas prices

    Benchmark European and British gas prices are on course for gains of more than 50% this week after Russia said capacity of its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which take gas directly to Germany, would be cut by around 60%, dramatically reducing European gas supply. Below are some of the factors explaining the impact of Russian supplies on Europe's gas markets, even those that do not rely on Russian gas directly. Europe has historically relied on Russia for around 40% of its natural gas, most delivered through pipelines including Yamal, which crosses Belarus and Poland to Germany, Nord Stream 1, which runs directly to Germany, and pipelines through Ukraine.

  • Russia again cuts natural gas exports to European countries

    Russia reduced natural gas to Europe again Friday, including cutting flows by half to Italy and Slovakia and completely to France, as countries have worked to ease their dependence on Russian supplies amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Rumble Proposes an Open-Source Content Moderation Policy & Process to Improve Transparency & Put Creators First

    Rumble Proposes an Open-Source Content Moderation Policy & Process to Improve Transparency & Put Creators FirstPR NewswireLONGBOAT KEY, Fla., June 17, 2022First phase of a content creator-designed moderation process will help the video sharing platform stay true to its mission as it continues to grow; changes will be incorporated into terms of use after feedback from creators and users.

  • Walmart, Roku announce TV streaming, shopping deal

    Walmart Inc. and Roku Inc. on Thursday announced a partnership which will allow viewers to purchase items with their remote while streaming television programs.

  • U.S., partners dismantle Russian hacking 'botnet,' Justice Dept says

    Law enforcement in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain dismantled a global network of internet-connected devices that had been hacked by Russian cyber criminals and used for malicious purposes, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The network, known as the "RSOCKS" botnet, comprised millions of hacked computers and devices worldwide, including "Internet of Things" gadgets like routers and smart garage openers, the department said in a statement.

  • 3 Things About Twitter That Smart Investors Know

    Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) set ambitious growth targets during its analyst day presentation last February. Back in 2014, the company admitted that "up to approximately 8.5%" of its active users were likely bots that "automatically contacted our servers for regular updates without any discernible additional user-initiated action."

  • Can NEAR Protocol Replace Western Union?

    Payment networks like Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) not only have the resources to adapt to changing technology (as they are among the largest companies in the world by market cap), but they are also actively engaging with cryptocurrency and exploring ways to incorporate it into their business models. In forecasting the industries and companies that cryptocurrencies can eventually disrupt and replace, let's start with an incumbent in the legacy money-transfer industry, Western Union (NYSE: WU). Here's why NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR) could replace the 171-year-old money-transfer mainstay.

  • Reddit is buying machine learning platform Spell

    Reddit announced Thursday that it would buy Spell, a platform for running machine learning experiments, for an undisclosed amount. Spell was founded by former Facebook engineer Serkan Piantino in 2016 to provide a cloud computing solution to allow anyone to run resource-intensive ML experiments without the high end hardware that would normally be necessary. The company defines its mission as the pursuit of "the best possible platform for anyone looking to develop powerful, reliable, and safe software using Machine Learning and AI," according to their website.

  • Microsoft Officially Shuts Down Internet Explorer Browser After Nearly 27 Years

    After announcing the decision in 2021, Microsoft has officially canned Internet Explorer after almost 27 years in favor of its new web browser, Edge.

  • Ford website shares 5,000 car photos, brochures from its history

    Ford launches the Ford Heritage Vault website. It's a free, publicly available photo and brochure archive of a century of Fords.

  • 2 Reasons Why Google's Cloud Business Can Outperform

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) seems like it should naturally lead in cloud business -- but somehow the opportunity slipped away. Alphabet's cloud business lost the initial cloud wars and now has significantly less heft today than Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure. As a result, many investors feel that Alphabet has lost the ability to build a significant cloud business.

  • A few large trades likely broke UST’s peg: Chainalysis

    Analysis by the blockchain data platform found the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) took place in three stages — a few large trades broke UST’s peg triggering a selloff, there were attempts to restore the peg, but continued selloff finally drained all funds. See related article: Run on UST cuts the ground from under Terra’s feet Fast facts […]

  • Internet Explorer is finally dead as Microsoft tells users to move on

    Microsoft has officially sent Internet Explorer into retirement

  • Cloud cost management platform Finout raises $18.5M

    Finout, a cost monitoring app for cloud software and platforms, today emerged from stealth with $18.5 million -- a combination of a $14 million Series A funding round led by Team8 Capital and a $4.5 million seed round led by Pitango First. Co-founder and CEO Roi Ravhon said that the capital will be put toward adding support for new cloud providers, infrastructure and middleware and expanding Finout's team to 40 employees by the end of the year. As companies increasingly migrate their workloads to the cloud, it's becoming clear that cloud spend can be difficult to forecast and manage.

  • Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Meta, Alphabet unit Google, Twitter and Microsoft agreed on Thursday to take a tougher line against disinformation under an updated EU code of practice that could hit them with hefty fines if they fail to do so. More than 30 signatories including advertising bodies have committed to the updated Code of Practice on disinformation, the European Commission said. The signatories agree to do more to tackle deep fakes, fake accounts and political advertising, while non-compliance can lead to fines as much as 6% of a company's global turnover, the EU executive said, confirming a Reuters report last week.

  • DeFi Protocol Inverse Finance Exploited for $1.2M

    Attackers appear to have used a flash loan attack to drain Inverse Finance of bitcoin and tether.

  • U.S. inflation expected to keep running hot: Traders see 4 straight months of roughly 9% or higher CPI readings

    Just a day after Federal Reserve policy makers delivered their biggest rate hike in 28 years, the U.S. inflation outlook continues to look dire in one obscure part of the financial market. Traders of so-called fixings, or derivatives-like instruments related to Treasury inflation-protected securities, expect four straight months of annual headline consumer-price index readings at roughly 9% or higher from June through September. The outlook for a roughly 9% September CPI rate has been in place since May’s CPI report was released last Friday, one trader said.

  • NIO Just Revealed Its New SUV. Why the Stock Is Soaring.

    Investors are excited about NIO’s new SUV, which splits the difference between its ES6 and ES8. If deliveries can increase from about 7,000 a month in May to 25,000 a month by the end of the year, it would “shift the narrative away from supply constraints to robust product supercycle,” writes Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu.

  • Bank of England Raises Rates for Fifth Time to Tame Inflation

    The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point for the fifth consecutive time, but said larger moves may be needed to tame inflation.

  • Boeing Now Has a Liaison To Raise Concerns For Employees Who Work On Behalf Of FAA: WSJ

    Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has appointed Mark Fava as its new ombudsperson for employees working on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration, reported WSJ. Fava is a former U.S. Navy officer and airline operations official. According to a Boeing representative, Fava has recently concentrated on regulatory issues concerning the company's commercial and military aircraft. The creation of Fava's office was required by a settlement last year between Boeing and shareholders, who had sued the company'