U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.00
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,814.00
    -39.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,431.00
    -34.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.70
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,689.30
    -10.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    18.47
    -0.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0213
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    -3.0190 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.88
    -24.50 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1500
    -0.0900 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,787.80
    -597.74 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.21
    -20.49 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.03
    +51.77 (+0.19%)
     

Yang Xiaosong of Southern Asset Management: Full support is rendered to the third pillar construction for sustainable pension development

China Southern Asset Management
·6 min read

New York, NY, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pension secures material needs for people in their old age and is the wealth foundation for the sustainable development of our society. China is turning into an aging society and facing the challenges of “getting old before getting rich” and “getting old before getting prepared”.

In response to the “century-old issue” of population aging, China has implemented an array of pension reform initiatives. The “Opinions on Pushing Forward Private Pension Funds Development” issued in April 2022 specified the detailed rules for developing the third pillar. We believe this initiative will make a difference in the following three aspects. First, accumulating private pensions through market-oriented investment helps improve the pension protection system. Second, providing tax benefits is conducive to stabilizing consumer expectations. Third, introducing long-term funds facilitates high-quality circulation of technology, capital and the real economy.

Globally, mutual funds have always been the dominant force of pension investment. In China, pensions managed by mutual fund managers have reached RMB4 trillion, accounting for 50% of China’s total entrusted pension investments. Developing the third pillar pension is a new mission entrusted by the era. The nature of pensions determines that their investment management needs to pursue a “long-term and sustainable” goal. In this regard, we have the following four opinions.

First, we need to create long-term sustainable investment returns for customers on the asset side

A scientific and diversified asset allocation is the key to sustainable and solid returns on underlying assets. Stocks are the most important investment target for pensions: As of 2020, mutual funds held USD5.5 trillion in the US IRAs, with USD2.3 trillion allocated to domestic stock funds and USD0.8 trillion to overseas stock funds. The fact that pensions have continued flowing into the capital market has not only contributed to the development of technological innovation capital in the US, but also pushed the US stocks out of the long-term and slow-growing bull run. Global pension investment is being diversified with an increase in green investment, overseas investment and alternative investment. That means a diversified allocation will offer a tailwind to improve the long-term risk-reward ratio of investment portfolios.

In terms of technological means, intelligent digital integration could be the solution to problems arising from long-cycle, large-scale and cross-category investment as well as mass customers. Empowering asset management across the business chain with intelligent digitalization will reshape the efficiency and quality of value creation.

On the product front, pension target funds can better translate fund returns into customer returns. Such funds enable long-term steady pension investment and are an appropriate default choice for the investment of private pension accounts when combined with individuals’ lifecycle. Results show that pension target funds are ushering in a rapid development period on the back of solid performance and good control over risks and retracement. By the end of 2021, pension target funds exceeded RMB110 billion.

Second, we need to expand long-term sustainable fund sources for the third pillar

The development of the third pillar should be consistent with the goal of common prosperity, highlighting inclusiveness and covering as many people as possible. However, pure tax benefits offer insufficient incentives to the middle and low-income groups, as confirmed by the pilot launch of the third pillar in an early stage. Overseas experience shows that, in addition to tax benefits, supporting the flexible transfer of private pensions between different pillars can play a significant role in promoting the development of the third pillar. We recommend opening up the transfer channel between corporate annuity, occupational annuity and private pension accounts.

Third, further efforts should be made to tap into ESG investment to share long-term sustainable development dividends

Sustainable, high-quality development of society is a key to long-term returns on pension investment. The application of ESG strategies in pension investment has become a prevailing trend because ESG strategies are highly compatible with the characteristics of pension investment being long-term and risk-averse as well as a comprehensive metric for social returns.

In addition to financial statements, ESG investment will measure the non-financial risks faced by enterprises. Those with poor ESG performance in investment portfolios will incur material risk exposure. ESG investment eliminates the tail risk in portfolios by evaluating the value of enterprises on all fronts. Both environmental and social problems can only be addressed through major technological innovations in the long run. In this process, there will certainly be key technological breakthroughs and industrial upgrades, delivering long-term alpha returns in EGS investment strategies. ESG investment will also consider spillover costs caused by enterprises to society, re-examine the value creation and allocation of enterprises to society, and truly screen out outstanding enterprises that can create both economic and social value. Institutional investors can allocate resources through ESG strategies or participate in corporate governance to improve corporate quality, so as to promote high-quality and sustainable development of society.

Finally, mutual funds should further improve long-term sustainable asset management capabilities for better pension management

Essentially, pension management is to deal with the long-term cross-category allocation of funds. Mutual funds should enhance their response to changes and uncertainties and build the capability for sustainable asset management.

China Southern Fund Management Co., Ltd. (“Southern Asset Management”), one of the first fund management companies approved in China, has remained true to its original aspiration and continued efforts for 24 years. It has taken an active part in and promoted the development of China’s mutual fund industry. Since 2002 when it was enlisted as an investment manager for National Social Security Fund (“NSSF”), Southern Asset Management has been deeply involved in the pension field for almost 20 years, and is dedicated to providing “one-stop lifecycle management” of pension assets. By the end of 2021, the company registered more than RMB350 billion of pension assets under management, deemed as a trustworthy and creditable manager by the National Council for Social Security Fund (“NCSSF”) as well as corporate annuity, occupational annuity and pension target fund customers. Looking ahead, we will further implement top-down design for high-quality development of the pension industry and grow into an everlasting century-old company.

The construction of the third pillar has been rolled out. We are fully aware of our responsibility and social expectations for us. We will keep our mission of “continuously creating value for clients” firmly in mind and strive to blaze a trail for mutual funds to serve the national pension scheme. Thank you!

Company Name: China Southern Asset Management

Contact Person: Si Chen

Email: chensi@southernfund.com

Website: http://www.southernfund.com/en/


Recommended Stories

  • UK To Regulate Stablecoins As the Treasury Introduces New Financial Bill

    The Financial Services and Markets Bill focuses on multiple different fronts, including providing the government with new powers over regulators.

  • Coal’s Dominance in China Will Endure for a Decade or More

    (Bloomberg) -- For those dismayed at the searing heat afflicting much of the planet, some sobering news from the world’s biggest coal industry: the dirtiest fossil fuel will remain China’s mainstay source of energy for a decade or more.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV Inve

  • Crypto exchange Zipmex freezes withdrawals

    Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex became the latest firm to block customers from withdrawing their tokens, citing volatile market conditions and financial difficulties of its partners, reportedly Babel Finance. See related article: Celsius says users can settle for cash at a discount or go long on crypto Fast facts “Due to a combination of circumstances beyond […]

  • S.Korea targets localising 50% of chip materials supply by 2030

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea said on Thursday it aimed at local sourcing for half of its materials, components and equipment in semiconductor manufacturing by 2030, up from 30% currently. South Korea, home to top memory chip makers Samsung and SK Hynix, is seeking to bolster supply chain stability and resources to become a superpower in the field. The country's chip industry estimated that about 20% of its equipment and 50% of materials came from local suppliers, the industry ministry said in a joint statement with other ministries.

  • Tesla reports a second-quarter earnings beat, 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's second-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Tesla and United Airlines stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo looks at Tesla and United Airlines' stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • China is the 'hearts and lungs' of the Tesla story: Analyst

    Dan Ives, Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst, examines Tesla's second-quarter earnings, the importance of Chinese manufacturing for the EV developer, and Tesla's purchase of bitcoin.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • Tesla sells $936 million worth of bitcoin in the second quarter, still holds Dogecoin

    Electric car maker Tesla sold $936 million in bitcoin during the second quarter, the company revealed in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

  • Banks Are Flooding the US Market With Bonds Many Hadn’t Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks were supposed to be done with much of their borrowing in bond markets for the year. Then this week, they sold another $27.5 billion of notes. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks

  • Verizon Q2 Preview: EPS Beat in Store?

    Verizon shares have been one of the safer places for investors to park their cash in 2022, decreasing a marginal 1.6% in value.

  • Tech stocks are 'nearly at a discount right now', analyst say

    Jefferies Senior Technology Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why investors can reap the rewards of betting on the tech sector and the likes of Amazon, and also weighs in on the ongoing Twitter-Elon Musk saga.

  • United Airlines, Peloton, and Netflix shares slip in after-hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines several stocks in after-hours trading, including Tesla.

  • Here's What's Concerning About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Apple (AAPL) closed at $153.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 20.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?