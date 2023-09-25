Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd.'s (SGX:BS6) largest shareholders are retail investors with 43% ownership, private companies own 32%

Key Insights

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)'s significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 12 shareholders own 50% of the company

Institutional ownership in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) is 21%

Every investor in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:BS6) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, private companies make up 32% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings).

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)'s earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings). YZJ Settlement Julius Baer Trust Company is currently the company's largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. With 10.0% and 7.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Lido Point Investments Ltd. and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth S$303m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings). While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 32%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

