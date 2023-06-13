Is Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd.'s (SGX:BS6) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) (SGX:BS6) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.6% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)'s ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) is:

15% = CN¥2.6b ÷ CN¥18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 16% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is BS6 worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BS6 is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 34% (meaning the company retains66% of profits) in the last three-year period, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)'s earnings growth was more or les flat. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 33%. As a result, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)'s ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 14% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

