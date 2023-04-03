U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.75
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,582.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,217.25
    -84.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.40
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.21
    +4.54 (+6.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.90
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.65
    +0.63 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0700
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,298.08
    -57.56 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.34
    +4.13 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,681.12
    +49.38 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Yaniv Garty Joins Nova's Board of Directors

PR Newswire
·4 min read

REHOVOT, Israel, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) today announced the appointment of Yaniv Garty to its Board of Directors effective April 2, 2023. Garty is a seasoned executive, with vast experience in the semiconductor and chip industry. For the past six years Garty served as a Vice President at Intel and as the General Manager of Intel Israel. Since its acquisition of Envara Inc. in 2004 and prior to his most recent position, Garty held multiple executive positions in various technology areas within Intel. Throughout his career, Garty has also held multiple engineering, business, and managerial positions in several technology companies. Additionally, Garty has served since 2018 as the Chairman of the America-Israel Chamber of Commerce, a voluntary organization of more than 230 Israeli and multinational companies.

Nova_Logo
Nova_Logo

 

"As Nova moves into its next phase of growth, I am excited to welcome Yaniv Garty to Nova's Board of Directors," said Eitan Oppenhaim, Nova's Chairman of the Board. "Yaniv's track record in leadership positions within the chip industry, and specifically in one of the leading IC manufacturers in the world, will help us to further expand our growth and support our strategic initiatives across the semiconductor industry."

"I am exhilarated by the opportunity to join Nova's Board of Directors and play an instrumental role in shaping the Company's future growth trajectory. I am highly motivated to provide valuable guidance and support to help the Company capitalize on the numerous exciting opportunities that lie ahead," added Garty.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the RussiaUkraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic and military instability in Israel including related to the potential changes to the judicial system; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail - investors@novami.com
Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail - msegal@ms-ir.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446151/Nova_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yaniv-garty-joins-novas-board-of-directors-301788128.html

SOURCE Nova

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Extra Space Storage to Combine With Life Storage in $12.7 Billion Deal

    The $12.7 billion deal would create the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S. by number of locations.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • Treasury Yields Rise as Jump in Oil Adds to Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slid on concern a rally in oil will keep inflation elevated and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to go on raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market With Production CutShorter maturi

  • BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

    BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Muni Money-Market Fund Yields Hit 4%

    Investors can now get a 4% yield on low-risk municipal money-market mutual funds—but that rate may not last because yields in the sector are volatile. Municipal money-market funds are formerly a hot and now backwater area of the tax-exempt market that offers investors an alternative to the much larger taxable money-market funds. There are about $130 billion of muni money-market funds, according to Morningstar against more than $5 trillion of taxable money funds.