Yaniv Garty Joins Nova's Board of Directors

REHOVOT, Israel, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) today announced the appointment of Yaniv Garty to its Board of Directors effective April 2, 2023. Garty is a seasoned executive, with vast experience in the semiconductor and chip industry. For the past six years Garty served as a Vice President at Intel and as the General Manager of Intel Israel. Since its acquisition of Envara Inc. in 2004 and prior to his most recent position, Garty held multiple executive positions in various technology areas within Intel. Throughout his career, Garty has also held multiple engineering, business, and managerial positions in several technology companies. Additionally, Garty has served since 2018 as the Chairman of the America-Israel Chamber of Commerce, a voluntary organization of more than 230 Israeli and multinational companies.

"As Nova moves into its next phase of growth, I am excited to welcome Yaniv Garty to Nova's Board of Directors," said Eitan Oppenhaim, Nova's Chairman of the Board. "Yaniv's track record in leadership positions within the chip industry, and specifically in one of the leading IC manufacturers in the world, will help us to further expand our growth and support our strategic initiatives across the semiconductor industry."

"I am exhilarated by the opportunity to join Nova's Board of Directors and play an instrumental role in shaping the Company's future growth trajectory. I am highly motivated to provide valuable guidance and support to help the Company capitalize on the numerous exciting opportunities that lie ahead," added Garty.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia – Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic and military instability in Israel including related to the potential changes to the judicial system; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

