Yanolja Cloud Invests in InnKey, an Enterprise-grade PMS Platform for Premium Hotels, to Accelerate its Global Hospitality Solution Business

·4 min read

– With the strategic investment, Yanolja Cloud expands its hospitality solution lineup on the global front to cover the full-service hotel segment ranging from mid-sized hotels to large global chains

– Yanolja Cloud aims to lead the digitalization of the global hospitality and travel industry with its SaaS technology and diversified product lineup

SEOUL, South Korea, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI-based SaaS (Software-as-a-service) company, Yanolja Cloud (CEO Jongyoon Kim) strategically invested in InnKey Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. (CEO Viral Shah, hereinafter InnKey), a provider of cloud-based enterprise PMS platform for premium hotels and chains, to accelerate its global hospitality solution business.

(PRNewsfoto/Yanolja Cloud)
(PRNewsfoto/Yanolja Cloud)

InnKey, started in 2013 and headquartered in India, is a provider of a widely used hospitality technology solution. It currently provides its integrated cloud-based PMS platform to many full-service hotels and chains both in India and abroad. With its cutting-edge cloud technology, extensive breadth of features, and attractive market pricing, InnKey is helping many large hotels and chains to simplify their operations, increase revenues, maximize profits, and deliver an exceptional guest experience. Thanks to its strong domain knowledge, InnKey provides tremendous value to all its clients ranging from a 50-room independent boutique hotel to a 500-room luxury global hotel chain.

Yanolja Cloud decided to strategically invest in InnKey with a right to acquire to enhance and complement its global SaaS solutions business, leveraging and maximizing the value and synergies among its group affiliates, including eZee Technosys and ZEN Hospitality Solutions. Yanolja Cloud, together with its subsidiaries, is offering hospitality management solutions to more than 43,000 clients in over 170 global markets in 60 languages. It has also expanded its business vertical for its solutions business not only catering to the travel industry, but also to leisure, and residential-based spaces based on the robust scalability of its cloud and AI technology.

InnKey's integrated cloud-based PMS platform brings everyone in the hotel together, from reservations all the way to financial accounting, which allows for information to flow seamlessly through various departments for business analysis and effective use. Everything can be accessed anytime, anywhere – there is no need for any additional hardware or servers, eliminating costs and unnecessary hassles. By replacing multiple on-premise and disparate systems with one integrated cloud platform, InnKey helps hotels deliver an exceptional guest experience. Hotel chains can bring all their hotels on a single platform and can take advantage of centralized operations and real-time data consolidation, making InnKey a perfect fit for any hotel or chain looking for a one-stop solution.

With this investment, Yanolja Cloud will further enhance its hotel solutions lineup, especially for the premium segment of hotels in the global arena. Based on Yanolja Cloud's expertise, InnKey will further evolve into a one-stop platform offering a full range of hotel management solutions beyond the integrated PMS, creating and delivering new value and choice to the global hospitality industry, truly assisting hotels to be worry-free, focus on connecting with their guests, and delivering a personalized guest experience that today's guests deserve.

"At InnKey, our vision has always been to disrupt the way large hotels and chains have operated globally. With InnKey's product expertise and Yanolja Cloud's global reach and ecosystem, we will be focusing on further enhancing our cloud platform and expand globally as we look to transform the global hospitality industry," said Viral Shah, co-founder and CEO of InnKey.

"We decided to invest in InnKey with a path to acquisition based on their deep domain knowledge, a robust product, and a passionate management team, which we saw as the key formula in expanding and accelerating the business opportunity with an enhanced solutions lineup catering to all types of hotels," said Andrew Kim, Director of Global Solutions Business at Yanolja Cloud. "With constant research and development in SaaS technology at Yanolja Cloud, we will continue to grow our global solution business and lead the digital transformation of the global hospitality and travel industry."

About Yanolja Cloud

As an AI-based global SaaS (Software-as-a-service) company, Yanolja Cloud leads the digitalization of various spaces such as accommodations, leisure, F&B, and residences. Based on the advantages of SaaS with installation and operation efficiency, the range of solutions has been expanded, and the solution is currently being provided in more than 60 languages to 43,000 hotel customers in 170 countries around the world. Through innovative technologies such as AI, IoT, and blockchain and partnerships with global leading companies, Yanolja Cloud is building a cloud solution ecosystem that meets the needs of all partners, reservation channels, and customers.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yanolja-cloud-invests-in-innkey-an-enterprise-grade-pms-platform-for-premium-hotels-to-accelerate-its-global-hospitality-solution-business-301538675.html

SOURCE Yanolja Cloud

