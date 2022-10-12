U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Yantai's Apple Industry Achieves Development of high Quality

·2 min read

YANTAI, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 150 years of cultivation history, Yantai is the birthplace of modern apples in China. In 2008, Yantai's apple was approved to register a certification trademark of geographical indication and was recognized as a well-known trademark in China in 2011. In 2015, Yantai commissioned Zhejiang University to create a tailor-made "Yantai Apple Branding Strategic Plan", in which a strategic design was carried out for the brand symbol system, management protection system and communication system; the brand itself was upgraded and enhanced in 2020. Meanwhile, the continuous selection of the Top 10 Brands of Yantai Apples has made joint publicity and promotion possible, where a parent-child branding system led by regional public brands and supported by corporate brands has been built.

Apples enjoy a great harvest season, where fruit farmers are busy with picking apples.Photo/Gao Yuan
Apples enjoy a great harvest season, where fruit farmers are busy with picking apples.Photo/Gao Yuan

Yantai apples were planted on 2.55 million mu, with a total output of 5.74 million tons by 2021, and the brand value of "Yantai Apples" was 15.034 billion yuan, which was the No. 1 brand in China's fruit industry for 13 consecutive years. Yantai apples have been taken into space by Yantai astronaut Wang Yaping, have taken the lead in entering the catalog of China-EU Agreement on Geographical Indications, have been approved in the first batch to prepare for the establishment of National Protection Demonstration Zone for Products with Geographical Indications and selected in the Key Contact Guidance List for the National Geographical Indication Application and Promotion. Furthermore, Yantai has been approved to create a national 100-billion-level advantageous characteristic industrial cluster for its apples. Branding is inseparable from the guarantee of quality. With certified area of 850,000 mu, 116 fruit enterprises in the city have obtained "Three Products and One Standard" certification up to now; nearly 20 fruit enterprises have passed the GAP certification. In the national and provincial fruit quality and safety supervision and sampling test, the monitoring qualification rate of Yantai apples has reached 100%. With the enhancement of standardization and branding, Yantai apples are leading the national apple industry to stride forward.

In 2020, the Yantai Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government issued the "Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the High-Quality Development of the Apple Industry (2020-2022)", which proposed 17 specific measures in 5 major areas, including promoting scientific and technological innovation, building a platform for development, consolidating the industrial foundation, strengthening the promotion of the brand, and establishing a guarantee system. These policy measures are highly leading and clearly oriented, providing scientific guidance and finding a new way out for the high-quality development of Yantai's apple industry, so as to achieve a strong fruit industry in beautiful villages of rich fruit farmers.

 

yantai_Logo
yantai_Logo

Contact: Zhao Xiangyang
Phone: 0086535-6789710
Email: yt6789710@yt.shandong.cn

SOURCE City of Yantai

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • U.S. Suppliers Halt Operations at Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker

    Chip-equipment suppliers are pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory-chip maker as they assess the impact of U.S. semiconductor-export restrictions.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first to go

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • How to Build Your Own Estate Inventory

    When someone passes away, it may be necessary for their estate to go through probate. This is a court-supervised process in which someone's estate is settled, outstanding debts are paid and assets are distributed to the deceased person's heirs. An … Continue reading → The post What Is Included in an Estate Inventory? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

    OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. By late Tuesday, hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it got authorization from the United States to receive goods for its chip production facilities in China without additional licensing imposed by the new rules. The Biden administration had planned to spare foreign companies operating in China such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics Co from the brunt of new restrictions, but the rules published Friday did not exempt such firms.

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BASF to cut costs, jobs in Europe, takes writedown on Nord Stream 1

    BASF is to reduce annual costs by 500 million euros ($485 million) in Europe up to 2024, including job cuts, as the German chemicals group took a 740 million euro writedown linked to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. BASF cited significantly weaker earnings in Europe due to "deteriorating framework conditions" and a loss in Germany in the third quarter as reasons for the cutbacks. The group said its third-quarter net income was below market expectations due to the 740 million euro writedown linked to the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Arianna Huffington on what the Quiet Quitting trend asks of employees and employers

    Quiet quitting went viral in the summer of 2022, gaining attention from burnt-out employees desperate for change and from companies who feared it would strengthen the great resignation. Experts and thought leaders responded to the idea and worked to define it.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    One of the keys to Warren Buffett's phenomenal success over the years has been his willingness to buy stocks of good companies possessing long runways of future growth at discounted prices and then hold them for the long haul. Using exactly that strategy, Buffett has generated aggregate gains of 3,641,613% since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, for a 20.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). In other words, there's a good reason Buffett is referred to as the Oracle of Omaha and people buy, sell, and hold the same stocks he does.

  • Economic worries loom over U.S. airline earnings

    U.S. carriers including American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc are enjoying the strongest consumer demand in three years, but analysts and investors question how soon the good times might end as the growing risk of economic recession sparks worries about travel spending. As earnings season starts on Thursday, investors are looking to find out how carriers plan to offset higher costs and protect profit once consumer demand softens. American Airlines on Tuesday forecast stronger profit in the third quarter as it expects higher ticket prices to offset a run-up in operating costs.

  • Diesel Markets Are Spiking and It’s Not Even Winter Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel prices are soaring in Europe and the US, spurring a fresh bout of inflationary pressure ahead of a winter that is expected to see major supply disruption.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable US Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents R

  • Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

    On Wednesday, Poland said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak. The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December in an attempt to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.