Yapi Kredi Expands its Self-Service Network by Deploying First DN Series™ ATMs in Turkey

·4 min read
In this article:
The self-service solution provides the latest technology to support the bank's commitment to sustainability and enhanced customer experience

ISTANBUL and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf announced today that Yapi Kredi, the third-largest private bank in Turkey, recently introduced the first DN SeriesTM ATMs in Turkey, upgrading to the latest self-service technology in the industry. By deploying DN Series, supported by DN AllConnect ServicesSM, Yapi Kredi can deliver a more personalized customer experience in a more integrated solution that includes NFC, biometric and card reader authentication.

Yapi Kredi to install more than 400 of Diebold Nixdorf’s DN Series ATMs with cash recycling across Turkey.

Yapi Kredi has installed more than 400 DN Series ATMs across Turkey. The ATMs are powered by DN AllConnectSM Data Engine, which continuously aggregates and analyzes technical device data using cloud computing and machine learning. When an incident is reported, DN AllConnect Data Engine remotely identifies the precise root cause and the type of repair needed. It also provides information about the required level of skills and experience of the technician, the spare parts required and the expected duration of the repair.

To optimize cash handling, Yapi Kredi is utilizing built-in cash recycling capability, which is an integral part of the DN Series' design. The ATMs can securely and accurately accept, validate, store and recirculate cash, which increases efficiency and reduces the frequency for cash-in-transit companies to refill machines, thereby minimizing carbon emissions and cash handling costs.

To further reinforce its environmental sustainability, the DN Series family is made of recycled and recyclable materials and is 25% lighter than most traditional ATMs. This reduces CO2 emissions, both in the manufacturing processing and transportation of components and terminals. In addition, all DN Series ATMs use state-of-the-art LED technology and highly efficient electrical systems, resulting in up to 50% power savings versus traditional ATMs.

Yapi Kredi Executive Vice President, Yakup Dogan, said: "The way people bank is changing, and the ATM is a critical digital channel in the modern consumer banking journey. DN Series allows us to provide our customers with a more personalized and enhanced user experience at the ATM, and the sustainability of the self-service solution supports our commitment to protecting the environment."

Diebold Nixdorf Turkey General Manager, Banking, Murat Karagozoglu, said: "We're proud to partner with one of Turkey's digital banking pioneers. With DN Series, Yapi Kredi's customers can complete their banking on the most integrated, efficient and secure self-service solution available in the industry today. Our DN AllConnect Services coupled with the real-time data-monitoring provided by DN AllConnect Data Engine ensures maximum availability and performance."

About Yapi Kredi

Yapi Kredi has been sustainably strengthening its market positioning in the sector since its establishment in 1944 through a customer-centric approach and focus on innovation. Yapi Kredi is the 3rd largest private bank in Turkey with total assets worth TL 555.9 billion as of the end of first half of 2021. Constantly seeking to increase its contribution to the financing of the Turkish economy with its customer-centric approach, Yapi Kredi enlarged the volume of its total cash and non-cash loans by 26% y-o-y in the first half of 2021 to TL 441 billion. Thus, Yapi Kredi maintained its position in 3rd place among private banks in this respect. Visit www.yapikredi.com.tr for more information.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-B

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yapi-kredi-expands-its-self-service-network-by-deploying-first-dn-series-atms-in-turkey-301405522.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

